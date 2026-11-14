Phoenix’s science scene is busy right now, from big hospital systems to university labs and niche testing facilities. Here are several solid research roles, from entry-level lab work to top-tier leadership.

Employer: Banner Health

Banner Health Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Day shift Category: Research / Executive leadership

Research / Executive leadership Salary: Not listed (includes Management Incentive Program and full benefits)

Lead translational and clinical research in memory and movement disorders across Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Banner Sun Health Research Institute. This role reports to the Chief Research Officer, oversees strategy, funding (grants, philanthropy, commercialization), and large research teams, and is ideal for an internationally recognized MD/PhD leader with 10+ years of high-impact research leadership.

Employer: Smithers

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Category: Entry-level lab support

Entry-level lab support Salary: Not listed

Entry-level lab role supporting cannabis testing: you’ll log and prep samples, run basic tests (like moisture content and water activity), and keep the lab clean and stocked. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like hands-on lab work, can stand for long periods, and want experience in a regulated testing environment.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Full-time, Category: Laboratory/Pathology

Laboratory/Pathology Salary: Not listed

Coordinate clinical research projects from start to finish, including patient consent, specimen collection, data entry/analysis, and regulatory documents. You’ll work under FDA, OHRP, and GCP rules, help with IRB submissions, manage sample storage/shipping, and support studies that advance pediatric care.

Employer: University of Arizona – College of Medicine–Phoenix

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Phoenix Bioscience Core)

Type: Full-time, Extended Temporary Employment (ETE)

Full-time, Category: Research & Lab

Research & Lab Salary: $16.50–$18.75/hour, full UArizona benefits

Work in Dr. Shalini Sharma’s lab doing day-to-day experiments and lab support: tissue culture, Western blots, DNA work, sample management, and data recording under established protocols. Only a high school diploma is required (bachelor’s in a science field preferred), and you’ll get solid training plus university benefits and tuition reduction options.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.