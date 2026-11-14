Phoenix is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are some of the best options hiring around the Valley.

Employer: Creative Circle

Location: Phoenix / Scottsdale, AZ (1 day onsite, 4 days remote)

Type: Contract (6 months, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Manage creative requests, timelines, and stakeholder updates while also handling Canva/Adobe design tweaks and production work.

Employer: Jacuzzi Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000+ base plus annual bonus potential

Lead the Sales Admin team, tighten up Salesforce and AI-driven document workflows, and improve sales processes across a fast-growing bath remodel business.

Employer: CWS Apartment Homes

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend sales, customer service, and marketing while leasing apartments, touring the community, and earning big rental discounts as part of your benefits.

Employer: Essity

Location: Remote, based in Western U.S. (serving Phoenix and region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own a portfolio of home care and long-term care accounts across the West, with up to 70% travel and a focus on complex healthcare sales and contracts.

Employer: Owens Corning

Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive sales strategy with home builders, grow market share for a major building products brand, and spend at least 50% of your time on the road with customers.

Employer: WestLand, a Trinity Consultants Team

Location: Phoenix, AZ (also Portland, Seattle, Tucson options)

Type: Full-time

Salary (AZ/OR): $120,000 – $150,000

Lead a team handling marketing strategy, proposals, CRM, and campaigns for an environmental/engineering firm, with flexible schedules and strong benefits.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Phoenix, AZ (national client portfolio)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $186,000 – $213,900

Own major Software & Internet accounts (data centers, offices, logistics) and grow revenue through strategic account leadership and cross-selling.

Employer: National Bank of Arizona

Location: Phoenix Metro, AZ (travel to ~18 branches)

Type: Listed as Internship but functions as full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Travel between branches as a Teller/Banker Float, open accounts, support lending, and earn full benefits starting day one plus mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 base + uncapped commission, bonuses, stock options

Lead Sales Managers and their teams selling high-speed internet and Ethernet services on a global Tier 1 network.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a portfolio of donors and businesses, build philanthropic support for hospital programs, and represent one of the region’s top pediatric systems.

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: Laveen, AZ (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + incentives (exact range not listed)

Guide customers through personal loans from application to collections, with clear growth paths into branch and district leadership.

Employer: The Driver Provider

Location: Phoenix, AZ (national travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pure hunter role building net-new transportation business with large construction and infrastructure projects across the country.

Employer: Mr Chess (business consulting firm)

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85020 (hybrid)

Type: Part-time / Contract / Internship

Pay: $18 – $28/hour

Run digital and in-person marketing for multiple brands, from SEO and social to events and phone outreach, with a flexible schedule.

Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Transportation (ADOT)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote in AZ possible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,120.17/year

Supervise community relations staff, lead public involvement for transportation projects, and enjoy strong state benefits and remote-work flexibility.

Employer: Southwest Garage Doors

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,000/year (base + commission structure implied)

Grow a territory selling high-end garage doors to builders and homeowners, ideally with prior garage door or construction experience.

Employer: Clayco / Consolidated Distribution Company (CDC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (office-based with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed

Be the single point of contact for major construction clients, coordinating procurement and delivery across large, complex projects nationwide.

Employer: 3A Automotive & Diesel

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in person, no weekends)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $110,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

Sell recommended repairs and services at a long-standing family shop, working warm leads from a strong local reputation.

Employer: Elements of Elder Care

Location: Phoenix West Valley, AZ (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $74,000 – $77,500/year (salary starts at $70K, negotiable)

Front-line sales role building relationships in the geriatric and hospice space, with training and mentorship and a strong benefits package.

Employer: AVPro Global Holdings

Location: Phoenix, AZ (heavy West Coast travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend AV engineering and sales, traveling up to three weeks a month to design and support AV/control solutions for dealers and distributors.

Employer: Hennessey Digital / BluShark Digital

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel to CA, AZ, NV, UT, Cabo/Western Mexico)

Type: Contract (day-rate)

Pay: From $300/day

Represent a digital marketing agency at legal and professional conferences, network with attendees, and generate well-qualified leads in a consultative way.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.