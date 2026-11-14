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📣 Phoenix, AZ Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Phoenix is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level to six-figure leadership jobs. Here are some of the best options hiring around the Valley.
Marketing Project Manager (60% PM / 40% Design)
Employer: Creative Circle
Location: Phoenix / Scottsdale, AZ (1 day onsite, 4 days remote)
Type: Contract (6 months, 40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Manage creative requests, timelines, and stakeholder updates while also handling Canva/Adobe design tweaks and production work.
Sales Operations Manager
Employer: Jacuzzi Group
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000+ base plus annual bonus potential
Lead the Sales Admin team, tighten up Salesforce and AI-driven document workflows, and improve sales processes across a fast-growing bath remodel business.
Leasing Consultant – Alante at The Islands
Employer: CWS Apartment Homes
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend sales, customer service, and marketing while leasing apartments, touring the community, and earning big rental discounts as part of your benefits.
INCO Strategic Account Executive (Healthcare)
Employer: Essity
Location: Remote, based in Western U.S. (serving Phoenix and region)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own a portfolio of home care and long-term care accounts across the West, with up to 70% travel and a focus on complex healthcare sales and contracts.
Builder Sales Manager – West Region
Employer: Owens Corning
Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Drive sales strategy with home builders, grow market share for a major building products brand, and spend at least 50% of your time on the road with customers.
Marketing and Proposal Manager
Employer: WestLand, a Trinity Consultants Team
Location: Phoenix, AZ (also Portland, Seattle, Tucson options)
Type: Full-time
Salary (AZ/OR): $120,000 – $150,000
Lead a team handling marketing strategy, proposals, CRM, and campaigns for an environmental/engineering firm, with flexible schedules and strong benefits.
Business Development Director – Hyperscaler Clients, Americas
Employer: Arcadis
Location: Phoenix, AZ (national client portfolio)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US): $186,000 – $213,900
Own major Software & Internet accounts (data centers, offices, logistics) and grow revenue through strategic account leadership and cross-selling.
Branch Relationship Banker (Personal Banker) FLOAT – Phoenix Metro
Employer: National Bank of Arizona
Location: Phoenix Metro, AZ (travel to ~18 branches)
Type: Listed as Internship but functions as full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Travel between branches as a Teller/Banker Float, open accounts, support lending, and earn full benefits starting day one plus mileage reimbursement.
Sales Director – Phoenix
Employer: Cogent Communications
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 base + uncapped commission, bonuses, stock options
Lead Sales Managers and their teams selling high-speed internet and Ethernet services on a global Tier 1 network.
Development Officer II
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage a portfolio of donors and businesses, build philanthropic support for hospital programs, and represent one of the region’s top pediatric systems.
Loan Sales Specialist
Employer: OneMain Financial
Location: Laveen, AZ (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + incentives (exact range not listed)
Guide customers through personal loans from application to collections, with clear growth paths into branch and district leadership.
Business Development – Construction
Employer: The Driver Provider
Location: Phoenix, AZ (national travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Pure hunter role building net-new transportation business with large construction and infrastructure projects across the country.
Field Marketing Specialist
Employer: Mr Chess (business consulting firm)
Location: Phoenix, AZ 85020 (hybrid)
Type: Part-time / Contract / Internship
Pay: $18 – $28/hour
Run digital and in-person marketing for multiple brands, from SEO and social to events and phone outreach, with a flexible schedule.
Central District Community Relations Supervisor
Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Transportation (ADOT)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote in AZ possible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $87,120.17/year
Supervise community relations staff, lead public involvement for transportation projects, and enjoy strong state benefits and remote-work flexibility.
Outside Sales Representative – Garage Doors
Employer: Southwest Garage Doors
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $59,000/year (base + commission structure implied)
Grow a territory selling high-end garage doors to builders and homeowners, ideally with prior garage door or construction experience.
Strategic Account Manager – Business Unit and Projects
Employer: Clayco / Consolidated Distribution Company (CDC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (office-based with travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed
Be the single point of contact for major construction clients, coordinating procurement and delivery across large, complex projects nationwide.
Automotive Service Advisor / Sales Professional
Employer: 3A Automotive & Diesel
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in person, no weekends)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $50,000 – $110,000/year (base + uncapped commission)
Sell recommended repairs and services at a long-standing family shop, working warm leads from a strong local reputation.
West Side Hospice Marketer
Employer: Elements of Elder Care
Location: Phoenix West Valley, AZ (on the road)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $74,000 – $77,500/year (salary starts at $70K, negotiable)
Front-line sales role building relationships in the geriatric and hospice space, with training and mentorship and a strong benefits package.
Sales Engineer – West Coast
Employer: AVPro Global Holdings
Location: Phoenix, AZ (heavy West Coast travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend AV engineering and sales, traveling up to three weeks a month to design and support AV/control solutions for dealers and distributors.
Conference & Trade Show Representative (Independent Contractor)
Employer: Hennessey Digital / BluShark Digital
Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel to CA, AZ, NV, UT, Cabo/Western Mexico)
Type: Contract (day-rate)
Pay: From $300/day
Represent a digital marketing agency at legal and professional conferences, network with attendees, and generate well-qualified leads in a consultative way.
If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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