Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our city safe and running smoothly. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now across the Valley.

Employer: Layton Construction

Layton Construction Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads safety programs across major construction projects, from audits and training to incident reviews and OSHA compliance. Good fit if you have 5+ years ESH experience and want a leadership spot with a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: EXL

EXL Location: Phoenix, AZ + ~40-mile radius

Type: Contract / 1099

Salary: Fees negotiable per assignment

Work from home and in the field doing risk and safety inspections for businesses like retail, apartments, and construction sites. Great if you want flexible, project-based work and already have a car, camera, computer, and insurance.

Employer: Oats Overnight

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, shift-based

Salary: Not listed

Be the on-the-floor safety lead in a fast-growing food plant—doing inspections, coaching staff, and supporting incident investigations. Comes with full benefits, stock options, and free oatmeal; 2+ years safety experience and bilingual English/Spanish (required in AZ) preferred.

Employer: KCI, LLC (for a security integrator client)

KCI, LLC (for a security integrator client) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Contract, potential hire

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role installing and troubleshooting card readers, cameras, and access control panels for data centers and commercial sites. Good for experienced low-voltage techs who don’t mind early starts, overtime, and construction environments.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Blend executive reception with front-desk security—greeting visitors, managing access, and monitoring the lobby for a corporate client. Ideal if you’re polished, Excel-savvy, and want steady weekday hours; AZ guard license preferred.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.30/hour

Schedule: Daytime, Sat–Mon 2:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

Screen employees and visitors at a logistics/distribution facility, monitor access points, and patrol the yard and perimeter. Comes with paid training, benefits, and shift-claiming tools; guard card and customer service experience are a plus.

Employer: City of Phoenix – Police Department

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $26.70–$39.45/hour (hiring range $26.70–$35.78/hour)

Support transit enforcement by processing and transporting prisoners from light rail, transit centers, and bus facilities; this role carries a firearm. Includes city pension, medical, free bus/light rail pass, and generous PTO; recruitment closes November 30, 2026.

Employer: SK Security

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Patrol, monitor CCTV, respond to incidents, and write reports while providing overnight security for local clients. Requires an AZDPS guard card, 3rd-shift availability, and offers 401(k) and health/vision/dental options even for part-time.

Employer: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (plus other cities)

Type: Full-time, permanent federal

Salary: $107,446–$139,684/year (varies by location)

Lead a team of 1811 criminal investigators working complex immigration fraud and national security cases, with LEO retirement coverage and potential recruitment/relocation incentives up to $50,000. Requires prior primary/rigorous LEO service, ability to carry a firearm, Top Secret/SCI clearance, and passing medical, fitness, and background standards.

Employer: Nextech

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the hub between customers and field technicians for a large national HVAC/R service provider, keeping calls, schedules, and work orders moving. Good for organized, fast-paced multitaskers who like being at the center of operations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good public safety roles in Phoenix tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.