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Phoenix
🚔 Phoenix Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles From $18–$139K+
13 days ago
Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our city safe and running smoothly. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now across the Valley.
Safety Manager – Construction
- Employer: Layton Construction
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role leads safety programs across major construction projects, from audits and training to incident reviews and OSHA compliance. Good fit if you have 5+ years ESH experience and want a leadership spot with a full corporate benefits package.
Commercial Insurance Inspector (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: EXL
- Location: Phoenix, AZ + ~40-mile radius
- Type: Contract / 1099
- Salary: Fees negotiable per assignment
Work from home and in the field doing risk and safety inspections for businesses like retail, apartments, and construction sites. Great if you want flexible, project-based work and already have a car, camera, computer, and insurance.
Safety Coordinator – Food Manufacturing
- Employer: Oats Overnight
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, shift-based
- Salary: Not listed
Be the on-the-floor safety lead in a fast-growing food plant—doing inspections, coaching staff, and supporting incident investigations. Comes with full benefits, stock options, and free oatmeal; 2+ years safety experience and bilingual English/Spanish (required in AZ) preferred.
Security Technician II/III – Access Control & Cameras
- Employer: KCI, LLC (for a security integrator client)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Contract, potential hire
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field role installing and troubleshooting card readers, cameras, and access control panels for data centers and commercial sites. Good for experienced low-voltage techs who don’t mind early starts, overtime, and construction environments.
Security Professional – Front Lobby Receptionist
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.50/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Blend executive reception with front-desk security—greeting visitors, managing access, and monitoring the lobby for a corporate client. Ideal if you’re polished, Excel-savvy, and want steady weekday hours; AZ guard license preferred.
Security Officer – X-Ray Screening (Logistics Site)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.30/hour
- Schedule: Daytime, Sat–Mon 2:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.
Screen employees and visitors at a logistics/distribution facility, monitor access points, and patrol the yard and perimeter. Comes with paid training, benefits, and shift-claiming tools; guard card and customer service experience are a plus.
Detention Officer – Police Transit Unit
- Employer: City of Phoenix – Police Department
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $26.70–$39.45/hour (hiring range $26.70–$35.78/hour)
Support transit enforcement by processing and transporting prisoners from light rail, transit centers, and bus facilities; this role carries a firearm. Includes city pension, medical, free bus/light rail pass, and generous PTO; recruitment closes November 30, 2026.
Unarmed Security Officer – 3rd Shift
- Employer: SK Security
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.00–$19.00/hour
Patrol, monitor CCTV, respond to incidents, and write reports while providing overnight security for local clients. Requires an AZDPS guard card, 3rd-shift availability, and offers 401(k) and health/vision/dental options even for part-time.
Supervisory Special Agent (GS-14)
- Employer: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (plus other cities)
- Type: Full-time, permanent federal
- Salary: $107,446–$139,684/year (varies by location)
Lead a team of 1811 criminal investigators working complex immigration fraud and national security cases, with LEO retirement coverage and potential recruitment/relocation incentives up to $50,000. Requires prior primary/rigorous LEO service, ability to carry a firearm, Top Secret/SCI clearance, and passing medical, fitness, and background standards.
Dispatcher – HVAC/R Service
- Employer: Nextech
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the hub between customers and field technicians for a large national HVAC/R service provider, keeping calls, schedules, and work orders moving. Good for organized, fast-paced multitaskers who like being at the center of operations.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good public safety roles in Phoenix tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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