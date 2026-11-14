Phoenix is busy with growth, and that means steady work in planning, permits, and infrastructure. If you like details, projects, and helping shape how the city runs, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Maricopa County Environmental Services

Maricopa County Environmental Services Location: 301 W Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Salary: $21.25 – $34.50 hourly , overtime eligible

, overtime eligible Type: Full-time, Unclassified

Deadline: 11/18/26

This role supports plan review and inspections by helping developers, contractors, and engineers at the counter, by phone, email, and mail. Good fit if you have 3+ years admin/technical support, enjoy customer service, and want strong benefits, retirement, and options for hybrid/alternative schedules.

Employer: Filanc

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work on bids for water and wastewater treatment and other heavy civil projects across the West. You’ll review plans, do quantity take-offs, work with subcontractors, and help build detailed cost estimates—ideal if you have a construction/engineering background and a few years of estimating experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Phoenix planning and development work is only growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.