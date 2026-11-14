Phoenix’s making scene is busy right now – from aerospace to food banks to custom wood shops, there’s a little bit of everything hiring. Here are several solid roles if you like building, fixing, or keeping production moving.

Employer: Nesco Resource

Location: Camelback Rd & 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–3:00 PM

Pay: $20/hr

Hands-on assembly work with torque converters in a production shop. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with tools, and like steady daytime hours; light welding and bilingual Spanish are a plus, and benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k).

Employer: Atlas Copco Group / Edwards

Location: Onsite at Intel, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, disclosed in hiring process

Field-style role supporting high-tech vacuum/abatement systems at Intel. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, and install equipment on-site – ideal if you have 1–3 years in electronic/mechanical systems and want strong training, global career paths, and solid benefits.

Employer: Clair Global (Clearwing & Sound Image)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep pro lighting gear (fixtures, consoles, atmospherics) tested, cleaned, and show-ready. Good for someone with live events lighting knowledge, strong troubleshooting skills, and experience leading or mentoring techs.

Employer: Mercury Systems

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (train on 3rd)

Salary Range (AZ): $34,200 – $68,400/year

Microelectronics assembly role running die attach, wire bond, and related equipment (K&S ICONN, Besi Datacon, etc.). Great entry point into aerospace/defense manufacturing with bonuses, 401(k), stock purchase plan, 9/80 schedule option, and strong learning culture.

Employer: PPS (recruiting for mechanical contractor)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior leader for a mechanical pipe fab shop – you’ll own production schedules, workforce, safety, quality, and equipment. Best for someone with deep pipe fabrication & welding background and proven experience running a busy fabrication facility.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 12:00 PM–8:30 PM

Pay: Range based on experience (not specified)

Aerospace Quality Engineer role supporting AS9100/AS9102 compliance, FAIs, RCCA, and audits on turbine components. Good fit if you have manufacturing/aerospace experience and want day-one benefits, bonuses, and work that directly supports aviation safety.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

US Salary Bands: Roughly $77,700 – $168,400/year depending on location band

Lead quality for medical device manufacturing – CAPA, NCs, risk management, audits, and process improvements. Ideal for engineers with 2+ years in manufacturing quality who want med device experience, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Support aerospace/defense production by prepping work-order packets, keeping ERP (SyteLine) transactions clean, and handling indirect purchasing. Great if you’re organized, like tracking details, and enjoy keeping a shop running smoothly behind the scenes.

Employer: Aerospace manufacturer (name not listed)

Location: Near I‑17 & Camelback, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu (4×10s), 1st or 2nd shift

Pay: $27 – $40/hr

Set up, program, and run CNC mills and lathes, including multi-axis work and CAM programming (MasterCAM preferred). Strong role for experienced machinists who want higher pay, 4‑day weeks, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Prestige Protective Coatings

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: From $20/hr

Pick, pack, ship, receive, and help manage inventory in a fulfillment center. Good entry-level warehouse role if you’re reliable, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want on-the-job training.

Employer: Marketech International Corporation USA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support ISO 9001 QMS for high-tech construction projects (cleanrooms, semiconductor facilities). Mix of office and field work doing audits, inspections, NCRs, and CAPA – great for someone with construction QA/QC experience.

Employer: Ascent Custom Millwork

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Run rip saws, moulders, planers, and more to turn rough lumber into precise wood parts. Nice fit if you like hands-on woodwork, can read cut lists, and want to grow in architectural millwork.

Employer: Ascent Custom Millwork

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Prep, spray, and finish custom casework and millwork to match approved samples. Best for experienced spray finishers (3+ years) who care about color match and high-end wood finishes.

Employer: Ascent Custom Millwork

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Assemble cabinets and architectural millwork using hand and power tools. Good entry-to-mid level shop role if you can read instructions, work safely, and like building tangible products.

Employer: Gulftech Group / Gulfco Manufacturing

Location: Manufacturing plant in Pueblo, Colorado (hiring in Phoenix area with relocation)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $36/hr starting, with higher full range

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles with 4‑day weeks, strong benefits, and relocation help. A match if you’re in Phoenix now but open to moving for higher pay and a long-term machining career.

Employer: St. Mary’s Food Bank

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM–9:30 PM

Pay: From $22.50/hr

Receive, inspect, weigh, and enter inbound food donations into the ERP system while helping manage cold storage. Strong pay, excellent benefits (including free employee-only medical), and the chance to support a major local nonprofit.

Employer: Smyth Companies

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 1:00 PM–11:00 PM

Pay: Not listed

Run and maintain pouch machines producing labels/packaging for big-name brands. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, like 4‑day weeks, and want full benefits plus growth in print manufacturing.

Employer: Texas Instruments

Location: Chandler, AZ (greater Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive; tied to role & location)

Lead quality for analog/embedded chips from development through end-of-life. Ideal for engineers with a BSEE/related degree and 5+ years in semiconductors who want to own customer issues, drive zero-defect improvements, and work with global teams.

Employer: BIO (medical garment manufacturer)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM

Pay: From $15.15/hr (higher DOE)

Sew custom medical compression garments on industrial overlock and straight-stitch machines. Great for experienced sewists (6+ years) who want steady hours, strong benefits, and mission-driven work in a long-standing family business.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh – Phoenix employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.