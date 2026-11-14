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⚖️ Phoenix Legal & Compliance Jobs with Multiple Great Openings
Phoenix is busy right now for legal and compliance work — from law firms to fintech and big banks, there’s a lot hiring at once. If you’re anywhere on the ladder, from assistant to senior counsel, there’s likely something here for you.
Commercial Litigation Senior Associate
Employer: Husch Blackwell
Location: Phoenix, AZ (or other HB offices/virtual)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Varies by market; examples in posting up to $340,000 in some states
Work on complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation with a national firm. Ideal if you have 6+ years of experience, strong trial‑prep skills, and want big-firm work with competitive pay and full benefits.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel
Employer: Husch Blackwell
Location: Phoenix, AZ (or other HB offices/virtual)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Market-based; ranges in some states up to $350,000
For attorneys with 8+ years of experience who can independently run complex commercial and healthcare litigation. You’ll handle everything from discovery to mediations, with strong national‑firm pay and benefits.
Legal Support Assistant – Victim Services
Employer: Maricopa County Attorney’s Office
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time (Unclassified)
Salary: $18.75–$21.44/hr hiring range (up to $29.50/hr full range)
Deadline: 11/15/26
Entry‑level legal support role helping crime victims with notices, calls, and case paperwork. Good fit if you have a year of clerical experience and want strong county benefits, tuition help, and a path into criminal justice.
Personal Injury Litigation Legal Assistant
Employer: Robert Half (for a plaintiff firm)
Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Support a busy plaintiff personal injury firm handling e‑filings, deadlines, and litigation documents. Best for someone with 3+ years litigation assistant experience who’s comfortable in a fast‑paced, court‑heavy environment.
Legal Expert: AI Legal Reasoning Review
Employer: Alignerr
Location: Remote, US‑based (Phoenix area welcome)
Type: Hourly contract, typically 25–35 hrs/week
Use your legal background to review and correct AI‑generated legal analysis on contracts, cases, and compliance. Great if you want flexible, remote work and enjoy deep legal reasoning and writing.
Compliance Manager, Card
Employer: Affirm
Location: Remote‑first, US (Phoenix‑based candidates eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $146,000–$206,000 in most states (up to $225,000 in some)
Own compliance advisory for the Affirm Card program across marketing, onboarding, disputes, and more. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in card/payments compliance and deep Reg E, Reg Z/CARD Act, UDAAP knowledge.
Bilingual Personal Injury Legal Assistant
Employer: Elmm Law Group
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in‑office)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5
Salary: $20–$24/hr
Client‑facing role owning the experience for English‑ and Spanish‑speaking personal injury clients from intake to case close. Great if you’re bilingual, have 1+ year PI firm experience, and like varied, people‑focused work.
Legal Assistant – Trial & Defense
Employer: Clyde & Co
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Support litigation attorneys with e‑filings, calendars, discovery, and depositions at a global defense firm. Best for someone with 3+ years litigation experience who wants hybrid work, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.
Inmate Release Specialist – SIMS
Employer: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time (Unclassified)
Salary: $20.25–$26.38/hr (up to $32.50/hr max)
Handle legal and clerical work tied to inmate court status, bonds, and releases in a 24/7 law‑enforcement setting. Good for detail‑oriented clerical pros with 2+ years admin experience who want stability and county benefits.
Principal Quality Systems & Compliance Specialist
Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, exempt
Lead the QMS and regulatory compliance (ISO 9001/AS9100, FAA PMA) for an aerospace/defense manufacturer. Great fit if you have strong quality‑systems experience and like owning audits, CAPA, and training records.
Litigation Paralegal | Arizona Experience Required
Employer: Insurance Claim HQ
Location: Remote, preference for Arizona‑based
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$75,000/year
Remote plaintiff‑side property insurance litigation role supporting Arizona cases. Ideal if you have 2+ years paralegal/case manager experience and want solid benefits, training, and long‑term growth.
Compliance Assistant – Sanctions/PEP Screening
Employer: American Express
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid/onsite per role)
Type: Full-time
Work in Global Financial Crimes Compliance screening sanctions and PEPs across multiple lines of business. Good for detail‑oriented researchers with sanctions tools experience (Bridger, Dow Jones, LexisNexis) and strong writing skills.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services – Financial Crime Compliance
Employer: AML RightSource
Location: Remote/Hybrid – Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$87,000/year
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial‑sector clients. Great if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC and 2+ years people management, and like metrics‑driven, client‑facing work.
Analyst – Compliance (Sanctions Analyst)
Employer: American Express
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid/onsite per role)
Type: Full-time
Entry‑ to mid‑level sanctions role (about 1–3 years experience) supporting OFAC/sanctions investigations and screening. Strong fit if you want to grow in financial crimes compliance with big‑company benefits and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers are flexible when they see the right attitude and related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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