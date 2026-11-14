Phoenix is busy right now for legal and compliance work — from law firms to fintech and big banks, there’s a lot hiring at once. If you’re anywhere on the ladder, from assistant to senior counsel, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Phoenix, AZ (or other HB offices/virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by market; examples in posting up to $340,000 in some states

Work on complex commercial and healthcare-related litigation with a national firm. Ideal if you have 6+ years of experience, strong trial‑prep skills, and want big-firm work with competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Phoenix, AZ (or other HB offices/virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; ranges in some states up to $350,000

For attorneys with 8+ years of experience who can independently run complex commercial and healthcare litigation. You’ll handle everything from discovery to mediations, with strong national‑firm pay and benefits.

Employer: Maricopa County Attorney’s Office

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (Unclassified)

Salary: $18.75–$21.44/hr hiring range (up to $29.50/hr full range)

Deadline: 11/15/26

Entry‑level legal support role helping crime victims with notices, calls, and case paperwork. Good fit if you have a year of clerical experience and want strong county benefits, tuition help, and a path into criminal justice.

Employer: Robert Half (for a plaintiff firm)

Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Support a busy plaintiff personal injury firm handling e‑filings, deadlines, and litigation documents. Best for someone with 3+ years litigation assistant experience who’s comfortable in a fast‑paced, court‑heavy environment.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote, US‑based (Phoenix area welcome)

Type: Hourly contract, typically 25–35 hrs/week

Use your legal background to review and correct AI‑generated legal analysis on contracts, cases, and compliance. Great if you want flexible, remote work and enjoy deep legal reasoning and writing.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote‑first, US (Phoenix‑based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000–$206,000 in most states (up to $225,000 in some)

Own compliance advisory for the Affirm Card program across marketing, onboarding, disputes, and more. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in card/payments compliance and deep Reg E, Reg Z/CARD Act, UDAAP knowledge.

Employer: Elmm Law Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in‑office)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5

Salary: $20–$24/hr

Client‑facing role owning the experience for English‑ and Spanish‑speaking personal injury clients from intake to case close. Great if you’re bilingual, have 1+ year PI firm experience, and like varied, people‑focused work.

Employer: Clyde & Co

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Support litigation attorneys with e‑filings, calendars, discovery, and depositions at a global defense firm. Best for someone with 3+ years litigation experience who wants hybrid work, strong benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (Unclassified)

Salary: $20.25–$26.38/hr (up to $32.50/hr max)

Handle legal and clerical work tied to inmate court status, bonds, and releases in a 24/7 law‑enforcement setting. Good for detail‑oriented clerical pros with 2+ years admin experience who want stability and county benefits.

Employer: Custom Control Sensors (CCS)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead the QMS and regulatory compliance (ISO 9001/AS9100, FAA PMA) for an aerospace/defense manufacturer. Great fit if you have strong quality‑systems experience and like owning audits, CAPA, and training records.

Employer: Insurance Claim HQ

Location: Remote, preference for Arizona‑based

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$75,000/year

Remote plaintiff‑side property insurance litigation role supporting Arizona cases. Ideal if you have 2+ years paralegal/case manager experience and want solid benefits, training, and long‑term growth.

Employer: American Express

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid/onsite per role)

Type: Full-time

Work in Global Financial Crimes Compliance screening sanctions and PEPs across multiple lines of business. Good for detail‑oriented researchers with sanctions tools experience (Bridger, Dow Jones, LexisNexis) and strong writing skills.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote/Hybrid – Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$87,000/year

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial‑sector clients. Great if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC and 2+ years people management, and like metrics‑driven, client‑facing work.

Employer: American Express

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid/onsite per role)

Type: Full-time

Entry‑ to mid‑level sanctions role (about 1–3 years experience) supporting OFAC/sanctions investigations and screening. Strong fit if you want to grow in financial crimes compliance with big‑company benefits and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers are flexible when they see the right attitude and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.