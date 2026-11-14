Phoenix HR is buzzing right now, from hands-on people experience roles to high-level strategy gigs with serious pay potential.

Here are several standout Human Resources openings around Phoenix, AZ worth a look:

Employer: Willmeng Construction, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite, travel 20–30%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (strong benefits + 100% employee-owned)

Culture-focused role where you own onboarding, recognition, wellness, and employee programs at a top-ranked “Best Place to Work” construction firm. Includes ESOP, bonus, 401(k) match, 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision for employees, flexible time off, parental leave, and free meals/snacks.

Note: Also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same role – apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Lakeside HR Group (for a private equity–backed client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite + hybrid)

Type: Full-time, interim executive role

Salary: Not listed

Timing: Starts January 2027

Senior HR executive role leading strategy, org design, and integration for a rapidly growing, acquisition-heavy company. You’ll partner directly with the CEO and investors to build the HR function from the ground up and help define the profile for the permanent Head/VP of HR.

Employer: IntraEdge

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Consulting role for an Oracle HCM Cloud pro with strong Time and Labor (OTL) + Absence experience. You’ll handle full-cycle implementations, write Fast Formulas from scratch, and document requirements, setups, and test cases across project phases.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid; also open in other cities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range: $119,000 – $206,000

Posting End Date: 27 Nov 2026 (may close early)

High-impact role on the Total Rewards – Compensation Design team, leading complex pay design projects and companywide compensation practices. You’ll shape compensation philosophy, pay structures, promotion and retention guidelines, and partner with HR, Risk, Legal, and Tech. Includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k), PTO, leave programs, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Phoenix HR roles are moving fast and more keep popping up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.