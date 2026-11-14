Phoenix healthcare hiring is busy right now, from entry-level patient care to high-paying physician roles. Here are several solid options if you want to stay in the Valley and grow your career.

Employer: Valle del Sol

Valle del Sol Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $175,000/year

Work as a Family Nurse Practitioner in integrated primary care and behavioral health, serving diverse and underserved patients. Strong benefits, NHSC loan repayment eligibility (up to $50,000 for 2-year commitment), and a very community-focused mission.

Employer: Mountain Park Senior Living (Spectrum Retirement Communities)

Mountain Park Senior Living (Spectrum Retirement Communities) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (Fridays, double shift 6am–10pm)

Support residents with medications and daily care in Assisted Living/Memory Care. Good fit if you like working with seniors and want part-time hours with access to 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, and Daily Pay.

Employer: The CORE Institute

The CORE Institute Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Orthopedic sports medicine surgeon role with focus on shoulder replacements in a large, research-driven musculoskeletal group. Offers academic opportunities with residents/fellows and a highly integrated clinical team.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Join a busy, physician-owned dermatology group doing medical, surgical, oncology, and aesthetic dermatology. Includes income guarantee with production model, 401(k), CME allowance, malpractice coverage, and strong referral base.

Employer: The CORE Institute

The CORE Institute Location: West Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Orthopedic hand surgeon opening with base salary, monthly stipends, productivity bonus, 401(k) with match, CME time and reimbursement. Ideal if you want subspecialty practice in a large ortho group.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)

Sevita (Mentor Community Services) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $110,000/year

Lead statewide clinical services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, especially in child welfare and high-intensity behavioral needs. Includes full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and national advancement paths.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Oversee resident care and staffing in a memory care community. Great for someone with long-term care or dementia experience who enjoys leading caregivers, managing care plans, and working closely with families.

Employer: Mountain Park Health Center

Mountain Park Health Center Location: Phoenix, AZ (Maryvale Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Join an integrated care team as a clinical pharmacist focused on medication management, adherence, and therapeutic outcomes in an outpatient weight-loss setting. Requires AZ Pharmacist license and 1+ year clinical or residency; diabetes and pharmacotherapy certifications are a plus.

Employer: Consumer Directed Services Inc.

Consumer Directed Services Inc. Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Perform and troubleshoot clinical lab testing, handle specimens, and support regulatory compliance. Good match if you have strong technical lab skills and want a role focused on quality and accurate results.

Employer: HonorHealth (John C. Lincoln Medical Center)

HonorHealth (John C. Lincoln Medical Center) Location: 250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Type: Full-time, Day shift (3×12s, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Work on a 36-bed extended observation Med/Surg/telemetry unit with adult and geriatric patients. Great for someone with recent healthcare experience who wants fast-paced, team-based bedside care and self-scheduling with weekend/holiday differentials.

Employer: Soar Autism Center

Soar Autism Center Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week guaranteed)

Full-time (30+ hrs/week guaranteed) Pay: $21.00 – $28.50/hour (initial offers typically $21.00–$22.75/hour)

Provide play-based ABA therapy to children ages 2–6 using the Early Start Denver Model. Includes sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, student loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, paid RBT training, and clear promotion paths every ~3 months.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $32.00 – $40.00/hour

Perform high-quality ultrasound exams and assist with procedures in a tech-forward imaging company. Requires completion of an ultrasound program, SPI exam, ARDMS (or eligible), and BLS, with strong benefits and free imaging services for you and immediate family.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Phoenix Children’s Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Provide pediatric PT from neonatal through young adult in a rehab resource pool. You’ll evaluate, create plans of care, and treat kids with neurological, musculoskeletal, and complex medical conditions in a family-centered environment.

Employer: Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shifts (evenings/nights, weekends, holidays)

Run high-complexity molecular tests (NA extraction, PCR, NGS) in a precision oncology lab. Open to Molecular Technologist I & II levels with a relevant bachelor’s degree; great if you want hands-on NGS and quality systems experience.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for private practice)

CompHealth (recruiting for private practice) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, outpatient only

Lifestyle-focused internal medicine role with a 4 days in-office + 1 remote day schedule, 16–18 patients/day, and no after-hours call burden (virtual team covers). Open to board-certified IM physicians, including residents with outpatient experience.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / Dignity Health Medical Group

CommonSpirit Health / Dignity Health Medical Group Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $19.01 – $26.85/hour

Coordinate referrals, authorizations, and pre-certifications so patients can access specialty care, imaging, labs, and DME. Requires 2 years in a medical office plus BLS, and uses EMR/registration systems while handling insurance and copays.

Employer: HonorHealth (Deer Valley Medical Center)

HonorHealth (Deer Valley Medical Center) Location: 19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Type: Full-time, Day shift (3×12s, 6:00am–6:30pm)

Support patients on a Telemetry Acute Care Medicine unit with vitals, ADLs, ambulation, and documentation under RN supervision. Requires recent healthcare experience plus BLS, with self-scheduling and shift differentials.

Employer: Pueblo Management Corporate (Clinica Mi Pueblo)

Pueblo Management Corporate (Clinica Mi Pueblo) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, weekends required

Full-time, weekends required Pay: From $19.00/hour

Split front and back office MA role for a Spanish-speaking clinic. You’ll handle check-in, phones, records, plus vitals, blood draws, specimens, injections, and rooming; Spanish fluency is required, CMA preferred.

Employer: Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers (AACHC)

Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers (AACHC) Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid – on-site at least 2 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Support a centralized credentialing program for community health centers, handling credentialing, privileging, and payer enrollment. Great fit if you have 2+ years credentialing/enrollment experience and want strong time-off benefits and work–life balance.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

Full-time, Pay: $32.00 – $40.00/hour

Similar to the other RadNet role but with a clear weekday daytime schedule. Perform diagnostic ultrasounds, assist with procedures, and enjoy medical/dental/vision, HSA with employer funding, 401(k) match, and free imaging services.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or are open to slightly different experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.