Phoenix’s food scene is busy right now, from airport lounges to fine dining on the mountain. Here are several solid openings if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach a team, and keep service fast, clean, and friendly at a fast-growing national brand. Weekly pay, performance bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong growth paths into higher leadership.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve residents in a community restaurant setting with a steady, varied schedule. Part-timers get 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay access, and discounts, with more benefits if you move into full-time.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("generous compensation" + bonus)

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and drive results with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a path to General Manager. Full-time benefits include free meals, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and education assistance.

(Note: Similar Store Manager postings from Panda in Phoenix are not repeated here.)

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Support store operations, help lead the team, and learn the business with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with free meals, bonus opportunities, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong growth into higher management.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Laveen, AZ (Phoenix area)

(Phoenix area) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep deli items, help customers with “fresh and easy meals,” and keep the department clean and stocked. Perks include DailyPay, store discount, sick time, vacation accrual, 401(k) with match, and access to medical/dental/vision if eligible.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Phoenix, AZ (302 N 52nd St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time food-focused role in a busy convenience store with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Circle K notes full ADA accommodation and equal opportunity; specific pay and benefits are discussed in the hiring process.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Anthem, AZ (north of Phoenix)

(north of Phoenix) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve members at a private club, focusing on warm welcomes and polished service. Full-time roles at Invited come with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and generous PTO; part-timers get legally required time off and may access some programs.

Employer: d’Lite Healthy On The Go

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Own the full operation of a health-focused fast-casual restaurant, from staffing and training to scheduling, inventory, and guest experience. Requires 3–5 years of restaurant management (2+ as GM) and offers a competitive package plus growth as the brand expands.

(Duplicate d’Lite GM posting not repeated.)

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$93,000/year

Lead Arizona’s longest-running AAA Four-Diamond restaurant at a resort with stunning valley views. This senior role manages budgets, standards, and team performance, with full-time benefits like Daily Pay, medical/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee and espresso drinks inside a Safeway store while keeping the bar clean and stocked. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Phoenix, AZ – Airport Dimensions Sapphire Lounge

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20/hour

Keep a premium airport lounge kitchen spotless—washing dishes, cleaning, and restocking with open shift availability. Full-time benefits include PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), and possible free shift meals or parking depending on site.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across deli/seafood/pizza, prepping food, stocking cases, and helping customers. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong medical plans, ESOP retirement, and growth potential; this role typically works 6–8 hour shifts between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Phoenix, AZ – Biltmore area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support breakfast service by bussing tables, washing dishes, and keeping buffet and beverage stations stocked and clean. Hilton highlights big perks like deeply discounted hotel stays, PTO, parental leave, mental health support, and a range of health and retirement benefits.

Employer: NoScrubs

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (Contract)

Pay: $60–$230 per day (active workers reportedly $3K+/month)

Wash, fold, and deliver customer laundry around town with a flexible schedule. Contract role with on-the-job training, referral program, and lots of independence if you like being on the move.

Employer: Different Pointe of View

Location: Phoenix, AZ – Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$93,000/year

Another listing for the same fine-dining GM role, emphasizing luxury hospitality, award-winning cuisine, and panoramic views. Ideal if you have strong high-end leadership experience and want a marquee position.

Employer: Federal Pizza

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on FOH leadership role focused on guest experience, bar program, facilities, and vendor management. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, meal discounts, and holidays off on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Employer: Pacific Hospitality Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85003

Type: Full-time (29+ hours/week)

Pay: From $19/hour

Overnight front-desk role handling check-ins/outs, reservations, phones, and nightly audit work. Comes with a strong hotel-style package: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSAs/FSAs, PTO, tuition reimbursement, commuter help, and hotel discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.