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🍽️ Phoenix Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front- and Back-of-House Roles
Phoenix’s food scene is busy right now, from airport lounges to fine dining on the mountain. Here are several solid openings if you like working with people, food, or both.
Restaurant Shift Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, coach a team, and keep service fast, clean, and friendly at a fast-growing national brand. Weekly pay, performance bonuses, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and strong growth paths into higher leadership.
Server – Part-Time – Mountain Park Senior Living
- Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve residents in a community restaurant setting with a steady, varied schedule. Part-timers get 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay access, and discounts, with more benefits if you move into full-time.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("generous compensation" + bonus)
Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and drive results with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a path to General Manager. Full-time benefits include free meals, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and education assistance.
(Note: Similar Store Manager postings from Panda in Phoenix are not repeated here.)
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Support store operations, help lead the team, and learn the business with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with free meals, bonus opportunities, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong growth into higher management.
Deli Clerk – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Laveen, AZ (Phoenix area)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prep deli items, help customers with “fresh and easy meals,” and keep the department clean and stocked. Perks include DailyPay, store discount, sick time, vacation accrual, 401(k) with match, and access to medical/dental/vision if eligible.
Food Captain – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (302 N 52nd St)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time food-focused role in a busy convenience store with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Circle K notes full ADA accommodation and equal opportunity; specific pay and benefits are discussed in the hiring process.
Server 1 – Invited Clubs
- Employer: Invited Clubs
- Location: Anthem, AZ (north of Phoenix)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve members at a private club, focusing on warm welcomes and polished service. Full-time roles at Invited come with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and generous PTO; part-timers get legally required time off and may access some programs.
General Manager – d’Lite Healthy On The Go
- Employer: d’Lite Healthy On The Go
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Own the full operation of a health-focused fast-casual restaurant, from staffing and training to scheduling, inventory, and guest experience. Requires 3–5 years of restaurant management (2+ as GM) and offers a competitive package plus growth as the brand expands.
(Duplicate d’Lite GM posting not repeated.)
Restaurant General Manager – Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs (Different Pointe of View) – Aimbridge
- Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$93,000/year
Lead Arizona’s longest-running AAA Four-Diamond restaurant at a resort with stunning valley views. This senior role manages budgets, standards, and team performance, with full-time benefits like Daily Pay, medical/dental/vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
Starbucks Barista – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Make coffee and espresso drinks inside a Safeway store while keeping the bar clean and stocked. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.
Airport Lounge Dishwasher – Sodexo (Sapphire Lounge)
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Phoenix, AZ – Airport Dimensions Sapphire Lounge
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20/hour
Keep a premium airport lounge kitchen spotless—washing dishes, cleaning, and restocking with open shift availability. Full-time benefits include PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), and possible free shift meals or parking depending on site.
Fresh Foods Clerk – WinCo Foods
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work across deli/seafood/pizza, prepping food, stocking cases, and helping customers. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong medical plans, ESOP retirement, and growth potential; this role typically works 6–8 hour shifts between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Breakfast Dishwasher/Busperson – Embassy Suites Phoenix Biltmore (Hilton)
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: Phoenix, AZ – Biltmore area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support breakfast service by bussing tables, washing dishes, and keeping buffet and beverage stations stocked and clean. Hilton highlights big perks like deeply discounted hotel stays, PTO, parental leave, mental health support, and a range of health and retirement benefits.
Laundry Wash and Fold + Delivery – NoScrubs
- Employer: NoScrubs
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time (Contract)
- Pay: $60–$230 per day (active workers reportedly $3K+/month)
Wash, fold, and deliver customer laundry around town with a flexible schedule. Contract role with on-the-job training, referral program, and lots of independence if you like being on the move.
Restaurant General Manager – Different Pointe of View
- Employer: Different Pointe of View
- Location: Phoenix, AZ – Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$93,000/year
Another listing for the same fine-dining GM role, emphasizing luxury hospitality, award-winning cuisine, and panoramic views. Ideal if you have strong high-end leadership experience and want a marquee position.
Restaurant Manager – Federal Pizza
- Employer: Federal Pizza
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on FOH leadership role focused on guest experience, bar program, facilities, and vendor management. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, meal discounts, and holidays off on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Hotel Night Auditor – Pacific Hospitality Group
- Employer: Pacific Hospitality Group
- Location: Phoenix, AZ 85003
- Type: Full-time (29+ hours/week)
- Pay: From $19/hour
Overnight front-desk role handling check-ins/outs, reservations, phones, and nightly audit work. Comes with a strong hotel-style package: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSAs/FSAs, PTO, tuition reimbursement, commuter help, and hotel discounts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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