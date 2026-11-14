Phoenix leadership roles are booming right now, especially in construction, tech, healthcare, and public service. If you’re ready to step up into a bigger management seat, this week’s list is packed with options.

Employer: Air Liquide

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site at TSMC area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$155,000/year

Support a high-tech gas facility serving semiconductor manufacturing. You’ll lead operations, quality programs, CUP maintenance planning, and a technical team, with day‑1 benefits, strong family support, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Caris Life Sciences

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Drive enterprise-level, regulated programs that advance precision medicine and cancer care. Great fit if you have 8+ years in project/program management and want high visibility across product, lab ops, software, and regulatory teams.

Employer: World Wide Professional Solutions

Location: North Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time, Director level

Lead the PMO for a massive semiconductor fab build, overseeing governance, schedule, cost, and contractor performance. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years of direct fab construction experience and a background in large, complex capital projects.

Employer: Sunrise Systems (supporting AZ Division of Aging & Adult Services)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, must be local)

Type: Contract, ~7 months

Lead high-impact IT system replacement and continuous improvement projects for aging and vulnerable adult programs. Great if you have CAPM, Lean/Six Sigma knowledge, and can bridge business, IT, and vendors.

Employer: City of Phoenix

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,728–$140,337.60/year (hiring range to $133,660.80)

Oversee self-insured programs, commercial insurance, and loss prevention for the 5th-largest U.S. city. Comes with pension, 401(a)/457, rich time off, and strong public-sector benefits. Recruitment closes: November 23, 2026.

Employer: Sira Consulting

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Own project controls: MSP scheduling, S‑curves, cost tracking, and KPI reporting. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented and enjoy schedule analytics, equipment tracking, and documentation.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a commercial real estate design‑build leader)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Manage ground‑up industrial and mission‑critical builds like data centers, semiconductors, and manufacturing. You’ll handle budgets, schedules, risk, and owner relationships, with benefits including bonus, 401(k), and possible relocation/telecommute.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead strategy and financial performance for half of Sprouts’ Produce & Floral business. You’ll own category strategy, pricing, supplier partnerships, and a team, with store discounts, bonus eligibility, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Head the Enterprise PMO for a major healthcare system, setting portfolio standards, governance, and delivery practices. Ideal for seasoned PMO leaders with healthcare or large corporate experience and interest in strategy and change management.

Employer: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Location: Chandler, AZ (prefab office)

Type: Full-time

Support prefabrication and production for complex commercial projects. You’ll manage contracts, scheduling, MEP coordination, cost reporting, and subcontractors for a 100% employee‑owned GC.

Employer: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$69,100/year

Run logistics for fundraising events, support donor and volunteer engagement, and manage CRM data. Great for someone with 1–3 years in fundraising/events who wants mission‑driven work and clear impact.

Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (Havel)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$100,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead BAS/BMS and HVAC controls projects for data centers, industrial, and commercial sites. You’ll manage engineering through commissioning, client relationships, and budgets, with strong benefits and travel variety.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Tempe/Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Oversee infrastructure and financial services real estate projects from planning through closeout. Perfect if you have 6+ years in project management and like owning budget, schedule, risk, and client communication.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid options per policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $143,320–$273,930/year

Lead a product team shaping financial products for the military community. You’ll own product strategy, P&L, data‑driven decisions, and a team of PMs, with strong benefits, bonus potential, and pension/401(k).

Employer: Loenbro

Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Run a water‑focused construction area with $25M–$75M in annual revenue. You’ll own safety, quality, profitability, diversification, staffing, and budgeting across municipal and industrial water projects.

Employer: EōS Fitness

Location: Phoenix, AZ (multi‑site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$85,000/year + bonus

Oversee 4–6 gyms, leading managers, service standards, KPIs, and member experience. Includes free membership for you + a family member, 401(k) match, and daily pay access.

Employer: Purcell Tire & Rubber Co

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Manage a service department Monday–Friday, 8–5, with base pay, uncapped commission, and bonuses. You’ll oversee workflow, estimates, customer relationships, inventory, and tech training.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$225,000/year

Lead federal estimating and technical proposal efforts for USACE, NAVFAC, and other DoD work. Great for heavy civil pros with 10+ years on federal pursuits and strong HCSS Heavy Bid and technical writing skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (for ENR Top GC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$125,000/year + bonus

Act as Senior PE/Assistant PM on complex ground‑up commercial builds. You’ll own RFIs, submittals, cost tracking, coordination, and have a clear path into full Project Management.

Employer: CyberCoders (for commercial GC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Support PMs on ground‑up commercial projects with scheduling, budgeting, RFIs, and subcontractor coordination. Good step if you have ~3+ years in commercial construction and want to grow into a PM role.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.