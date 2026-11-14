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👔 Phoenix Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Phoenix leadership roles are booming right now, especially in construction, tech, healthcare, and public service. If you’re ready to step up into a bigger management seat, this week’s list is packed with options.
Assistant Plant Manager
Employer: Air Liquide
Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site at TSMC area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,000–$155,000/year
Support a high-tech gas facility serving semiconductor manufacturing. You’ll lead operations, quality programs, CUP maintenance planning, and a technical team, with day‑1 benefits, strong family support, and 401(k) match.
Senior Project Manager – PMO
Employer: Caris Life Sciences
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Drive enterprise-level, regulated programs that advance precision medicine and cancer care. Great fit if you have 8+ years in project/program management and want high visibility across product, lab ops, software, and regulatory teams.
Base Build PMO Executive – Semiconductor
Employer: World Wide Professional Solutions
Location: North Phoenix, AZ (on-site)
Type: Full-time, Director level
Lead the PMO for a massive semiconductor fab build, overseeing governance, schedule, cost, and contractor performance. Ideal for leaders with 8+ years of direct fab construction experience and a background in large, complex capital projects.
Project Manager – DAAS (Public Sector, 7‑Month Contract)
Employer: Sunrise Systems (supporting AZ Division of Aging & Adult Services)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, must be local)
Type: Contract, ~7 months
Lead high-impact IT system replacement and continuous improvement projects for aging and vulnerable adult programs. Great if you have CAPM, Lean/Six Sigma knowledge, and can bridge business, IT, and vendors.
Risk Management Program Manager – Finance Department
Employer: City of Phoenix
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $104,728–$140,337.60/year (hiring range to $133,660.80)
Oversee self-insured programs, commercial insurance, and loss prevention for the 5th-largest U.S. city. Comes with pension, 401(a)/457, rich time off, and strong public-sector benefits. Recruitment closes: November 23, 2026.
Project Controller (Planning/Scheduling)
Employer: Sira Consulting
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Own project controls: MSP scheduling, S‑curves, cost tracking, and KPI reporting. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented and enjoy schedule analytics, equipment tracking, and documentation.
Project Manager – Industrial/Mission Critical
Employer: CyberCoders (for a commercial real estate design‑build leader)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Manage ground‑up industrial and mission‑critical builds like data centers, semiconductors, and manufacturing. You’ll handle budgets, schedules, risk, and owner relationships, with benefits including bonus, 401(k), and possible relocation/telecommute.
Director, Produce Merchandising
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Lead strategy and financial performance for half of Sprouts’ Produce & Floral business. You’ll own category strategy, pricing, supplier partnerships, and a team, with store discounts, bonus eligibility, and 401(k) match.
Senior Director, Enterprise PMO
Employer: Banner Health
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Head the Enterprise PMO for a major healthcare system, setting portfolio standards, governance, and delivery practices. Ideal for seasoned PMO leaders with healthcare or large corporate experience and interest in strategy and change management.
Senior Project Engineer (Production Control)
Employer: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
Location: Chandler, AZ (prefab office)
Type: Full-time
Support prefabrication and production for complex commercial projects. You’ll manage contracts, scheduling, MEP coordination, cost reporting, and subcontractors for a 100% employee‑owned GC.
Development Manager – Events & Fundraising
Employer: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$69,100/year
Run logistics for fundraising events, support donor and volunteer engagement, and manage CRM data. Great for someone with 1–3 years in fundraising/events who wants mission‑driven work and clear impact.
Project Manager – Temperature Controls/BAS
Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (Havel)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$100,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead BAS/BMS and HVAC controls projects for data centers, industrial, and commercial sites. You’ll manage engineering through commissioning, client relationships, and budgets, with strong benefits and travel variety.
Infrastructure Senior Project Manager
Employer: Turner & Townsend
Location: Tempe/Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Oversee infrastructure and financial services real estate projects from planning through closeout. Perfect if you have 6+ years in project management and like owning budget, schedule, risk, and client communication.
Director, Product Management
Employer: USAA
Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid options per policy)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $143,320–$273,930/year
Lead a product team shaping financial products for the military community. You’ll own product strategy, P&L, data‑driven decisions, and a team of PMs, with strong benefits, bonus potential, and pension/401(k).
Area Manager – Water Solutions
Employer: Loenbro
Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Run a water‑focused construction area with $25M–$75M in annual revenue. You’ll own safety, quality, profitability, diversification, staffing, and budgeting across municipal and industrial water projects.
District Operations Manager
Employer: EōS Fitness
Location: Phoenix, AZ (multi‑site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$85,000/year + bonus
Oversee 4–6 gyms, leading managers, service standards, KPIs, and member experience. Includes free membership for you + a family member, 401(k) match, and daily pay access.
Service Manager – Commercial Tire & Service
Employer: Purcell Tire & Rubber Co
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Manage a service department Monday–Friday, 8–5, with base pay, uncapped commission, and bonuses. You’ll oversee workflow, estimates, customer relationships, inventory, and tech training.
Federal Estimating Manager
Employer: FlatironDragados
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$225,000/year
Lead federal estimating and technical proposal efforts for USACE, NAVFAC, and other DoD work. Great for heavy civil pros with 10+ years on federal pursuits and strong HCSS Heavy Bid and technical writing skills.
Senior Project Engineer – Ground-Up Commercial
Employer: CyberCoders (for ENR Top GC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$125,000/year + bonus
Act as Senior PE/Assistant PM on complex ground‑up commercial builds. You’ll own RFIs, submittals, cost tracking, coordination, and have a clear path into full Project Management.
Assistant Project Manager – Ground-Up Commercial
Employer: CyberCoders (for commercial GC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Support PMs on ground‑up commercial projects with scheduling, budgeting, RFIs, and subcontractor coordination. Good step if you have ~3+ years in commercial construction and want to grow into a PM role.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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