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Phoenix
🎓 Phoenix Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles Open Now
13 days ago
Phoenix is busy hiring in education right now—from K–12 classrooms to technical training and school-based support roles. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely something here for you.
AVID Teacher
- Employer: Leona Group Schools
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on planning and delivering engaging lessons that help students reach their academic potential. You’ll get ongoing professional development, merit-based pay, and low-cost, high-value benefits in a supportive charter network.
Revenue Cycle Trainer – Customer Services
- Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like teaching adults and improving systems. You’ll design and deliver training, run quality audits, and coach staff on medical billing processes while supporting key performance goals.
Registered Behavior Technician (School-Based)
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work one-on-one with students in school settings using ABA strategies. You’ll follow behavior plans from a BCBA, support IEP goals, collect data, and partner closely with teachers and clinical staff.
Special Education & Related Services Professionals – Talent Network
- Employer: MIYO Health
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (statewide AZ opportunities)
- Type: Future contract opportunities (virtual & in-person)
- Salary: Not listed
This is a general interest posting to join MIYO’s Arizona talent network for future school-based roles (SLPs, OTs, PTs, special ed teachers, school psychs, TVIs, DHH teachers, ASL interpreters). No active openings yet, but you can share your info now for virtual or in-person, full-time or part-time work down the road.
Assistant/Apprentice Teacher – Private Christian School
- Employer: Great Hearts Christian Academy – Maryvale
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (3950 N 53rd Ave)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Support lead teachers in a classical, Christian school setting. Comes with strong health benefits, a 401(k) with match, and lots of professional development, with an expectation to model and affirm the school’s Christian statement of faith.
Teacher 5th Grade
- Employer: Roosevelt School District #66
- Location: Bernard Black Entrepreneurial Academy, Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, 9-month certified position
- Salary: Certified Salary Schedule (exact amount not listed)
Teach 5th grade in a district setting with a clear curriculum, regular planning time, and district in-service support. Includes benefits per board policy and a structured evaluation and support system.
Monitor – Full-Time
- Employer: BASIS Phoenix South
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Help keep a Title I charter campus running smoothly by supervising students at lunch, recess, and before/after school. Role includes employer-paid medical and dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, and chances to support the front office.
Electrical Technician Instructor
- Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance
- Location: 4025 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time instructor
- Pay: Up to $35/hour
Teach future electrical technicians in a hands-on trade school setting—no prior teaching experience needed, with a 5-day paid instructor training. Enjoy a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu), health benefits from day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in aviation education.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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