Phoenix is busy hiring in education right now—from K–12 classrooms to technical training and school-based support roles. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Leona Group Schools

Leona Group Schools Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on planning and delivering engaging lessons that help students reach their academic potential. You’ll get ongoing professional development, merit-based pay, and low-cost, high-value benefits in a supportive charter network.

Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like teaching adults and improving systems. You’ll design and deliver training, run quality audits, and coach staff on medical billing processes while supporting key performance goals.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with students in school settings using ABA strategies. You’ll follow behavior plans from a BCBA, support IEP goals, collect data, and partner closely with teachers and clinical staff.

Employer: MIYO Health

MIYO Health Location: Phoenix, AZ (statewide AZ opportunities)

Type: Future contract opportunities (virtual & in-person)

Salary: Not listed

This is a general interest posting to join MIYO’s Arizona talent network for future school-based roles (SLPs, OTs, PTs, special ed teachers, school psychs, TVIs, DHH teachers, ASL interpreters). No active openings yet, but you can share your info now for virtual or in-person, full-time or part-time work down the road.

Employer: Great Hearts Christian Academy – Maryvale

Location: Phoenix, AZ (3950 N 53rd Ave)

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Support lead teachers in a classical, Christian school setting. Comes with strong health benefits, a 401(k) with match, and lots of professional development, with an expectation to model and affirm the school’s Christian statement of faith.

Employer: Roosevelt School District #66

Location: Bernard Black Entrepreneurial Academy, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 9-month certified position

Full-time, Salary: Certified Salary Schedule (exact amount not listed)

Teach 5th grade in a district setting with a clear curriculum, regular planning time, and district in-service support. Includes benefits per board policy and a structured evaluation and support system.

Employer: BASIS Phoenix South

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Help keep a Title I charter campus running smoothly by supervising students at lunch, recess, and before/after school. Role includes employer-paid medical and dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, and chances to support the front office.

Employer: Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Location: 4025 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time instructor

Full-time instructor Pay: Up to $35/hour

Teach future electrical technicians in a hands-on trade school setting—no prior teaching experience needed, with a 5-day paid instructor training. Enjoy a 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu), health benefits from day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow in aviation education.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.