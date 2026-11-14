Phoenix is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from pet care and paint mixing to bank tellers and fashion sales. If you like helping people (and don’t mind being on your feet), there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.15/hr start rate

Help pets live their best lives while you care for animals, keep habitats clean, and teach pet parents what they need to know. Great fit if you love animals, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and can work evenings/weekends.

Employer: The Tile Shop

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead a sales team, hit store goals, and help customers design their spaces. Role comes with competitive pay with unlimited earning potential, strong training, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Carrington Holding Company, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Oversee a customer service unit in a mortgage call center, coach reps, and handle escalated calls. Good for someone with 3+ years high-volume call center experience and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Carrington Holding Company, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Target starting pay $75K–$82K/yr

Run collections operations, manage KPIs, and lead a team in a mortgage servicing environment. Ideal if you have 5–7 years’ call-center leadership and want a higher-level customer/collections role.

Employer: Desert Financial Credit Union

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Work face-to-face with members handling cash, transactions, and basic financial conversations. Great for bilingual candidates with 1+ year sales/service who want to grow in banking.

Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Take food orders, handle cash, and help keep the kitchen area stocked and clean. Good entry point if you have customer service experience and a valid Food Handler Card.

Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Wash, rotate, and stock meat products while helping customers at the counter. You’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs; food prep or grocery experience is a plus.

Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Greet customers, stock and weigh tortilla products, and keep the area clean and safe. Great if you have retail or customer service experience and a Food Handler Card.

Employer: Vuori

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$20.15/hr + team commission

Lead the sales floor for a premium athletic apparel brand, coach the team, and create a high-energy customer experience. Comes with health insurance, PTO, and a strong employee discount.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Help run a Ross store area, supervise associates, and act as Manager on Duty for openings/closings. Good step up if you have retail or supervisory experience and like a fast-paced, hands-on role.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $27.24/hr (base)

Provide advanced customer support on HR/benefits products, mentor teammates, and help improve processes. Strong fit if you have health & benefits experience and are willing to obtain insurance licenses.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5190

Location: 2501 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hr + incentives & premiums

Work on customer vehicles while they shop, with access to education benefits, health coverage, 401(k), and PTO. Great if you like hands-on work and want training in auto care.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.90/hr

Handle more complex customer accounts, research issues, and keep communication flowing with clients. Comes with benefits starting on day 60, 401(k) after 90 days, and a Tue–Sat day shift.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: Laveen, AZ

Type: Part-time (listed under full-time but described as part time)

Support store operations from stocking and cleaning to running the register. Good entry-level role with benefits options if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and like staying busy.

Employer: Sunglass Hut

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Sky Harbor Airport)

Type: Full-time

Sell premium sunglasses in a busy airport setting, handle POS, and keep the store looking sharp. Nice fit if you enjoy fashion, fast-paced retail, and earning on sales performance.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Help lead the store, drive parts sales, and coach the team while keeping operations tight. Great for someone with leadership skills and interest in automotive retail.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #8957 – 3656 W Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Type: Part-time

Help retail and wholesale paint customers in English and Spanish, mix/tint paint, and keep shelves stocked. Good if you’re comfortable lifting up to 70 lbs and want flexible, weekend-friendly hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.