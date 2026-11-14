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Phoenix
🛒 Phoenix Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Up to $82K+
13 days ago
Phoenix is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from pet care and paint mixing to bank tellers and fashion sales. If you like helping people (and don’t mind being on your feet), there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Animal Care Specialist (Companion Animal)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.15/hr start rate
Help pets live their best lives while you care for animals, keep habitats clean, and teach pet parents what they need to know. Great fit if you love animals, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and can work evenings/weekends.
Store Manager
- Employer: The Tile Shop
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Lead a sales team, hit store goals, and help customers design their spaces. Role comes with competitive pay with unlimited earning potential, strong training, and a full benefits package.
Supervisor, Customer Service, V1
- Employer: Carrington Holding Company, LLC
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Oversee a customer service unit in a mortgage call center, coach reps, and handle escalated calls. Good for someone with 3+ years high-volume call center experience and strong leadership skills.
Manager, Collections, V1
- Employer: Carrington Holding Company, LLC
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Target starting pay $75K–$82K/yr
Run collections operations, manage KPIs, and lead a team in a mortgage servicing environment. Ideal if you have 5–7 years’ call-center leadership and want a higher-level customer/collections role.
Bilingual Teller – Missouri Branch
- Employer: Desert Financial Credit Union
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Work face-to-face with members handling cash, transactions, and basic financial conversations. Great for bilingual candidates with 1+ year sales/service who want to grow in banking.
Kitchen Cashier LARM
- Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Take food orders, handle cash, and help keep the kitchen area stocked and clean. Good entry point if you have customer service experience and a valid Food Handler Card.
Meat Clerk LARM
- Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Wash, rotate, and stock meat products while helping customers at the counter. You’ll be on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs; food prep or grocery experience is a plus.
Tortilla Clerk LARM
- Employer: Los Altos Ranch Market
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Greet customers, stock and weigh tortilla products, and keep the area clean and safe. Great if you have retail or customer service experience and a Food Handler Card.
Retail Floor Lead – Phoenix
- Employer: Vuori
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.15–$20.15/hr + team commission
Lead the sales floor for a premium athletic apparel brand, coach the team, and create a high-energy customer experience. Comes with health insurance, PTO, and a strong employee discount.
Area Supervisor
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Help run a Ross store area, supervise associates, and act as Manager on Duty for openings/closings. Good step up if you have retail or supervisory experience and like a fast-paced, hands-on role.
Health & Benefits AM
- Employer: Paychex
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $27.24/hr (base)
Provide advanced customer support on HR/benefits products, mentor teammates, and help improve processes. Strong fit if you have health & benefits experience and are willing to obtain insurance licenses.
Auto Care Center Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5190
- Location: 2501 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$32/hr + incentives & premiums
Work on customer vehicles while they shop, with access to education benefits, health coverage, 401(k), and PTO. Great if you like hands-on work and want training in auto care.
Representative, Customer Service II
- Employer: McLane Company, Inc.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.90/hr
Handle more complex customer accounts, research issues, and keep communication flowing with clients. Comes with benefits starting on day 60, 401(k) after 90 days, and a Tue–Sat day shift.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: Laveen, AZ
- Type: Part-time (listed under full-time but described as part time)
Support store operations from stocking and cleaning to running the register. Good entry-level role with benefits options if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and like staying busy.
Full Time Sales – Phoenix Sky Harbor
- Employer: Sunglass Hut
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Sky Harbor Airport)
- Type: Full-time
Sell premium sunglasses in a busy airport setting, handle POS, and keep the store looking sharp. Nice fit if you enjoy fashion, fast-paced retail, and earning on sales performance.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Help lead the store, drive parts sales, and coach the team while keeping operations tight. Great for someone with leadership skills and interest in automotive retail.
Bilingual Customer Service Specialist (Spanish)
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Store #8957 – 3656 W Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041
- Type: Part-time
Help retail and wholesale paint customers in English and Spanish, mix/tint paint, and keep shelves stocked. Good if you’re comfortable lifting up to 70 lbs and want flexible, weekend-friendly hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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