Phoenix construction is buzzing right now – from residential electrical to heavy equipment and AV installs, there’s solid work for almost every trade. Here are some of the best local openings this week.

Employer: CoolSys

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$45/hr DOE + up to $2,500 sign-on bonus

Evergreen role with year-round commercial/industrial work, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match), paid training, and quarterly bonuses. Ideal if you’re a licensed journeyman with 3+ years’ experience who wants steady projects and growth.

Employer: Hobaica Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$125,000/yr

Residential installs, upgrades, and large projects with a long-time local company. Company truck, iPhone/iPad, full benefits, PTO, and strong training for licensed wireman/journeyman-level techs.

Employer: CyberCoders (for client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple commercial, data center, warehouse, industrial, and multifamily projects from start to finish. You’ll manage schedules, trades, budgets, and safety, with medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonus, and possible relocation.

Employer: Caliber Paving (via Abstrakt Marketing Group)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, DOE

Great fit for an asphalt pro who likes estimating and client work more than cold sales. Company vehicle, fuel, phone, and a book of existing commercial customers as Caliber grows its Phoenix operation.

Employer: Filanc

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run heavy civil water/wastewater projects on-site, overseeing safety, self-perform crews, subs, and quality. Good for superintendents with 4+ years on pipelines or treatment plants who want steady infrastructure work.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (“TOP pay and benefits”)

Hands-on restoration carpentry on fire, water, and mold jobs (framing, finish, cabinets, drywall, flooring, exterior repairs). Best for carpenters with 5+ years’ experience who like varied work.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drywall, finish, and painting work on damaged residential and commercial properties. Needs 5+ years as a drywaller/painter and ability to lift 50+ lbs.

Employer: HPC-Industrial, powered by Clean Harbors

Location: Phoenix, AZ (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed

Industrial chemical cleaning with 80%+ travel across the Southwest. Physically demanding work with strong safety culture, benefits after 30 days, 401k match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Jobot (for electrical contractor)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$140,000/yr + bonus

Office-based estimating for a top-ranked electrical construction company. Competitive pay, bonus, benefits, flexible schedule, and truck/allowance for estimators with 3+ years’ experience.

Employer: LINE-X

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role prepping vehicles and spraying LINE-X coatings on truck beds and accessories. Good for folks with automotive, paint/body, and power tool experience.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field fusion work on HDPE pipe (butt, socket, electrofusion, etc.) with 24/7 emergency call support. Ideal for techs with 3+ years HDPE fusion, CDL or ability to get one, and comfort with travel and outdoor work.

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead civil estimating for renewable energy projects with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors. ESOP, 401k, bonus, strong PTO, and growth for estimators with 5–7 years’ experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (for client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run ground-up affordable multifamily projects, manage subs, safety (OSHA 30 required), and compliance with housing program rules. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid vacation/sick time.

Employer: Mister Sparky Electric

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$300,000/yr + bonuses, $3,000+ sign-on

High-earning residential service role with take-home truck, strong benefits, and heavy training focus. Best for licensed electricians with 5+ years’ residential service who like customer-facing work.

Employer: Four Brotherz Construction

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/yr

Oversee multiple commercial job sites, crews, schedules, and materials. Requires solid commercial experience (not just residential) and strong safety and plan-reading skills.

Employer: Ford Audio Video

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$32/hr

Install commercial AV systems (video walls, speakers, control systems) with 75% travel, full benefits, 401k match, and training toward certifications. Great bridge between construction and tech.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Hourly/other

Salary: $24–$27/hr, 30–45 hrs/week

Industrial and public-works painting and blasting around the Valley, with prevailing wage on some projects and mileage allowance. Good for painters with construction/industrial experience.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38–$43/hr

High-skill maintenance role in an aggregate plant: welding, rebuilding crushers and conveyors, and heavy troubleshooting. Great fit for mechanics with 5+ years in plant or quarry environments.

Employer: ICON Equipment

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38–$45/hr + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Field service on excavators, loaders, and other heavy gear at customer sites. Strong pay, full benefits, training, and a lot of independence for experienced heavy equipment techs.

Employer: SenCal Construction

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Hourly/other

Salary: $29.59–$35.64/hr

Hang, tape, mud, and texture drywall, plus related carpentry and restoration tasks. Good for experienced drywall pros who can read plans and work around other trades safely.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here are hiring fast and often flexible for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.