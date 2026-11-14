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🚧 Phoenix Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings Up to $300K
Phoenix construction is buzzing right now – from residential electrical to heavy equipment and AV installs, there’s solid work for almost every trade. Here are some of the best local openings this week.
Electrical Journeyman – Commercial & Industrial
Employer: CoolSys
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30–$45/hr DOE + up to $2,500 sign-on bonus
Evergreen role with year-round commercial/industrial work, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match), paid training, and quarterly bonuses. Ideal if you’re a licensed journeyman with 3+ years’ experience who wants steady projects and growth.
Licensed Electrical Service Technician (Residential)
Employer: Hobaica Services
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$125,000/yr
Residential installs, upgrades, and large projects with a long-time local company. Company truck, iPhone/iPad, full benefits, PTO, and strong training for licensed wireman/journeyman-level techs.
Construction Superintendent – Commercial/Industrial
Employer: CyberCoders (for client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple commercial, data center, warehouse, industrial, and multifamily projects from start to finish. You’ll manage schedules, trades, budgets, and safety, with medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonus, and possible relocation.
Trusted Advisor – Asphalt Paving Estimator
Employer: Caliber Paving (via Abstrakt Marketing Group)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, DOE
Great fit for an asphalt pro who likes estimating and client work more than cold sales. Company vehicle, fuel, phone, and a book of existing commercial customers as Caliber grows its Phoenix operation.
Superintendent – Water/Wastewater
Employer: Filanc
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run heavy civil water/wastewater projects on-site, overseeing safety, self-perform crews, subs, and quality. Good for superintendents with 4+ years on pipelines or treatment plants who want steady infrastructure work.
Carpenter – Restoration
Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (“TOP pay and benefits”)
Hands-on restoration carpentry on fire, water, and mold jobs (framing, finish, cabinets, drywall, flooring, exterior repairs). Best for carpenters with 5+ years’ experience who like varied work.
Drywaller / Painter – Restoration
Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Drywall, finish, and painting work on damaged residential and commercial properties. Needs 5+ years as a drywaller/painter and ability to lift 50+ lbs.
Chemical Cleaning Technician
Employer: HPC-Industrial, powered by Clean Harbors
Location: Phoenix, AZ (traveling role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed
Industrial chemical cleaning with 80%+ travel across the Southwest. Physically demanding work with strong safety culture, benefits after 30 days, 401k match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid training.
Electrical Estimator
Employer: Jobot (for electrical contractor)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$140,000/yr + bonus
Office-based estimating for a top-ranked electrical construction company. Competitive pay, bonus, benefits, flexible schedule, and truck/allowance for estimators with 3+ years’ experience.
Spray Technician / Accessories Tech
Employer: LINE-X
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role prepping vehicles and spraying LINE-X coatings on truck beds and accessories. Good for folks with automotive, paint/body, and power tool experience.
Fusion Tech III – HDPE Piping
Employer: Core & Main
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Field fusion work on HDPE pipe (butt, socket, electrofusion, etc.) with 24/7 emergency call support. Ideal for techs with 3+ years HDPE fusion, CDL or ability to get one, and comfort with travel and outdoor work.
Civil Estimator III – EPC Renewables
Employer: Rosendin
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead civil estimating for renewable energy projects with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors. ESOP, 401k, bonus, strong PTO, and growth for estimators with 5–7 years’ experience.
Superintendent – Affordable Housing
Employer: CyberCoders (for client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run ground-up affordable multifamily projects, manage subs, safety (OSHA 30 required), and compliance with housing program rules. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid vacation/sick time.
Residential Electrician
Employer: Mister Sparky Electric
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$300,000/yr + bonuses, $3,000+ sign-on
High-earning residential service role with take-home truck, strong benefits, and heavy training focus. Best for licensed electricians with 5+ years’ residential service who like customer-facing work.
Construction Site Supervisor – Commercial
Employer: Four Brotherz Construction
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$90,000/yr
Oversee multiple commercial job sites, crews, schedules, and materials. Requires solid commercial experience (not just residential) and strong safety and plan-reading skills.
Low Voltage Technician (Audio Visual)
Employer: Ford Audio Video
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25–$32/hr
Install commercial AV systems (video walls, speakers, control systems) with 75% travel, full benefits, 401k match, and training toward certifications. Great bridge between construction and tech.
Industrial Painter / Sandblaster
Employer: Not listed
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Hourly/other
Salary: $24–$27/hr, 30–45 hrs/week
Industrial and public-works painting and blasting around the Valley, with prevailing wage on some projects and mileage allowance. Good for painters with construction/industrial experience.
Senior Dragline Mechanic / Senior Plant Technician – 2nd Shift
Employer: Vulcan Materials Company
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $38–$43/hr
High-skill maintenance role in an aggregate plant: welding, rebuilding crushers and conveyors, and heavy troubleshooting. Great fit for mechanics with 5+ years in plant or quarry environments.
Mobile Heavy Equipment Technician
Employer: ICON Equipment
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $38–$45/hr + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Field service on excavators, loaders, and other heavy gear at customer sites. Strong pay, full benefits, training, and a lot of independence for experienced heavy equipment techs.
Drywall Installer
Employer: SenCal Construction
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Hourly/other
Salary: $29.59–$35.64/hr
Hang, tape, mud, and texture drywall, plus related carpentry and restoration tasks. Good for experienced drywall pros who can read plans and work around other trades safely.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here are hiring fast and often flexible for the right experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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