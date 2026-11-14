Phoenix is busy hiring in community and social services right now, from entry-level caregiving to senior leadership and VA social work. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and want stable, mission-driven work.

Employer: Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT)

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Location: Phoenix, AZ (some remote work in Arizona may be possible)

(some remote work in Arizona may be possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead community outreach for highway projects, supervise community relations staff, and work with cities, contractors, and neighbors to keep everyone informed. Great fit if you have a communications/public relations background and want strong state benefits and work–life balance.

Employer: Phoenix Children's

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Main campus, 10th Floor General Pediatric Unit)

(Main campus, 10th Floor General Pediatric Unit) Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat, 7:30am–6pm)

(Thu–Sat, 7:30am–6pm) Salary: Not listed

Work directly with kids and families in the hospital, using play, education, and coping tools to ease fear and stress. Ideal if you’re a Certified Child Life Specialist (or on that path) and want steady hours in a top pediatric system.

Employer: Terros Health

Location: 4909 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5pm, flexible scheduling

Salary: Not listed

Support clients in a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program for substance use, coordinating care, doing outreach, and keeping detailed records. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, generous PTO, wellness programs, and bilingual pay for additional languages.

Employer: Terros Health

Location: West Valley, East Valley, Central Phoenix

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri or Tues–Sat, evenings/weekends as needed

Salary: Not listed

Use your own recovery experience to mentor parents involved with DCS and help them move through treatment toward reunification. Terros offers paid training/certification, strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and tuition discounts with partner universities.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Location: 4837 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $55,000/year starting pay

Manage a caseload of adult students (about 65–80), help them stay engaged in school, remove life barriers, and guide them toward graduation and jobs. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO, and the chance to work closely with at-risk adult learners.

Employer: Wounded Warrior Project

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days from home)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 days from home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed for AZ (other states show ranges in the low–mid $50Ks+ for reference)

Be the first point of contact for veterans and families seeking DoD/VA benefits, building claims packets and guiding them through the process. Comes with full medical for you and family, hybrid schedule, performance incentives, 401(k), PTO, and wellness programs.

Employer: Casey Family Programs

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (field + office; not fully remote)

(field + office; not fully remote) Salary: Typical hiring range $133,663–$157,250/year (full range up to $180,838)

Lead Casey’s Arizona field office, overseeing strategy, budgets, staff, and partnerships to safely reduce foster care and build “Communities of Hope.” Strong fit for seasoned child welfare leaders with an MSW (or related master’s) and deep systems-change experience; includes robust benefits, leave, and even paid sabbatical after 10 years.

Employer: Hope Care Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Valley-wide)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Salary: From about $17/hour (posting also notes $12.50–$15 earlier; current rate listed is “from $17/hr”)

Provide hands-on support with daily living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in homes and the community. One of the higher-paying agencies, with paid training (CPR/First Aid, Article 9, DCW), flexible schedules, and private medical/dental options.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Phoenix VA Medical Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ (32nd Street CBOC)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $107,048–$139,166/year (GS-12)

Provide advanced mental health social work and clinical supervision in a Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program, including complex assessments, crisis work, and case management. Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), federal pension, 401(k) match, 37–50 days paid time off, and full federal benefits.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Phoenix VA Medical Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $89,313–$116,113/year (GS-11)

Work on an intensive community-based mental health team (MHICM), doing home and community visits, psychosocial assessments, and ongoing treatment planning for high-need veterans. Also EDRP-eligible (up to $200,000 loan repayment) with the same strong federal leave, retirement, and insurance package.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.