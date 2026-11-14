Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, vehicles, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now around the Valley.

Employer: Oranje Commercial Janitorial

Oranje Commercial Janitorial Location: Phoenix, AZ (Monster Building)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $16/hour

You’ll lead night cleaning at a large site, keeping spaces fresh and safe. Comes with full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match), paid time off, mileage reimbursement between sites, and early access to earned pay.

Employer: Vulcan Materials Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00–$36.50/hour (plus potential bonus/equity)

Hands-on role keeping heavy plant equipment running: welding, rebuilding parts, and doing preventive maintenance in an aggregate/crushing operation. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong mechanical skills, and want higher-end hourly pay.

(Also listed on Indeed; same role, so only included once.)

Employer: Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (performance incentives)

You’ll inspect homes, treat for pests, and educate customers on prevention while driving a company vehicle. Benefits start Day 1 for full-time staff, with 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Convention Center)

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $18.00/hour

Night janitorial role cleaning a large event facility: trash, floors, restrooms, glass, and general upkeep. Good fit if you have at least 6 months janitorial experience and want steady, predictable work with a major national employer.

Employer: Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream and Desserts

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team in an ice cream production facility, handling preventive and corrective work on mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems. Great for someone with 3+ years’ manufacturing maintenance and at least 1 year supervising.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Anthem, AZ

Type: Part-time (Tue, Fri & Sat)

Pay: Not listed

Provide housekeeping for senior living residents and common areas. Ideal if you have 1+ year of housekeeping experience and want a steady part-time schedule with access to 401(k), PTO, and other perks.

Employer: Arizona Valley Pressure Washing LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on the road)

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Estimated $20–$25/hour base after training; $25–$30+/hour with tips & bonuses

Clean residential windows across the Valley with a small local crew. Paid training, production pay, tips, and add-on bonuses make this a strong earning role if you’re 21+, can drive company trucks, and don’t mind ladders and heat.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail vehicles at customers’ locations, handling full interior and exterior cleaning. You’ll need your own detailing gear and reliable transportation; good for someone who likes working solo and takes pride in a spotless finish.

Employer: Ascended Detailing

Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: $5,000–$9,000/month (commission, ~$40–$80/hour avg)

High-earning mobile detailing role for experienced pros with their own equipment and vehicle. You set your availability in an app, keep 100% of tips, and get steady jobs each month from a fast-growing, highly rated company.

Employer: Residence Inn / Courtyard Phoenix Downtown

Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, evenings (Sun–Thu, 6 PM–2 AM)

Pay: $21.00/hour

Take care of guest rooms, public spaces, and building systems in a busy 20-story hotel. Comes with medical, dental, vision (company pays 75% of employee cost), PTO, 401(k), Marriott travel discounts, free parking, and transit support.

Employer: Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV)

Location: North Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee campus facilities, cleaning, maintenance, event setups, and vendor relationships while leading volunteer teams. Good fit if you want a hands-on operations role in a church setting and enjoy both physical work and people leadership.

Employer: (Independent contractor role)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)

Type: Full-time, contractor

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonuses; gas paid)

Service vehicles at customers’ homes using your own car and detailing supplies. No experience needed—training provided—and they cover your gas and offer weekly pay with a bonus structure.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)

Type: Full-time, contractor

Pay: $1,000–$1,500/week

Very similar setup: you use your own vehicle and detailing gear, get fully trained, and detail cars at customers’ homes. They pay for gas, offer weekly pay, and promise steady full-time work plus bonuses.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel to jobsites)

Type: Full-time, second shift (starts ~2:00 PM)

Pay: $30–$42+/hour

Perform preventive maintenance and inspections on heavy equipment, often at remote jobsites, with some overnight travel. Strong pay, profit sharing, tool reimbursement, and a full benefits package with clear career pathing.

Employer: CD Maintenance Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$28.00/hour + $4.50/hour vehicle/tool allowance

Handyman-style role for commercial clients doing light electrical, plumbing, painting, flooring, and general repairs. Aimed at veterans and military spouses; you’ll use your own vehicle and tools and get fuel reimbursement for longer trips.

Employer: Fox Restaurant Concepts (Cheesecake Factory group)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Oversee facilities for multiple restaurants—managing vendors, repairs, preventive maintenance, budgets, and emergencies. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and strong dining discounts.

Employer: Accutherm Refrigeration

Location: Phoenix, AZ (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on skills (exact amount not listed)

Senior-level role training and mentoring techs while handling complex commercial refrigeration and HVAC issues. Includes bonuses tied to trainee success, overtime opportunities, 401(k with profit sharing, and year-round commercial work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Phoenix employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.