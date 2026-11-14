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🔧 Phoenix Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, vehicles, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now around the Valley.
Night Cleaner / Night Shift Team Lead
- Employer: Oranje Commercial Janitorial
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Monster Building)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $16/hour
You’ll lead night cleaning at a large site, keeping spaces fresh and safe. Comes with full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match), paid time off, mileage reimbursement between sites, and early access to earned pay.
Plant Maintenance Tech Senior
- Employer: Vulcan Materials Company
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.00–$36.50/hour (plus potential bonus/equity)
Hands-on role keeping heavy plant equipment running: welding, rebuilding parts, and doing preventive maintenance in an aggregate/crushing operation. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong mechanical skills, and want higher-end hourly pay.
(Also listed on Indeed; same role, so only included once.)
Pest Technician
- Employer: Western Exterminator Company (Rentokil)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (performance incentives)
You’ll inspect homes, treat for pests, and educate customers on prevention while driving a company vehicle. Benefits start Day 1 for full-time staff, with 401(k) match, paid time off, holidays, and strong training and growth paths.
Janitor – Night Shift – Convention Center
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Convention Center)
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Night janitorial role cleaning a large event facility: trash, floors, restrooms, glass, and general upkeep. Good fit if you have at least 6 months janitorial experience and want steady, predictable work with a major national employer.
Maintenance Supervisor – Manufacturing
- Employer: Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream and Desserts
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the maintenance team in an ice cream production facility, handling preventive and corrective work on mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems. Great for someone with 3+ years’ manufacturing maintenance and at least 1 year supervising.
Housekeeper – Part-Time
- Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities
- Location: Anthem, AZ
- Type: Part-time (Tue, Fri & Sat)
- Pay: Not listed
Provide housekeeping for senior living residents and common areas. Ideal if you have 1+ year of housekeeping experience and want a steady part-time schedule with access to 401(k), PTO, and other perks.
Window Cleaning Technician – Paid Training + Tips
- Employer: Arizona Valley Pressure Washing LLC
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: Estimated $20–$25/hour base after training; $25–$30+/hour with tips & bonuses
Clean residential windows across the Valley with a small local crew. Paid training, production pay, tips, and add-on bonuses make this a strong earning role if you’re 21+, can drive company trucks, and don’t mind ladders and heat.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Detail vehicles at customers’ locations, handling full interior and exterior cleaning. You’ll need your own detailing gear and reliable transportation; good for someone who likes working solo and takes pride in a spotless finish.
Experienced Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Ascended Detailing
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $5,000–$9,000/month (commission, ~$40–$80/hour avg)
High-earning mobile detailing role for experienced pros with their own equipment and vehicle. You set your availability in an app, keep 100% of tips, and get steady jobs each month from a fast-growing, highly rated company.
Hotel Maintenance Engineer – Evenings
- Employer: Residence Inn / Courtyard Phoenix Downtown
- Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, evenings (Sun–Thu, 6 PM–2 AM)
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Take care of guest rooms, public spaces, and building systems in a busy 20-story hotel. Comes with medical, dental, vision (company pays 75% of employee cost), PTO, 401(k), Marriott travel discounts, free parking, and transit support.
Operations Pastor – North Phoenix Campus
- Employer: Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV)
- Location: North Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee campus facilities, cleaning, maintenance, event setups, and vendor relationships while leading volunteer teams. Good fit if you want a hands-on operations role in a church setting and enjoy both physical work and people leadership.
Mobile Car Detailer – Independent Contractor
- Employer: (Independent contractor role)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)
- Type: Full-time, contractor
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonuses; gas paid)
Service vehicles at customers’ homes using your own car and detailing supplies. No experience needed—training provided—and they cover your gas and offer weekly pay with a bonus structure.
Mobile Car Detailer – Independent Contractor
- Employer: Final Touch Home Care
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (mobile)
- Type: Full-time, contractor
- Pay: $1,000–$1,500/week
Very similar setup: you use your own vehicle and detailing gear, get fully trained, and detail cars at customers’ homes. They pay for gas, offer weekly pay, and promise steady full-time work plus bonuses.
Preventative Maintenance Technician – Second Shift (Lube Tech)
- Employer: RDO Equipment Co.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel to jobsites)
- Type: Full-time, second shift (starts ~2:00 PM)
- Pay: $30–$42+/hour
Perform preventive maintenance and inspections on heavy equipment, often at remote jobsites, with some overnight travel. Strong pay, profit sharing, tool reimbursement, and a full benefits package with clear career pathing.
Commercial General Maintenance Technician
- Employer: CD Maintenance Company
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$28.00/hour + $4.50/hour vehicle/tool allowance
Handyman-style role for commercial clients doing light electrical, plumbing, painting, flooring, and general repairs. Aimed at veterans and military spouses; you’ll use your own vehicle and tools and get fuel reimbursement for longer trips.
Regional Facilities Manager
- Employer: Fox Restaurant Concepts (Cheesecake Factory group)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Oversee facilities for multiple restaurants—managing vendors, repairs, preventive maintenance, budgets, and emergencies. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and strong dining discounts.
Sr. Field Refrigeration & HVAC Technician / Trainer
- Employer: Accutherm Refrigeration
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on skills (exact amount not listed)
Senior-level role training and mentoring techs while handling complex commercial refrigeration and HVAC issues. Includes bonuses tied to trainee success, overtime opportunities, 401(k with profit sharing, and year-round commercial work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Phoenix employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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