Phoenix is buzzing with engineering work right now—semiconductors, solar, aerospace, and data centers are all growing fast. If you’re technical and ready to level up, this week’s roles span early-career designers to senior leaders.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on grading, roadways, utilities, and full civil plan sets for land development projects. Great fit if you’re strong in CAD, know local codes, and want to mentor junior techs while owning key design tasks.

Employer: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on BIM/VDC role doing 3D modeling, coordination, laser scanning, and drone work on major commercial builds. Ideal if you enjoy Revit/coordination and want to be embedded with project teams in the field.

Employer: NCS ENGINEERS

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$35/hour DOE

Draft treatment plants, piping, and site layouts using AutoCAD/Civil 3D for water and wastewater projects. Good for detail-focused CAD pros who want steady work on public infrastructure with full benefits and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Deer Valley, hybrid after 90 days)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead FAA/TSO certification strategy for avionics software and systems, mentor junior engineers, and interface with customers and regulators. Best for avionics pros with 5+ years certification experience and U.S. person status who want high-impact safety work.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own requirements, architecture, and verification for advanced automatic flight control systems across multiple aircraft types. Great next step if you have 6+ years in flight controls/avionics and want deep systems ownership plus strong benefits.

Employer: Amtec Staffing (for a semiconductor client)

Location: North Phoenix, AZ (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HVAC and process utility design for advanced fabs, stamp drawings as PE, and mentor a growing team. Ideal for mechanical PEs with 8+ years in cleanroom or high-tech manufacturing who want complex, hands-on design work.

Employer: QTS Data Centers

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus + strong benefits)

Support planning and delivery of high- and medium-voltage utility infrastructure for large data center campuses. Good match for electrical or construction engineers with substation/utility experience who like schedules, budgets, and cross-team coordination.

Employer: SARACA

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role validating boards and interfaces using Python scripts, scopes, logic analyzers, and common buses (UART, SPI, I2C, CAN, Ethernet). Great for hardware test engineers who enjoy debugging and building automated test setups.

Employer: ASML

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite, ~80% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$37/hour

Install, upgrade, and relocate advanced lithography tools in cleanrooms across the U.S. Perfect for early-career electro-mechanical techs/engineers who like travel, hands-on work, and semiconductor equipment.

Employer: Exponent

Location: Phoenix, AZ (office-based consulting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (comp tied to experience)

Use your PhD in mech/chem/aero/fire to investigate fires, explosions, combustion systems, and safety issues using CFD, testing, and field work. Strong fit if you like variety, technical writing, and client-facing forensic work.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Phoenix, AZ (plus other U.S. sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.00–$42.35/hour

Install and maintain semiconductor tools using your military electronics/mechanics background. Great landing spot for Navy Nuke and other tech ratings who want structured training, travel, and strong benefits.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000–$148,500/year

Be the on-site technical expert for e-beam test tools, leading demos, evaluations, and new use cases in fabs. Best for physics/EE grads with E-beam or advanced test experience who enjoy customer-facing problem solving.

Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid role supporting HVAC and plumbing design for healthcare, commercial, and institutional buildings. Nice fit if you have 1–5+ years, know Revit/AutoCAD, and want mentoring plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: iLocatum (for an employee-owned firm)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$180,000/year

Open and grow the Phoenix office while leading MV/LV power design and studies for fabs and industrial sites. Ideal for an electrical PE who wants both technical leadership and business-building responsibility.

Employer: Corning

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,932–$116,782/year

Own day-to-day process support and continuous improvement for solar module manufacturing—safety, yield, cost, and capacity. Great for engineers with 5+ years in manufacturing who like data, root-cause work, and cross-functional projects.

Employer: Corning

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,286–$133,768/year

Lead data-driven process improvements and new-product launches in a high-volume solar module line. Best for engineers with 5+ years in PV/electronics/semiconductor manufacturing who enjoy DOE, SPC, and ramping new tech.

Employer: Corning

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $174,369–$239,758/year

Senior leader role owning module technology and automation strategy, from PLC/robotics to new module platforms and team building. Ideal for PV veterans with deep controls/automation and 10+ years experience who want to shape a new U.S. solar hub.

Employer: AgileRank, LLC (supporting VA)

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85012

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Salary: From $90,000/year

Be the go-to tech for CT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiation therapy systems at a VA facility. Great for BMETs with imaging experience who can obtain a U.S. government clearance and want mission-driven hospital work.

Employer: Strategic Mission Critical

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

Salary: $90,000–$225,000/year

Design fire suppression and alarm systems for large data centers using Revit, from schematics through construction support. Strong match for mid-level fire protection/mechanical engineers who like mission-critical work and mentoring others.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $77,700–$168,400/year (range by band)

Senior quality role supporting Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions, owning CAPAs, NCs, risk management, and process improvements in a regulated environment. Great for quality engineers with 2+ years in manufacturing who want med-device experience and strong benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh—Phoenix engineering roles are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.