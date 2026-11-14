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🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles Now Hiring in Phoenix
Phoenix is buzzing with engineering work right now—semiconductors, solar, aerospace, and data centers are all growing fast. If you’re technical and ready to level up, this week’s roles span early-career designers to senior leaders.
Civil Designer
Employer: Westwood Professional Services
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on grading, roadways, utilities, and full civil plan sets for land development projects. Great fit if you’re strong in CAD, know local codes, and want to mentor junior techs while owning key design tasks.
VDC Engineer
Employer: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on BIM/VDC role doing 3D modeling, coordination, laser scanning, and drone work on major commercial builds. Ideal if you enjoy Revit/coordination and want to be embedded with project teams in the field.
CAD Designer – Water/Wastewater
Employer: NCS ENGINEERS
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25–$35/hour DOE
Draft treatment plants, piping, and site layouts using AutoCAD/Civil 3D for water and wastewater projects. Good for detail-focused CAD pros who want steady work on public infrastructure with full benefits and bonus eligibility.
Senior Certification Compliance Engineer (Avionics Software)
Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Deer Valley, hybrid after 90 days)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead FAA/TSO certification strategy for avionics software and systems, mentor junior engineers, and interface with customers and regulators. Best for avionics pros with 5+ years certification experience and U.S. person status who want high-impact safety work.
Sr Advanced Systems Engineer – Flight Controls
Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own requirements, architecture, and verification for advanced automatic flight control systems across multiple aircraft types. Great next step if you have 6+ years in flight controls/avionics and want deep systems ownership plus strong benefits.
Senior Mechanical Engineer – Semiconductor Facilities
Employer: Amtec Staffing (for a semiconductor client)
Location: North Phoenix, AZ (onsite only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead HVAC and process utility design for advanced fabs, stamp drawings as PE, and mentor a growing team. Ideal for mechanical PEs with 8+ years in cleanroom or high-tech manufacturing who want complex, hands-on design work.
Utility Project Engineer – Data Centers
Employer: QTS Data Centers
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (bonus + strong benefits)
Support planning and delivery of high- and medium-voltage utility infrastructure for large data center campuses. Good match for electrical or construction engineers with substation/utility experience who like schedules, budgets, and cross-team coordination.
HW V&V Engineer
Employer: SARACA
Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lab role validating boards and interfaces using Python scripts, scopes, logic analyzers, and common buses (UART, SPI, I2C, CAN, Ethernet). Great for hardware test engineers who enjoy debugging and building automated test setups.
Upgrade Install and Relocation Engineer – DUV
Employer: ASML
Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite, ~80% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25–$37/hour
Install, upgrade, and relocate advanced lithography tools in cleanrooms across the U.S. Perfect for early-career electro-mechanical techs/engineers who like travel, hands-on work, and semiconductor equipment.
Thermal Sciences Associate (Ph.D.)
Employer: Exponent
Location: Phoenix, AZ (office-based consulting)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (comp tied to experience)
Use your PhD in mech/chem/aero/fire to investigate fires, explosions, combustion systems, and safety issues using CFD, testing, and field work. Strong fit if you like variety, technical writing, and client-facing forensic work.
Transitioning Military – Field Service Engineer (Avionics/Electronics/Mechanics)
Employer: Applied Materials
Location: Phoenix, AZ (plus other U.S. sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $31.00–$42.35/hour
Install and maintain semiconductor tools using your military electronics/mechanics background. Great landing spot for Navy Nuke and other tech ratings who want structured training, travel, and strong benefits.
Application Engineer III – EBeam
Employer: Applied Materials
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $108,000–$148,500/year
Be the on-site technical expert for e-beam test tools, leading demos, evaluations, and new use cases in fabs. Best for physics/EE grads with E-beam or advanced test experience who enjoy customer-facing problem solving.
Mechanical Engineering Associate – HVAC/Building Systems
Employer: Farnsworth Group, Inc.
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-to-mid role supporting HVAC and plumbing design for healthcare, commercial, and institutional buildings. Nice fit if you have 1–5+ years, know Revit/AutoCAD, and want mentoring plus a strong benefits package.
Senior Lead Electrical Engineer – Semiconductor Fabs
Employer: iLocatum (for an employee-owned firm)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$180,000/year
Open and grow the Phoenix office while leading MV/LV power design and studies for fabs and industrial sites. Ideal for an electrical PE who wants both technical leadership and business-building responsibility.
Process Engineer II – Solar Modules
Employer: Corning
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $84,932–$116,782/year
Own day-to-day process support and continuous improvement for solar module manufacturing—safety, yield, cost, and capacity. Great for engineers with 5+ years in manufacturing who like data, root-cause work, and cross-functional projects.
Process Engineer NPI – Solar Modules
Employer: Corning
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $97,286–$133,768/year
Lead data-driven process improvements and new-product launches in a high-volume solar module line. Best for engineers with 5+ years in PV/electronics/semiconductor manufacturing who enjoy DOE, SPC, and ramping new tech.
Solar Module Technology Manager
Employer: Corning
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $174,369–$239,758/year
Senior leader role owning module technology and automation strategy, from PLC/robotics to new module platforms and team building. Ideal for PV veterans with deep controls/automation and 10+ years experience who want to shape a new U.S. solar hub.
Biomedical Equipment Technician – Imaging Systems
Employer: AgileRank, LLC (supporting VA)
Location: Phoenix, AZ 85012
Type: Full-time (onsite)
Salary: From $90,000/year
Be the go-to tech for CT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiation therapy systems at a VA facility. Great for BMETs with imaging experience who can obtain a U.S. government clearance and want mission-driven hospital work.
Fire Protection Engineer – Data Centers
Employer: Strategic Mission Critical
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time (hybrid)
Salary: $90,000–$225,000/year
Design fire suppression and alarm systems for large data centers using Revit, from schematics through construction support. Strong match for mid-level fire protection/mechanical engineers who like mission-critical work and mentoring others.
Senior Engineer, Quality Process
Employer: Stryker
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Approx. $77,700–$168,400/year (range by band)
Senior quality role supporting Stryker’s Sustainability Solutions, owning CAPAs, NCs, risk management, and process improvements in a regulated environment. Great for quality engineers with 2+ years in manufacturing who want med-device experience and strong benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh—Phoenix engineering roles are moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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