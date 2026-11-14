Phoenix has some solid green-career options right now, from hands-on field work to higher-level environmental leadership and consulting.

Here are several standout Agriculture & Environment openings in Phoenix, AZ you can check out this week:

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$75,000 (recruiting range)

Lead hazardous and medical waste operations at a customer site and manage an on-site team. This role is ideal if you have 3–5 years of hazardous waste experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid training/tuition help while doing work that directly supports safety and sustainability.

Employer: Solitude / Rentokil

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for ponds, lakes, and other aquatic systems—testing water, managing algae and plants, and keeping equipment running. Great fit if you like outdoor work, have 0–1 years in an environmental field, and want benefits starting Day 1, plus training, tuition reimbursement, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Trinity Consultants – Built Environment Practice

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Southwest region focus)

Phoenix, AZ (Southwest region focus) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level Environmental, Health & Safety consultant role supporting semiconductor, data center, biotech, and advanced manufacturing clients. Best for someone with 5–10 years of environmental consulting or industrial compliance experience who wants to lead multimedia compliance, permitting, audits, and sustainability projects across high-impact industries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—environmental roles in Phoenix move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.