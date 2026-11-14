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📋 Phoenix AZ Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Openings
Phoenix is buzzing with front office, scheduling, and coordinator roles right now, especially in healthcare and construction. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, this week’s list has a lot to pick from.
Patient Coordinator – Oral Surgery
Employer: Specialty Dental Brands (High Desert & Anthem Oral Surgery)
Location: Anthem & Cave Creek, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the friendly face at a busy oral surgery practice, handling check‑in/check‑out, scheduling, insurance questions, and payments while rotating between two offices. Good fit if you enjoy patient contact, detailed admin work, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Registrar
Employer: Dignity Health – AZ General Hospital Laveen
Location: Laveen, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00–$22.19/hour
Hospital registration role handling patient intake, insurance verification, and payment collection in a small, community‑focused hospital. Great if you want hospital experience, steady hours, and like detailed clerical work.
Executive Assistant – Legal Dept
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
High‑level EA role supporting a VP/Medical Director: complex calendars, board/committee meetings, presentations, and confidential info. Ideal if you’ve done senior‑level admin work and want to be part of a major pediatric health system.
Security Professional – Front Lobby Receptionist
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.50/hour
Blend of executive‑style reception and security: greet visitors, manage access, monitor systems, and keep detailed records. Monday–Friday, 8–5, good for someone polished, tech‑savvy, and security‑minded.
Receptionist
Employer: Auza Contracting Inc
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: $17–$20/hour
Front desk for an underground utilities contractor: greet visitors, route calls, support HR and safety documentation, and handle mail and supplies. Weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
Administrative Assistant 3 / Administrative Coordinator (Part-time)
Employer: State of Arizona – ASRS
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Central Ave)
Type: Part-time
Salary: $21.63–$26.44/hour
Part‑time role supporting leadership at the Arizona State Retirement System with scheduling, board support, office coordination, and visitor reception. Comes with strong state benefits, free covered parking, and a professional office setting.
Front Desk
Employer: Foot and Ankle Clinics of Arizona
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Central, with some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Busy podiatry practice front desk: phones, scheduling, co‑pays, insurance entry, and occasional rooming of patients. Monday–Thursday 7:45–5, Friday 7:45–2, great if you like patient interaction and a set schedule.
Front Desk Receptionist
Employer: Dyer Bregman & Ferris, PLLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ 85012
Type: Full-time, in person
Salary: $17.50–$18.00/hour
Reception at a mid‑town law firm: greet clients, manage phones and calendars, filing, and document prep. Spanish is required, business‑professional dress, and you get health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.
Executive Concierge – PST
Employer: PwC
Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid per firm policy)
Type: Not stated (corporate admin role)
Salary: $35,500–$109,120/year (range depends on experience/location)
High‑touch admin support for senior leaders: complex calendars, multi‑time‑zone meetings, travel, expenses, and confidential communications. Good for experienced admins who want big‑firm benefits and potential remote/hybrid flexibility.
Executive Assistant
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Another posting for the same EA role at Phoenix Children’s: VP‑level support, meeting prep, minutes, and high‑level communication. Strong fit if you’re detail‑oriented and mission‑driven.
Part-Time Office Coordinator / Customer Service Representative
Employer: Tankless Pros Az
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time, mornings, in person
Salary: $25.00–$28.00/hour
Small, long‑standing home services company looking for a morning office lead to answer phones, send quotes, handle light data entry, and receive shipments. Great if you want higher hourly pay with a ~25‑hour week.
Service of Process Data Entry Clerk
Employer: Nationwide Legal, LLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, in person
Salary: $20.00/hour
Back‑office legal support: assemble legal service packets, enter case data, and check documents for accuracy. Monday–Friday 8:30–5 with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.
Office Receptionist – Roofing Company
Employer: Phoenix Pro Roofing
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, in person
Salary: $18.00/hour
You’ll run the front desk for a family‑owned roofing company: answer calls, schedule inspections, send invoices, take payments, and keep the office organized. Monday–Friday 8–5 with 40–45 hours/week and room to grow.
Automotive Receptionist – P/T Weekend/Evenings
Employer: Midway Chevrolet
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time (weekends/evenings)
Salary: Not listed
Dealership receptionist role answering a busy switchboard, greeting customers, and helping with light office tasks. Good side job if you’re free Saturdays, Sundays, and some weekday evenings.
Front Office Representative – Cardiology
Employer: IMS Care Center
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Not stated (clinic front office, likely full-time)
Salary: Not listed
Front desk at a cardiology clinic: heavy phones, scheduling, check‑in/check‑out, insurance verification, and co‑pay collection. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, disability, life, PTO, and 401(k).
Program Support Assistant – Mental Health
Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs
Location: Phoenix, AZ (VA Health Care System)
Type: Full-time, federal
Salary: $42,611–$61,749/year (GS‑6)
Admin support for the Mental Health department: calendars, meeting coordination, data tracking, purchasing, and onboarding trainees. Federal role with strong benefits and a streamlined 30‑day hiring model.
Property Administrator (CRE)
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.25–$25.00/hour
Commercial real estate admin role supporting property managers: tenant communication, work orders, contracts, invoices, and reports. Nice fit if you like office work with a customer‑service angle and want to break into CRE.
Preconstruction Coordinator
Employer: RMCI (Nox Group)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Not stated (office‑based coordinator role)
Salary: Not listed
Support preconstruction and estimating teams on large data center/mission‑critical projects: manage documents, bids, NDAs, CRM updates, and meeting notes. Great for organized admins who want to grow in construction.
Staffing Center Assistant
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Behind‑the‑scenes role helping the centralized staffing team track staffing levels, schedule changes, and premium pay. Good for detail‑oriented folks who like data, systems, and hospital operations.
Healthcare Scheduler – Imaging (Remote)
Employer: Banner Health
Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote in approved states)
Type: Full-time, remote
Salary: Estimated $19.45–$29.17/hour
Work from home scheduling outpatient imaging (X‑ray, MRI, CT, etc.) across Banner hospitals: answer inbound calls, book exams, verify insurance, and give prep instructions. Includes 8 weeks of training and room to grow inside a big health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Phoenix employers are hiring fast, and admin skills transfer well across industries.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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