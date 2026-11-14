Phoenix is buzzing with front office, scheduling, and coordinator roles right now, especially in healthcare and construction. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, this week’s list has a lot to pick from.

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands (High Desert & Anthem Oral Surgery)

Location: Anthem & Cave Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face at a busy oral surgery practice, handling check‑in/check‑out, scheduling, insurance questions, and payments while rotating between two offices. Good fit if you enjoy patient contact, detailed admin work, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Dignity Health – AZ General Hospital Laveen

Location: Laveen, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$22.19/hour

Hospital registration role handling patient intake, insurance verification, and payment collection in a small, community‑focused hospital. Great if you want hospital experience, steady hours, and like detailed clerical work.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑level EA role supporting a VP/Medical Director: complex calendars, board/committee meetings, presentations, and confidential info. Ideal if you’ve done senior‑level admin work and want to be part of a major pediatric health system.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.50/hour

Blend of executive‑style reception and security: greet visitors, manage access, monitor systems, and keep detailed records. Monday–Friday, 8–5, good for someone polished, tech‑savvy, and security‑minded.

Employer: Auza Contracting Inc

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $17–$20/hour

Front desk for an underground utilities contractor: greet visitors, route calls, support HR and safety documentation, and handle mail and supplies. Weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: State of Arizona – ASRS

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Central Ave)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.63–$26.44/hour

Part‑time role supporting leadership at the Arizona State Retirement System with scheduling, board support, office coordination, and visitor reception. Comes with strong state benefits, free covered parking, and a professional office setting.

Employer: Foot and Ankle Clinics of Arizona

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Central, with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy podiatry practice front desk: phones, scheduling, co‑pays, insurance entry, and occasional rooming of patients. Monday–Thursday 7:45–5, Friday 7:45–2, great if you like patient interaction and a set schedule.

Employer: Dyer Bregman & Ferris, PLLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85012

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $17.50–$18.00/hour

Reception at a mid‑town law firm: greet clients, manage phones and calendars, filing, and document prep. Spanish is required, business‑professional dress, and you get health, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: PwC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid per firm policy)

Type: Not stated (corporate admin role)

Salary: $35,500–$109,120/year (range depends on experience/location)

High‑touch admin support for senior leaders: complex calendars, multi‑time‑zone meetings, travel, expenses, and confidential communications. Good for experienced admins who want big‑firm benefits and potential remote/hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another posting for the same EA role at Phoenix Children’s: VP‑level support, meeting prep, minutes, and high‑level communication. Strong fit if you’re detail‑oriented and mission‑driven.

Employer: Tankless Pros Az

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time, mornings, in person

Salary: $25.00–$28.00/hour

Small, long‑standing home services company looking for a morning office lead to answer phones, send quotes, handle light data entry, and receive shipments. Great if you want higher hourly pay with a ~25‑hour week.

Employer: Nationwide Legal, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $20.00/hour

Back‑office legal support: assemble legal service packets, enter case data, and check documents for accuracy. Monday–Friday 8:30–5 with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Phoenix Pro Roofing

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $18.00/hour

You’ll run the front desk for a family‑owned roofing company: answer calls, schedule inspections, send invoices, take payments, and keep the office organized. Monday–Friday 8–5 with 40–45 hours/week and room to grow.

Employer: Midway Chevrolet

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (weekends/evenings)

Salary: Not listed

Dealership receptionist role answering a busy switchboard, greeting customers, and helping with light office tasks. Good side job if you’re free Saturdays, Sundays, and some weekday evenings.

Employer: IMS Care Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Not stated (clinic front office, likely full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk at a cardiology clinic: heavy phones, scheduling, check‑in/check‑out, insurance verification, and co‑pay collection. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, disability, life, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Phoenix, AZ (VA Health Care System)

Type: Full-time, federal

Salary: $42,611–$61,749/year (GS‑6)

Admin support for the Mental Health department: calendars, meeting coordination, data tracking, purchasing, and onboarding trainees. Federal role with strong benefits and a streamlined 30‑day hiring model.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.25–$25.00/hour

Commercial real estate admin role supporting property managers: tenant communication, work orders, contracts, invoices, and reports. Nice fit if you like office work with a customer‑service angle and want to break into CRE.

Employer: RMCI (Nox Group)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Not stated (office‑based coordinator role)

Salary: Not listed

Support preconstruction and estimating teams on large data center/mission‑critical projects: manage documents, bids, NDAs, CRM updates, and meeting notes. Great for organized admins who want to grow in construction.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind‑the‑scenes role helping the centralized staffing team track staffing levels, schedule changes, and premium pay. Good for detail‑oriented folks who like data, systems, and hospital operations.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote in approved states)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: Estimated $19.45–$29.17/hour

Work from home scheduling outpatient imaging (X‑ray, MRI, CT, etc.) across Banner hospitals: answer inbound calls, book exams, verify insurance, and give prep instructions. Includes 8 weeks of training and room to grow inside a big health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Phoenix employers are hiring fast, and admin skills transfer well across industries.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.