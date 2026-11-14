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💰 Phoenix Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Phoenix is busy right now for money-minded folks — from entry-level accounting to six-figure tax and finance roles, there’s a lot to pick from across banks, law firms, and big brands.
Below are several solid options you can scan and click through fast.
Financial Counselor
Employer: Pinnacle Fertility
Location: Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ (onsite for AZ residents)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Salary: Not listed
Work with patients on their fertility journey, explaining costs, insurance, and payment options. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, patient-facing, and comfortable with billing, coding, and benefits verification.
2027 Commercial Banking Development Program – Credit Analyst (Warehouse Lending)
Employer: Western Alliance Bank
Location: Phoenix (Biltmore), AZ
Type: Full-time, early-career program
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level credit analyst role where you’ll spread financials, analyze risk, and support short-term mortgage warehouse lending. Great for recent grads with a Bachelor’s and 3.0+ GPA who want to grow in commercial banking.
Treasury and Cash Management Accountant
Employer: AECOM Hunt
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $66,725.68 – $123,442.49/year
Handle daily cash management, wire transfers, investments, and JV banking for a major construction management group. Ideal if you have 4+ years in treasury/cash management and want hybrid work with a global firm.
Tax Manager – CPA – HYBRID
Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting firm client)
Location: Scottsdale or Chandler, AZ (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110K – $160K base + bonus
Lead complex tax compliance and planning for corporations, partnerships, and high-net-worth clients while mentoring a team. Best for CPAs with 5+ years public tax experience looking for a path to Director/Partner.
(Duplicate listing detected; role only listed once.)
International Tax Manager
Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Location-based ranges given (e.g., $106,080 – $186,970/year depending on market)
Newly created role after a major law firm merger, overseeing U.S. tax for foreign entities and ~400 non-U.S. partners. Great for CPAs with 5+ years in partnership and international tax who want high-impact, global work.
Financial Solutions Advisor – West Valley Area
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Phoenix, AZ (West Valley financial centers)
Type: Full-time, in-office with some flexibility
Salary: Not listed
Advise retail clients on investments and banking, build financial plans, and grow a book of business. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments/financial services.
Specialty (SBA) Credit Underwriter II / Sr. Credit Underwriter
Employer: Bank of America
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Underwrite and approve SBA business loans, analyze financials and cash flow, and partner with relationship managers. A fit if you have 5+ years commercial underwriting and experience with SBA lending.
Accounting Specialist
Employer: Maricopa County – County Attorney’s Office
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid eligible after 6 months)
Type: Full-time, Unclassified
Salary: $20.25 – $32.50/hour, overtime-eligible
Support AP/AR, reconciliations, and deposits for the County Attorney’s Office with strong Excel and 10-key skills. Nice option if you want government benefits, pension (ASRS), and work-life balance.
Application deadline: 11/19/26
Night Auditor
Employer: Marriott International – Courtyard
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Black Canyon Hwy)
Type: Part-time, Non-management
Salary: $22.68/hour
Overnight role closing out the hotel’s books, posting charges, balancing receipts, and handling guest check-ins. Good for someone who likes night shifts and wants hotel experience in both guest service and accounting.
FY28 Audit Associate – Arizona
Employer: Baker Tilly
Location: Phoenix, AZ (discuss work location with recruiter)
Type: Full-time, early-career
Salary: $63,840 – $83,790/year
Launch your public accounting career doing audits, testing controls, and working directly with clients. Designed for students/new grads with enough credits to sit for the CPA exam and a 3.0+ GPA.
Collections Specialist – Advanced Collections Mitigation Unit (ACMU)
Employer: American Express
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage a portfolio of overdue accounts, negotiate settlements, and do preventive work on high-exposure clients. Best for those with 3+ years collections or sales with collections, strong negotiation skills, and comfort in a metrics-driven environment.
Accounts Receivable Associate
Employer: Nelipak
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite)
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: $24.00 – $27.00/hour
Handle invoicing, cash application, collections follow-up, and account reconciliations across multiple sites. Great if you have 2–4 years AR experience, strong Excel, and want solid benefits.
Bookkeeping Tax Preparer
Employer: SHIREEN'S TAX SERVICES
Location: Phoenix, AZ (In person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $26.13 – $30.00/hour
Join a busy tax office handling daily bookkeeping, financial statements, and individual/business tax prep. Best for an experienced accountant who can work independently with minimal training.
Finance and Pay Analyst
Employer: Transdev
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Office-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year
Own payroll and invoicing for hourly and salaried staff, build financial reports, and lead process improvements. Ideal if you have 2–4 years payroll/finance experience, strong Excel/GSuite, and want a role with leadership and analysis.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job posts often list related openings once you’re on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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