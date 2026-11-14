Phoenix is busy right now for money-minded folks — from entry-level accounting to six-figure tax and finance roles, there’s a lot to pick from across banks, law firms, and big brands.

Below are several solid options you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Pinnacle Fertility

Location: Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ (onsite for AZ residents)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients on their fertility journey, explaining costs, insurance, and payment options. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, patient-facing, and comfortable with billing, coding, and benefits verification.

Employer: Western Alliance Bank

Location: Phoenix (Biltmore), AZ

Type: Full-time, early-career program

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level credit analyst role where you’ll spread financials, analyze risk, and support short-term mortgage warehouse lending. Great for recent grads with a Bachelor’s and 3.0+ GPA who want to grow in commercial banking.

Employer: AECOM Hunt

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,725.68 – $123,442.49/year

Handle daily cash management, wire transfers, investments, and JV banking for a major construction management group. Ideal if you have 4+ years in treasury/cash management and want hybrid work with a global firm.

Employer: CyberCoders (public accounting firm client)

Location: Scottsdale or Chandler, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K – $160K base + bonus

Lead complex tax compliance and planning for corporations, partnerships, and high-net-worth clients while mentoring a team. Best for CPAs with 5+ years public tax experience looking for a path to Director/Partner.

(Duplicate listing detected; role only listed once.)

Employer: Ashurst Perkins Coie US LLP

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Location-based ranges given (e.g., $106,080 – $186,970/year depending on market)

Newly created role after a major law firm merger, overseeing U.S. tax for foreign entities and ~400 non-U.S. partners. Great for CPAs with 5+ years in partnership and international tax who want high-impact, global work.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Phoenix, AZ (West Valley financial centers)

Type: Full-time, in-office with some flexibility

Salary: Not listed

Advise retail clients on investments and banking, build financial plans, and grow a book of business. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year in investments/financial services.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Underwrite and approve SBA business loans, analyze financials and cash flow, and partner with relationship managers. A fit if you have 5+ years commercial underwriting and experience with SBA lending.

Employer: Maricopa County – County Attorney’s Office

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid eligible after 6 months)

Type: Full-time, Unclassified

Salary: $20.25 – $32.50/hour, overtime-eligible

Support AP/AR, reconciliations, and deposits for the County Attorney’s Office with strong Excel and 10-key skills. Nice option if you want government benefits, pension (ASRS), and work-life balance.

Application deadline: 11/19/26

Employer: Marriott International – Courtyard

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Black Canyon Hwy)

Type: Part-time, Non-management

Salary: $22.68/hour

Overnight role closing out the hotel’s books, posting charges, balancing receipts, and handling guest check-ins. Good for someone who likes night shifts and wants hotel experience in both guest service and accounting.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Phoenix, AZ (discuss work location with recruiter)

Type: Full-time, early-career

Salary: $63,840 – $83,790/year

Launch your public accounting career doing audits, testing controls, and working directly with clients. Designed for students/new grads with enough credits to sit for the CPA exam and a 3.0+ GPA.

Employer: American Express

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a portfolio of overdue accounts, negotiate settlements, and do preventive work on high-exposure clients. Best for those with 3+ years collections or sales with collections, strong negotiation skills, and comfort in a metrics-driven environment.

Employer: Nelipak

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $24.00 – $27.00/hour

Handle invoicing, cash application, collections follow-up, and account reconciliations across multiple sites. Great if you have 2–4 years AR experience, strong Excel, and want solid benefits.

Employer: SHIREEN'S TAX SERVICES

Location: Phoenix, AZ (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.13 – $30.00/hour

Join a busy tax office handling daily bookkeeping, financial statements, and individual/business tax prep. Best for an experienced accountant who can work independently with minimal training.

Employer: Transdev

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year

Own payroll and invoicing for hourly and salaried staff, build financial reports, and lead process improvements. Ideal if you have 2–4 years payroll/finance experience, strong Excel/GSuite, and want a role with leadership and analysis.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — job posts often list related openings once you’re on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.