Phoenix neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home decor to furniture and plants. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Large framed wall art with text: “Home. where our story begins”

Size: About 37.5 in x 37.5 in (a little over 3’ x 3’)

Condition: Great condition – has been hanging in one spot since purchase

Location: Paradise Foothills, Phoenix, AZ

Pickup: Pickup only

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice statement piece for a living room or entryway if you have the wall space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Assorted Amy’s Organic frozen bowls

Includes:

3 Cheese & Kale Bake

Tortilla Casserole & Black Beans

Brown Rice & Vegetables

Notes: Non-GMO and some gluten-free options

Location: Free mini pantry at 29th St and Sequoia, near Utopia Estates, Phoenix, AZ

Pickup: Frozen food will be placed in the free mini pantry; poster will NOT be monitoring – first come, first served

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re nearby and want quick, easy meals.

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Item: Various potted plants, rooted Pothos cuttings, and some sunflower garlands

Condition: Mix of established plants and fresh cuttings

Location: Sundance Ranch, Phoenix, AZ

Pickup: Pickup only

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice way to add some green to your home or patio without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Shark Rotator cordless vacuum with LED headlights

Features: Cordless convenience, strong cleaning performance

Condition: Needs battery replacement (current battery not working well; replacement recommended)

Location: Parkside North, Anthem, AZ (north of Phoenix)

Contact: Ok to text or call (507) 720-7349

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you don’t mind buying a new battery.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Sturdy white baby high chair with metal legs

Condition: Described as sturdy; curbside freebie

Location: On the curb at 4801 E Crocus Dr, near 52nd St / Acoma, Scottsdale, AZ

Pickup: Curb pickup only – poster will remove listing once it’s taken

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for feeding time if you have a little one and can swing by Scottsdale.

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Item: Set of 5 wooden bar stools with black cushioned seats and backs

Use: Great for a kitchen island, bar area, or game room

Location: On the curb at 4801 E Crocus Dr, near 52nd St / Acoma, Scottsdale, AZ

Pickup: Curb pickup only – listing will be removed once they’re gone

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full matching set if you need seating and can transport all five.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 12-foot “Grimm” figure (large decorative piece)

Condition: Used – good

Location: Tolleson, AZ (west of Phoenix)

Pickup: Free – first person to pick up gets it

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Fun for Halloween or yard displays if you have the space and a vehicle big enough to haul it.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the link and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.