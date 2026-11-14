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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Phoenix and Nearby Areas
Phoenix neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home decor to furniture and plants. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Home Decor Wall Art
Item: Large framed wall art with text: “Home. where our story begins”
Size: About 37.5 in x 37.5 in (a little over 3’ x 3’)
Condition: Great condition – has been hanging in one spot since purchase
Location: Paradise Foothills, Phoenix, AZ
Pickup: Pickup only
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice statement piece for a living room or entryway if you have the wall space.
Amy's Organic Bowls Variety Pack
Item: Assorted Amy’s Organic frozen bowls
Includes:
- 3 Cheese & Kale Bake
- Tortilla Casserole & Black Beans
- Brown Rice & Vegetables
Notes: Non-GMO and some gluten-free options
Location: Free mini pantry at 29th St and Sequoia, near Utopia Estates, Phoenix, AZ
Pickup: Frozen food will be placed in the free mini pantry; poster will NOT be monitoring – first come, first served
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you’re nearby and want quick, easy meals.
FREE Assorted Potted Plants For PICKUP
Item: Various potted plants, rooted Pothos cuttings, and some sunflower garlands
Condition: Mix of established plants and fresh cuttings
Location: Sundance Ranch, Phoenix, AZ
Pickup: Pickup only
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice way to add some green to your home or patio without spending money.
Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Item: Shark Rotator cordless vacuum with LED headlights
Features: Cordless convenience, strong cleaning performance
Condition: Needs battery replacement (current battery not working well; replacement recommended)
Location: Parkside North, Anthem, AZ (north of Phoenix)
Contact: Ok to text or call (507) 720-7349
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you don’t mind buying a new battery.
White Baby High Chair
Item: Sturdy white baby high chair with metal legs
Condition: Described as sturdy; curbside freebie
Location: On the curb at 4801 E Crocus Dr, near 52nd St / Acoma, Scottsdale, AZ
Pickup: Curb pickup only – poster will remove listing once it’s taken
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for feeding time if you have a little one and can swing by Scottsdale.
Set of 5 Wooden Bar Stools with Black Cushions
Item: Set of 5 wooden bar stools with black cushioned seats and backs
Use: Great for a kitchen island, bar area, or game room
Location: On the curb at 4801 E Crocus Dr, near 52nd St / Acoma, Scottsdale, AZ
Pickup: Curb pickup only – listing will be removed once they’re gone
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full matching set if you need seating and can transport all five.
Free 12 Foot Grimm
Item: 12-foot “Grimm” figure (large decorative piece)
Condition: Used – good
Location: Tolleson, AZ (west of Phoenix)
Pickup: Free – first person to pick up gets it
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Fun for Halloween or yard displays if you have the space and a vehicle big enough to haul it.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, check the link and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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