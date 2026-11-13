Phoenix’s creative scene is busy right now—brands, builders, and tech teams all need visual storytellers. If you’re in design, media, or content, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Exponent

Exponent Location: Phoenix, AZ (role can sit in multiple U.S. offices)

(role can sit in multiple U.S. offices) Salary: $125,000 – $135,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work with engineers and scientists to turn complex real-world events into clear 3D animations, graphics, and visualizations. Ideal if you’re strong in 3ds Max, V-Ray, Adobe CC, and love highly technical, data-driven visuals.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead UX for cutting-edge aerospace products—from aircraft avionics to space and AI tools—on Honeywell’s global design team. Great fit if you’re a senior UX pro who enjoys research, complex systems, and setting design direction.

Employer: Erdmann Outdoor Living

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: Base ~$60,000/year + commission (est. $59,000 – $120,000/year)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Own the design process for custom outdoor spaces—meet homeowners, create 3D renderings, manage change orders, and hand projects off to production. Perfect if you like residential design, client-facing work, and earning extra through upgrades.

Employer: Oats Overnight

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel to AZ & OH facilities as needed)

(travel to AZ & OH facilities as needed) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run organic social across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube for a fast-growing CPG brand. You’ll own strategy, content creation (especially short-form video), community, and reporting—great if you live online and love brand storytelling.

Employer: ListerPros

Location: Phoenix, AZ (field-based across the Valley)

Salary: From $16.00–$18.00/hour + mileage ($0.30/mi)

Type: Part-time (Sat + 3 weekdays, ~15–25 hrs/week)

Shoot listing photos, video, drone, and 3D tours for homes and commercial spaces—all gear provided and paid training, with a path to higher pay and advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Phoenix’s creative market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.