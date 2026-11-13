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Phoenix
🎨 Phoenix Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
10 days ago
Phoenix’s creative scene is busy right now—brands, builders, and tech teams all need visual storytellers. If you’re in design, media, or content, these roles are worth a look.
Multimedia Specialist
- Employer: Exponent
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (role can sit in multiple U.S. offices)
- Salary: $125,000 – $135,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Work with engineers and scientists to turn complex real-world events into clear 3D animations, graphics, and visualizations. Ideal if you’re strong in 3ds Max, V-Ray, Adobe CC, and love highly technical, data-driven visuals.
Principal User Experience Designer
- Employer: Honeywell Aerospace
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead UX for cutting-edge aerospace products—from aircraft avionics to space and AI tools—on Honeywell’s global design team. Great fit if you’re a senior UX pro who enjoys research, complex systems, and setting design direction.
Design Manager – Outdoor Living
- Employer: Erdmann Outdoor Living
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Salary: Base ~$60,000/year + commission (est. $59,000 – $120,000/year)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Own the design process for custom outdoor spaces—meet homeowners, create 3D renderings, manage change orders, and hand projects off to production. Perfect if you like residential design, client-facing work, and earning extra through upgrades.
Social Media Manager
- Employer: Oats Overnight
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel to AZ & OH facilities as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Run organic social across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube for a fast-growing CPG brand. You’ll own strategy, content creation (especially short-form video), community, and reporting—great if you live online and love brand storytelling.
Real Estate Photographer (Part-Time)
- Employer: ListerPros
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (field-based across the Valley)
- Salary: From $16.00–$18.00/hour + mileage ($0.30/mi)
- Type: Part-time (Sat + 3 weekdays, ~15–25 hrs/week)
Shoot listing photos, video, drone, and 3D tours for homes and commercial spaces—all gear provided and paid training, with a path to higher pay and advancement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Phoenix’s creative market is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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