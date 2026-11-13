Phoenix is busy building and upgrading roads, airports, and utilities, so planning and development pros are in demand. If you like shaping how the city grows, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Phoenix – Street Transportation Department

City of Phoenix – Street Transportation Department Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: $86,153.60 – $115,460.80/year (hiring range to $109,969.60)

(hiring range to $109,969.60) Type: Full-time, regular city position

Deadline: November 24, 2026, 11:59 p.m.

Lead a team that oversees traffic control for events, maintenance, and construction in the city right-of-way. This is a senior role where you’ll supervise inspectors, enforce traffic and safety standards, and develop training for contractors and staff. Comes with a strong city benefits package (pension, 401(a)/457, transit pass, generous PTO, tuition help).

Note: This job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: City of Phoenix – Aviation Department

City of Phoenix – Aviation Department Location: Phoenix, AZ (Phoenix Airport System: Sky Harbor, Deer Valley, Goodyear)

(Phoenix Airport System: Sky Harbor, Deer Valley, Goodyear) Salary: $70,886.40 – $121,243.20/year (hiring range to $104,728.00)

(hiring range to $104,728.00) Type: Full-time, regular city position

Deadline: November 29, 2026, 11:59 p.m.

Help plan how Phoenix’s airports grow and operate, from runways and terminals to parking and access roads. You’ll work on master plans, airspace and noise studies, and the capital improvement program, with lots of data analysis and coordination across teams. Includes the full city benefits package plus long-term career paths in aviation planning.

Employer: Auza Contracting Inc

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt, in-person

Estimate underground wet and dry utility projects for public works jobs across Arizona. You’ll report directly to the President, own bids from takeoff through review, and visit active job sites weekly to see your numbers in action. Comes with bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting links to more city or company openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.