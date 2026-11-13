Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe and running smoothly. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now.

Employer: ProSkill Services

ProSkill Services Location: Phoenix, AZ (North Valley service area)

(North Valley service area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$27/hour

You’ll dispatch HVAC, plumbing, and electrical techs, confirm appointments, and keep routes running on time. Good fit if you type fast, stay calm under pressure, and like solving scheduling puzzles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, and paid time off.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Unarmed security role at a commercial real estate site with both vehicle and foot patrols. You’ll monitor access, write incident reports, and help tenants and visitors feel safe. Includes paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Outdoor patrol role covering facilities, parking, and perimeter areas with limited on-site facilities (think portable toilets and rustic guard shacks). Great if you like being on your feet, working outside, and want benefits plus paid training and growth paths.

Employer: Keeley Construction Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ (project job site)

(project job site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help keep a heavy industrial construction site safe by doing inspections, leading safety trainings, and investigating incidents. Good match if you have 1–3 years of industrial safety experience, know OSHA rules, and want a career path in construction safety.

Employer: Marshalls / TJX Companies

Location: Phoenix, AZ – Marshalls Distribution Center, 3000 S. 55th Avenue

– Marshalls Distribution Center, Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$22.50/hour

Shift: Mon–Thu, 6:00 PM – 4:30 AM (C Shift)

Protect people, product, and property at a busy distribution center. Mix of CCTV investigations, access control, yard gate work, and safety monitoring. Comes with a strong benefits package, 401(k) with match, and employee discount.

Employer: State of Arizona – Dept. of Emergency & Military Affairs (DEMA)

Location: Papago Park Military Reservation, Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $27.1409/hour (DOE)

Application deadline: November 19, 2026

Specialized role supporting radiological emergency preparedness for the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station. You’ll maintain and test radiation equipment, help run drills and exercises, and train first responders. Includes state benefits, retirement plans, paid leave, and travel for trainings/meetings.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.