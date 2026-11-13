Phoenix healthcare is buzzing right now – from travel techs to pediatrics and psych, there’s a wide mix of roles with solid pay and benefits across the Valley.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (7a–7p)

Pay: $2,857 per week (plus potential stipends)

Travel Cath Lab Tech role with aggressive compensation packages, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $2,671 per week

Great fit if you want to grow your traveler career with weekly pay, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision starting the 1st of the month after you start.

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands (Jungle Roots)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pediatric-focused dental assistant role in a fun, kid-centered office, helping with procedures, X-rays, and keeping little patients calm and happy. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,414 per week

Day-shift CT Tech contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing support.

Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, day shift

High-impact blood bank role at a leading Arizona lab, doing complex testing and helping keep the lab compliant with CLIA, CAP, and other standards.

Employer: Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.00 per hour

Hands-on clinic role helping patients through exercises, setting up modalities, and keeping the PT gym clean and organized—great for pre-PT or exercise science students.

Employer: pharmacy-pro

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Provide specialized dialysis care, run equipment, monitor treatments, give meds, and educate patients on kidney disease and vascular access care.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, center-based

Pay: Base salary up to $105,000 + bonuses (about $1,000+/month on average) and potential $10,000 start-up bonus

Lead ABA programs for kids 5 and under in purpose-built centers with small caseloads, strong clinical support, CEU perks, and no non-compete.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $53,000–$73,000 per year

One-on-one home health nursing with seniors, managing care plans, education, and coordination—plus robust benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, nights (3x12s), 72 hrs/pay period

Pay: $20.00–$25.59 per hour

Entry-level patient care role on a neuro/ENT unit with strong benefits and career growth at a top-ranked health system.

Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Support microbiology testing by collecting, receiving, and processing specimens, with potential to perform waived or limited moderate complexity tests.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,725–$2,808 per week

Travel CT Tech assignment at a Phoenix facility, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing deals, and free CEUs.

Employer: Popat Orthodontics / Madison Pediatric Dentistry

Location: North Central Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Tue–Fri schedule

Pay: $27.00–$29.00 per hour

Chairside pediatric role in a private, doctor-led practice—no weekends, strong team culture, 401(k) match, health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Atlas Healthcare Partners – Gateway Surgery Center

Location: Central Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Work in an outpatient surgery center pulling instruments, scrubbing in, and helping turn over ORs, with a focus on compassionate, unrushed patient care.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time PGY1 community-based residency

Pay: $19.50–$31.00 per hour

URAC-accredited specialty pharmacy residency with direct patient care, MTM, immunizations, teaching at Midwestern, and a full benefits package.

Employer: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Phoenix

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Outpatient PA role serving uninsured and underserved patients—full-scope primary care under physician supervision with a strong team-based model.

Employer: PsychPlus

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri inpatient

Pay: Up to $500,000 per year

Inpatient psychiatry with optional telehealth for extra income, plus health, dental, vision, life, malpractice, licensure/DEA reimbursement, and PTO.

Employer: Banner Rehabilitation Hospital (Select Medical partnership)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30

Pay: $21.00–$29.00 per hour

Inpatient rehab pharmacy tech role filling cassettes, IVs, and STAT meds, with strong orientation, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $3,302 per week

High-paying IR Tech contract with day-1 benefits, housing options, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.