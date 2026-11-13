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🏥 Phoenix AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $500K
Phoenix healthcare is buzzing right now – from travel techs to pediatrics and psych, there’s a wide mix of roles with solid pay and benefits across the Valley.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,857/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (7a–7p)
Pay: $2,857 per week (plus potential stipends)
Travel Cath Lab Tech role with aggressive compensation packages, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,671/week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts
Pay: $2,671 per week
Great fit if you want to grow your traveler career with weekly pay, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision starting the 1st of the month after you start.
Dental Assistant – Jungle Roots Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics
Employer: Specialty Dental Brands (Jungle Roots)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pediatric-focused dental assistant role in a fun, kid-centered office, helping with procedures, X-rays, and keeping little patients calm and happy. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,414/week
Employer: Coast Medical Service
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,414 per week
Day-shift CT Tech contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing support.
Medical Lab Technician/Scientist – Blood Bank (Days)
Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, day shift
High-impact blood bank role at a leading Arizona lab, doing complex testing and helping keep the lab compliant with CLIA, CAP, and other standards.
Physical Therapist Technician – Part-Time
Employer: Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15.00–$19.00 per hour
Hands-on clinic role helping patients through exercises, setting up modalities, and keeping the PT gym clean and organized—great for pre-PT or exercise science students.
Dialysis Nurse
Employer: pharmacy-pro
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Provide specialized dialysis care, run equipment, monitor treatments, give meds, and educate patients on kidney disease and vascular access care.
Early Intervention BCBA – Life Skills Autism Academy
Employer: Centria Autism
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, center-based
Pay: Base salary up to $105,000 + bonuses (about $1,000+/month on average) and potential $10,000 start-up bonus
Lead ABA programs for kids 5 and under in purpose-built centers with small caseloads, strong clinical support, CEU perks, and no non-compete.
Home Health Licensed Practical Nurse
Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
Pay: $53,000–$73,000 per year
One-on-one home health nursing with seniors, managing care plans, education, and coordination—plus robust benefits, PTO, and 401(k).
Patient Care Assistant – Med/Surg Neuro/ENT, Nights
Employer: Mayo Clinic
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, nights (3x12s), 72 hrs/pay period
Pay: $20.00–$25.59 per hour
Entry-level patient care role on a neuro/ENT unit with strong benefits and career growth at a top-ranked health system.
Clinical Lab Assistant I – Microbiology (Evenings)
Employer: Sonora Quest Laboratories / Laboratory Sciences of Arizona
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, evening shift
Support microbiology testing by collecting, receiving, and processing specimens, with potential to perform waived or limited moderate complexity tests.
Computed Tomography Technologist – Travel, $2,725–$2,808/week
Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 8-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,725–$2,808 per week
Travel CT Tech assignment at a Phoenix facility, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), housing deals, and free CEUs.
Pediatric Dental Assistant – Madison Pediatric Dentistry
Employer: Popat Orthodontics / Madison Pediatric Dentistry
Location: North Central Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Tue–Fri schedule
Pay: $27.00–$29.00 per hour
Chairside pediatric role in a private, doctor-led practice—no weekends, strong team culture, 401(k) match, health insurance, and PTO.
Scrub Tech – Part-Time
Employer: Atlas Healthcare Partners – Gateway Surgery Center
Location: Central Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time
Work in an outpatient surgery center pulling instruments, scrubbing in, and helping turn over ORs, with a focus on compassionate, unrushed patient care.
Pharmacy Resident – Midwestern University-Glendale
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time PGY1 community-based residency
Pay: $19.50–$31.00 per hour
URAC-accredited specialty pharmacy residency with direct patient care, MTM, immunizations, teaching at Midwestern, and a full benefits package.
Physician Assistant – Community Clinic
Employer: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Phoenix
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Outpatient PA role serving uninsured and underserved patients—full-scope primary care under physician supervision with a strong team-based model.
Psychiatrist / Medical Director – Up to $500K
Employer: PsychPlus
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri inpatient
Pay: Up to $500,000 per year
Inpatient psychiatry with optional telehealth for extra income, plus health, dental, vision, life, malpractice, licensure/DEA reimbursement, and PTO.
Pharmacy Technician – Rehab Hospital
Employer: Banner Rehabilitation Hospital (Select Medical partnership)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30
Pay: $21.00–$29.00 per hour
Inpatient rehab pharmacy tech role filling cassettes, IVs, and STAT meds, with strong orientation, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) match.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,302/week
Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Pay: $3,302 per week
High-paying IR Tech contract with day-1 benefits, housing options, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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