🏘️ Phoenix Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

Phoenix is still growing fast, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, price, and manage new projects and communities.

Here are several solid Planning & Development–related roles hiring now in Phoenix, AZ.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,400 – $136,800/year + ~10% bonus

You’ll build detailed cost estimates for complex hydronic and MEP projects like modular utility plants and industrial systems. Great fit if you have a 4-year degree in Construction or Mech/Elec Engineering plus 4–6 years estimating or contracting experience, and want strong benefits (medical, 401k match, PTO, holidays, parental leave) at a major global HVAC company.

Employer: Think Daryl Real Estate

Think Daryl Real Estate Location: Phoenix, AZ (in person)

Type: Contract, 100% commission

Compensation: $30,000 – $500,000/year (commission-based)

Ideal if you’re a licensed (or almost licensed) Arizona real estate agent who wants 1-on-1 mentorship, live training, and help closing deals across the Phoenix metro. You’ll work leads, host open houses, write and negotiate offers, and plug into proven systems with clear income upside if you’re driven and coachable.

Employer: CWS Apartment Homes

CWS Apartment Homes Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Community Director with rent collections, resident records, delinquencies, and property financial reporting while helping lease and market the community. Good match if you have 1–2 years of on-site property experience, basic Microsoft skills, and want strong perks like rental discounts, multiple health plans, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.