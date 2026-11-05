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Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Captain George McElroy Dies

7 days ago
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Phoenix Fire Captain Paramedic George McElroy has died after serving the City of Phoenix for more than 30 years. He proudly served the citizens of Phoenix and the fire service, leaving a lasting impact on the department, his fellow firefighters, and those he mentored.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Phoenix, AZ

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