🤝 Phoenix Community & Social Services Roles With Multiple Openings

Phoenix is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping kids, families, or neighbors in crisis, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Casey Family Programs

Casey Family Programs Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,239–$83,810 hiring range (full range to $96,382)

(full range to $96,382) Work directly with children and families involved with the child welfare system, using trauma- and healing-informed practice to prevent kids from aging out of foster care. Master’s in Social Work (or related) and strong clinical child/family experience required, with robust benefits and growth-focused training.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Anthem, AZ (North Phoenix area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism, following behavior plans designed by a BCBA; no prior ABA experience needed and full training is provided. Good fit if you’re patient, active, and comfortable moving, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working as part of a clinical team.

Employer: Solari, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote/hybrid in AZ)

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Pay: $17.87–$19.71/hour

Answer 2-1-1 calls, connect people to housing, mental health, and other community resources, and document referrals and outcomes. Great for strong communicators with basic call center/computer skills who want benefits, PTO, and a mission-driven nonprofit setting.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism Location: Phoenix, AZ (Baseline Rd clinic)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8–5

Pay: $21–$27.25/hour (BA) , $22–$28/hour (MA)

, Provide play-based ABA therapy 1:1 with young children with autism in a clinic setting; Bachelor’s degree required, no ABA experience needed. Offers paid RBT certification, frequent raises, strong benefits, and clear growth paths into leadership and clinical roles.

Employer: La Frontera Arizona / EMPACT – Suicide Prevention Center

Location: Mesa, AZ (listed under Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time, days/nights/weekends with on-call

Provide counseling, education, supervision, and crisis support in residential or inpatient behavioral health settings as part of a multi-disciplinary team. Requires HS diploma/GED, ability to stay calm in crisis, valid AZ driver’s license, and offers PTO, holidays, and full benefits.

Employer: St Vincent de Paul Society

Location: Phoenix, AZ – Washington Street Shelter

Type: Full-time, overnight

Supervise 3–4 staff and oversee nightly operations at an emergency shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. Good match if you have at least 1+ year with vulnerable populations, a fingerprint clearance card, and can handle crisis situations while keeping the space safe and calm.

Employer: Angels Monitoring AZ, LLC

Angels Monitoring AZ, LLC Location: North Phoenix & surrounding areas (field-based)

Type: Part-time, contract (8–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.50–$30/hour

Monitor court-ordered visits and exchanges between parents and children, document visits, and keep everyone safe and on schedule. Ideal if you’re 21+, have strong boundaries, weekend/evening availability, and can travel between sites.

Employer: Mi Casa Su Casa

Mi Casa Su Casa Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $45,000/year

Manage a DDD group home, lead direct care staff, coordinate appointments, and ensure residents’ daily living and medical needs are met. Requires AZ fingerprint card, CPR/First Aid, Article 9, and other DDD-related certifications plus strong leadership and organization skills.

Employer: MIKID (Mentally Ill Kids in Distress)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Not stated (community-based role)

Not stated (community-based role) Support kids and families in the behavioral health system through wellness programs, groups, and community events, with up to 50% travel in the field. HS diploma/GED required (Bachelor’s preferred), plus valid AZ driver’s license; offers strong PTO, 14 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and growth-focused pay increases.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Phoenix social service roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.