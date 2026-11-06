👔 Phoenix Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings

Phoenix is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and finance to healthcare and construction. If you’re ready to step up, there are several six-figure opportunities plus a few great mid-level manager spots to grow into.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,310 – $243,340

Lead multiple tech project teams building next-gen investment tools for USAA’s military members. Great fit if you have 8+ years in tech project/program/product roles and deep SDLC/Agile experience.

Employer: USAA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,320 – $273,930

Own credit card balance forecasting and portfolio analytics for a major bank portfolio. Ideal for data-heavy product leaders with 8+ years in financial services and 3+ years in card forecasting or similar.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote – based in Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead a team supporting state and district assessment clients through the full testing lifecycle. Good for leaders with 5+ years in client services/program management in education or assessments.

Employer: Objectways

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Drive multiple workstreams while owning project financials for tech initiatives. Best for PMs with 5+ years’ experience, strong Jira/Rally and advanced Excel, plus comfort presenting to executives.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR GC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 base + bonus + benefits

Step into a senior PE/APM role on complex ground-up commercial builds with a clear path to Project Manager. Great for folks with 3–5+ years commercial construction experience and strong RFI/submittal skills.

Employer: Kelso Industries / Icon Electric

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $120K+ DOE + vehicle allowance + bonuses

Run commercial/industrial electrical projects up to $10M with a top local contractor. Ideal if you have 4+ years PM experience in electrical construction and can manage projects with minimal oversight.

Employer: Oscar Health

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,813 – $80,000

Mid-level role owning critical operational bottlenecks and process improvements in provider operations. Good for data-driven problem solvers with 1+ year in healthcare operations and process improvement.

Employer: Oscar Health

Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $162,453.60 – $213,220.35 + equity + bonus

Executive-level role setting the pharmacy operations excellence strategy and leading cross-functional transformation. Best for leaders with 10+ years in healthcare and 7+ years in PBM/pharmacy or managed care.

Employer: Harris & Co Executive Search (Construction Client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead bid strategy and detailed cost estimates using project proposals and historical data. Suits candidates with a construction management degree (or similar) and hands-on estimating/engineering experience.

Employer: Stranger Soccer

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, entrepreneurial license/owner model

Run your own local soccer operation under the Stranger Soccer brand—hiring hosts, securing fields, and growing the player community. Great for soccer lovers with management/ops experience and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Phoenix, AZ (60–90% travel in NV/AZ/NM)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 + bonus

Manage large environmental projects at mine sites—decontamination, remediation, hazardous waste cleanup. Best for those with 3+ years environmental field service, strong heavy-equipment knowledge, and comfort with heavy travel.

Employer: EōS Fitness

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $60,000 + commission/bonus

Lead the personal training team at a new club, driving training sales and member results. Good for sales-focused leaders with 2+ years management, PT certification, and a passion for gym life.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote-first within U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. states): $305,000 – $340,000 base (higher in select states)

Own a large product portfolio across lending, capital markets, banking, and payments, leading ~15 PMs. Ideal for very senior product leaders (15+ years) with deep financial-platform and money-movement experience.

Employer: G&E Partners (for established Heavy Civil GC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Oversee $10M–$75M civil infrastructure projects with real autonomy at a long-standing regional contractor. Great for senior PMs who want ownership, stable backlog, and a strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Jobot (Heavy Civil Contractor)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000

Lead estimating and early-phase planning for major civil and infrastructure jobs. Best for pros with 8+ years in heavy civil precon/estimating and strong HCSS/P6/Bluebeam skills.

Employer: Summit Line Construction

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Partner with PMs to run the financial side of utility projects—billing, change orders, forecasting, and EAC. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in project controls or construction finance and strong Excel.

Employer: tango

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Executive role owning end-to-end claims, encounters, financial reconciliation, and customer service for health plans. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in healthcare claims and 5+ years running large claims organizations.

Employer: MIG Real Estate

Location: Phoenix, AZ (projects in AZ & CO)

Type: Full-time

Manage interior unit renovations and capital projects across MIG’s multifamily portfolio, including budgets, schedules, and field operations. Great for PMs with 6+ years construction experience and multifamily renovation background.

Employer: CyberCoders (Electrical Contractor)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Run multiple commercial/industrial electrical contracts while keeping margins strong and clients happy. Best for PMs with 5+ years electrical experience, deep NEC knowledge, and strong project financial skills.

Employer: CyberCoders (Commercial GC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Support PMs on ground-up commercial projects—scheduling, budgeting, RFIs, and closeout—with a clear path to full PM. Ideal for candidates with 3+ years commercial construction experience and strong project software skills.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to strong leaders who can grow into the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.