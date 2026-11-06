undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Phoenix Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Openings
Phoenix is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech and finance to healthcare and construction. If you’re ready to step up, there are several six-figure opportunities plus a few great mid-level manager spots to grow into.
Technical Project Manager Lead – Investment Tech
Employer: USAA
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office 4 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $127,310 – $243,340
Lead multiple tech project teams building next-gen investment tools for USAA’s military members. Great fit if you have 8+ years in tech project/program/product roles and deep SDLC/Agile experience.
Product Management Director – Bank (Credit Card Forecasting)
Employer: USAA
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $143,320 – $273,930
Own credit card balance forecasting and portfolio analytics for a major bank portfolio. Ideal for data-heavy product leaders with 8+ years in financial services and 3+ years in card forecasting or similar.
Manager, Partner Success (Assessment Programs)
Employer: Pearson
Location: Remote – based in Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Lead a team supporting state and district assessment clients through the full testing lifecycle. Good for leaders with 5+ years in client services/program management in education or assessments.
Technical Project Manager
Employer: Objectways
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Drive multiple workstreams while owning project financials for tech initiatives. Best for PMs with 5+ years’ experience, strong Jira/Rally and advanced Excel, plus comfort presenting to executives.
Senior Project Engineer / Assistant Project Manager – Ground-Up Commercial
Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR GC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 base + bonus + benefits
Step into a senior PE/APM role on complex ground-up commercial builds with a clear path to Project Manager. Great for folks with 3–5+ years commercial construction experience and strong RFI/submittal skills.
Electrical Project Manager – Icon Electric
Employer: Kelso Industries / Icon Electric
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting at $120K+ DOE + vehicle allowance + bonuses
Run commercial/industrial electrical projects up to $10M with a top local contractor. Ideal if you have 4+ years PM experience in electrical construction and can manage projects with minimal oversight.
Senior Specialist, Issue Management – Network Operations
Employer: Oscar Health
Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $67,813 – $80,000
Mid-level role owning critical operational bottlenecks and process improvements in provider operations. Good for data-driven problem solvers with 1+ year in healthcare operations and process improvement.
Director, Pharmacy Operations Strategy & Integration
Employer: Oscar Health
Location: Tempe, AZ (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $162,453.60 – $213,220.35 + equity + bonus
Executive-level role setting the pharmacy operations excellence strategy and leading cross-functional transformation. Best for leaders with 10+ years in healthcare and 7+ years in PBM/pharmacy or managed care.
Senior Estimator
Employer: Harris & Co Executive Search (Construction Client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Lead bid strategy and detailed cost estimates using project proposals and historical data. Suits candidates with a construction management degree (or similar) and hands-on estimating/engineering experience.
License Owner – Phoenix
Employer: Stranger Soccer
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, entrepreneurial license/owner model
Run your own local soccer operation under the Stranger Soccer brand—hiring hosts, securing fields, and growing the player community. Great for soccer lovers with management/ops experience and an entrepreneurial mindset.
Traveling Field Service Project Manager – Mines
Employer: Clean Harbors
Location: Phoenix, AZ (60–90% travel in NV/AZ/NM)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 + bonus
Manage large environmental projects at mine sites—decontamination, remediation, hazardous waste cleanup. Best for those with 3+ years environmental field service, strong heavy-equipment knowledge, and comfort with heavy travel.
Fitness Manager – New Gym Opening
Employer: EōS Fitness
Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Around $60,000 + commission/bonus
Lead the personal training team at a new club, driving training sales and member results. Good for sales-focused leaders with 2+ years management, PT certification, and a passion for gym life.
Senior Director, Product Management (Financial Platforms)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote-first within U.S.)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most U.S. states): $305,000 – $340,000 base (higher in select states)
Own a large product portfolio across lending, capital markets, banking, and payments, leading ~15 PMs. Ideal for very senior product leaders (15+ years) with deep financial-platform and money-movement experience.
Senior Project Manager – Heavy Civil GC
Employer: G&E Partners (for established Heavy Civil GC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Oversee $10M–$75M civil infrastructure projects with real autonomy at a long-standing regional contractor. Great for senior PMs who want ownership, stable backlog, and a strong promote-from-within culture.
Heavy Civil Preconstruction Manager
Employer: Jobot (Heavy Civil Contractor)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $190,000
Lead estimating and early-phase planning for major civil and infrastructure jobs. Best for pros with 8+ years in heavy civil precon/estimating and strong HCSS/P6/Bluebeam skills.
Senior Project Controls Specialist
Employer: Summit Line Construction
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Partner with PMs to run the financial side of utility projects—billing, change orders, forecasting, and EAC. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years in project controls or construction finance and strong Excel.
Vice President, Claims Integrity & Operations
Employer: tango
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Executive role owning end-to-end claims, encounters, financial reconciliation, and customer service for health plans. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in healthcare claims and 5+ years running large claims organizations.
Multifamily Construction Project Manager
Employer: MIG Real Estate
Location: Phoenix, AZ (projects in AZ & CO)
Type: Full-time
Manage interior unit renovations and capital projects across MIG’s multifamily portfolio, including budgets, schedules, and field operations. Great for PMs with 6+ years construction experience and multifamily renovation background.
Electrical Project Manager
Employer: CyberCoders (Electrical Contractor)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Run multiple commercial/industrial electrical contracts while keeping margins strong and clients happy. Best for PMs with 5+ years electrical experience, deep NEC knowledge, and strong project financial skills.
Assistant Project Manager – Ground-Up Commercial
Employer: CyberCoders (Commercial GC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Support PMs on ground-up commercial projects—scheduling, budgeting, RFIs, and closeout—with a clear path to full PM. Ideal for candidates with 3+ years commercial construction experience and strong project software skills.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to strong leaders who can grow into the job.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.