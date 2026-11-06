💰 Phoenix Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles

Phoenix’s finance scene is busy right now – from family offices to PE firms, banks, and hospitals, there’s a lot hiring at once. Here are some of the best accounting & finance roles open around the Valley.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Schwab’s internal audit methodology and training for a large financial institution. Great fit if you have 7+ years in internal audit, deep IIA standards knowledge, and enjoy building guidance, training, and using data/AI to improve audit quality.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on application and technology risks for Schwab’s broker-dealer and asset management business. Ideal for someone with 3–5+ years IT audit, strong control testing skills, and experience in financial services or Big 4.

Employer: GNR – Global Network Recruiting (for a manufacturing client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ or Little Rock, AR (on-site, no relocation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Attractive base + bonus + benefits (exact numbers not listed)

High-visibility role reporting to the Corporate Controller, compiling financials for a $250M multi-site manufacturer. You’ll handle cost accounting, forecasting, modeling, capex, and audits – must have 5+ years strong manufacturing finance/accounting experience.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for a client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (job text says Phoenix, TX – confirm with recruiter)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; pay depends on experience

Join a growing equipment finance team underwriting C&I leases and loans, typically $5M+. Requires 7–10 years commercial credit underwriting in lease/loan environments and strong financial statement and cash flow analysis skills.

Employer: Anderson Lock and Safe

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year + bonus

Own the books in QuickBooks Online for both the operating and real estate companies and close by the 5th each month. Great for someone who loves clean reconciliations, QBO, and wants a path toward VP of Finance & Administration.

Employer: McBride Executive Search (for a PE real estate firm)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid Mon–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000 + ~30% bonus + additional bonus participation

Hands-on tax leader role at a $4.5B real estate PE platform, owning tax structuring, compliance, fund accounting, and growing treasury responsibilities. Best for a CPA with 6+ years across public/industry and strong partnership/REIT experience.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 (national range)

Support audit quality and risk management across BDO’s assurance practice. You’ll develop policies, tools, and guidance and manage compliance activities. Requires 6+ years in public accounting, audit experience with public/non-public entities, and an active CPA.

Employer: Oscar Health

Location: Tempe, AZ (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $196,733–$258,212/year + equity + bonus

Lead Oscar’s annual operating plan and strategic investment process, partnering with senior leaders on capital allocation and long-range planning. Looking for 12+ years in FP&A/strategic finance, strong modeling, and comfort influencing executives.

Employer: Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the controlling function for a global industrial/agribusiness group. You’ll own management reporting, budgeting, forecasts, SAP/ERP discipline, cash flow, and internal controls, and act as a finance business partner to operations. Great for someone with 10+ years finance/controlling and strong SAP experience.

Employer: Marsh – Government Human Services Consulting (GHSC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000–$234,500 base + incentives

Lead actuarial work for state Medicaid clients, including rate setting, plan design, and financial evaluations. Requires 10+ years health actuarial experience, 3+ years Medicaid leadership, and ASA/FSA/MAAA credentials.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Retail)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site retail location)

Type: Year-round, part-time to full-time (nonexempt)

Salary: Hourly range varies by state; exact AZ rate not listed

Year-round business tax expert role in a TurboTax store, preparing individual and business returns and serving as a local tax advisor. Best for someone with 3+ seasons of business and personal tax prep, strong client skills, and interest in community outreach.

Employer: Marsh – Government Healthcare Consulting (GHC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,500–$187,000 base + incentives

Senior actuarial role supporting Medicaid programs across multiple states. You’ll manage analyses, client reports, and junior staff. Requires 5+ years health actuarial experience and 3+ years Medicaid leadership; actuarial credentials are a strong plus.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with families to explain insurance benefits, out-of-pocket costs, and financial assistance options. Good fit if you like patient-facing work, problem-solving around coverage, and being part of a mission-driven pediatric health system.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel up to ~80%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$225,000/year + discretionary bonus

Consulting role helping private equity portfolio companies transform their finance functions. You’ll redesign operating models, optimize processes, and lead shared services/GBS initiatives. Ideal for someone with 9–11+ years in finance transformation and strong client-facing skills.

Employer: Tier4 Group (for a family office client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $80K base + bonus (DOE)

Join a family office/wealth management firm working with HNW and UHNW families. You’ll prepare and review individual, partnership, S-corp, and trust returns and support complex tax planning. Great for someone with 2–5 years public tax experience and a CPA or CPA track.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a public accounting firm)

Location: Scottsdale or Chandler, AZ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$160,000 base + bonus

Lead a tax team across two East Valley offices, overseeing complex returns and strategic planning for corporations, partnerships, and HNW individuals. Requires an active CPA and 5+ years public accounting tax experience, with a clear path to Director/Partner.

Employer: Exponent

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a national engineering consulting firm with project billing, invoicing, and revenue support. Good for someone with a business/accounting degree or 3–4 years billing/AR experience, strong Excel, and comfort working with project managers and clients.

Employer: REDW Advisors & CPAs

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,637–$76,368/year

Entry-level to early-career audit role with a growing regional firm. You’ll work directly with clients, support engagement planning and execution, and build toward your CPA in a flexible, development-focused environment.

Employer: Ridgeford Operations

Location: Phoenix-based firm, fully remote in U.S. (U.S. hours)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep Ridgeford’s books in QuickBooks Online, handle month-end close, and build cost comparisons for manufacturing clients. Great if you want remote work, have solid reconciliations experience, and like tying operations back to dollars.

Employer: Strata Decision Technology

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year + variable pay + benefits

Advise community and regional bank executives and boards on ALM, interest rate risk, liquidity, and balance sheet strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years banking, deep ALM/treasury experience, and comfort presenting in the boardroom.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out to the recruiter – many teams are flexible when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.