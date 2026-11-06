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💰 Phoenix Accounting & Finance Jobs With Multiple $80K+ Roles
Phoenix’s finance scene is busy right now – from family offices to PE firms, banks, and hospitals, there’s a lot hiring at once. Here are some of the best accounting & finance roles open around the Valley.
Senior Internal Audit Manager, Standards & Training
Employer: Charles Schwab
Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site/hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead Schwab’s internal audit methodology and training for a large financial institution. Great fit if you have 7+ years in internal audit, deep IIA standards knowledge, and enjoy building guidance, training, and using data/AI to improve audit quality.
Senior IT Auditor – Broker Dealer / Asset Management
Employer: Charles Schwab
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Focus on application and technology risks for Schwab’s broker-dealer and asset management business. Ideal for someone with 3–5+ years IT audit, strong control testing skills, and experience in financial services or Big 4.
Corporate Finance Analyst – Manufacturing
Employer: GNR – Global Network Recruiting (for a manufacturing client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ or Little Rock, AR (on-site, no relocation)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Attractive base + bonus + benefits (exact numbers not listed)
High-visibility role reporting to the Corporate Controller, compiling financials for a $250M multi-site manufacturer. You’ll handle cost accounting, forecasting, modeling, capex, and audits – must have 5+ years strong manufacturing finance/accounting experience.
Senior Commercial Underwriter – Equipment Finance
Employer: Kforce Inc (for a client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (job text says Phoenix, TX – confirm with recruiter)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed; pay depends on experience
Join a growing equipment finance team underwriting C&I leases and loans, typically $5M+. Requires 7–10 years commercial credit underwriting in lease/loan environments and strong financial statement and cash flow analysis skills.
Staff Accountant
Employer: Anderson Lock and Safe
Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$80,000/year + bonus
Own the books in QuickBooks Online for both the operating and real estate companies and close by the 5th each month. Great for someone who loves clean reconciliations, QBO, and wants a path toward VP of Finance & Administration.
Sr. Manager, Tax – Real Estate Private Equity
Employer: McBride Executive Search (for a PE real estate firm)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid Mon–Thu)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$180,000 + ~30% bonus + additional bonus participation
Hands-on tax leader role at a $4.5B real estate PE platform, owning tax structuring, compliance, fund accounting, and growing treasury responsibilities. Best for a CPA with 6+ years across public/industry and strong partnership/REIT experience.
Manager, Assurance Risk Management
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$140,000 (national range)
Support audit quality and risk management across BDO’s assurance practice. You’ll develop policies, tools, and guidance and manage compliance activities. Requires 6+ years in public accounting, audit experience with public/non-public entities, and an active CPA.
Senior Director, Strategic Finance & Enterprise Planning
Employer: Oscar Health
Location: Tempe, AZ (3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $196,733–$258,212/year + equity + bonus
Lead Oscar’s annual operating plan and strategic investment process, partnering with senior leaders on capital allocation and long-range planning. Looking for 12+ years in FP&A/strategic finance, strong modeling, and comfort influencing executives.
Controller
Employer: Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the controlling function for a global industrial/agribusiness group. You’ll own management reporting, budgeting, forecasts, SAP/ERP discipline, cash flow, and internal controls, and act as a finance business partner to operations. Great for someone with 10+ years finance/controlling and strong SAP experience.
Actuarial Manager – Government Healthcare
Employer: Marsh – Government Human Services Consulting (GHSC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $117,000–$234,500 base + incentives
Lead actuarial work for state Medicaid clients, including rate setting, plan design, and financial evaluations. Requires 10+ years health actuarial experience, 3+ years Medicaid leadership, and ASA/FSA/MAAA credentials.
Business Tax Professional – In-Store
Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Retail)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site retail location)
Type: Year-round, part-time to full-time (nonexempt)
Salary: Hourly range varies by state; exact AZ rate not listed
Year-round business tax expert role in a TurboTax store, preparing individual and business returns and serving as a local tax advisor. Best for someone with 3+ seasons of business and personal tax prep, strong client skills, and interest in community outreach.
Sr. Government Healthcare Actuarial Consultant
Employer: Marsh – Government Healthcare Consulting (GHC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $93,500–$187,000 base + incentives
Senior actuarial role supporting Medicaid programs across multiple states. You’ll manage analyses, client reports, and junior staff. Requires 5+ years health actuarial experience and 3+ years Medicaid leadership; actuarial credentials are a strong plus.
Family Financial Services Counselor
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ (Mon–Fri, 8–5)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work directly with families to explain insurance benefits, out-of-pocket costs, and financial assistance options. Good fit if you like patient-facing work, problem-solving around coverage, and being part of a mission-driven pediatric health system.
Manager, PE Performance Improvement – CFO Services, Finance Transformation
Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel up to ~80%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000–$225,000/year + discretionary bonus
Consulting role helping private equity portfolio companies transform their finance functions. You’ll redesign operating models, optimize processes, and lead shared services/GBS initiatives. Ideal for someone with 9–11+ years in finance transformation and strong client-facing skills.
Tax Advisor – High Net Worth / Family Office
Employer: Tier4 Group (for a family office client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting at $80K base + bonus (DOE)
Join a family office/wealth management firm working with HNW and UHNW families. You’ll prepare and review individual, partnership, S-corp, and trust returns and support complex tax planning. Great for someone with 2–5 years public tax experience and a CPA or CPA track.
Tax Manager – CPA (Hybrid)
Employer: CyberCoders (for a public accounting firm)
Location: Scottsdale or Chandler, AZ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$160,000 base + bonus
Lead a tax team across two East Valley offices, overseeing complex returns and strategic planning for corporations, partnerships, and HNW individuals. Requires an active CPA and 5+ years public accounting tax experience, with a clear path to Director/Partner.
Project Accounting / Billing Coordinator
Employer: Exponent
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a national engineering consulting firm with project billing, invoicing, and revenue support. Good for someone with a business/accounting degree or 3–4 years billing/AR experience, strong Excel, and comfort working with project managers and clients.
Audit Associate
Employer: REDW Advisors & CPAs
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $54,637–$76,368/year
Entry-level to early-career audit role with a growing regional firm. You’ll work directly with clients, support engagement planning and execution, and build toward your CPA in a flexible, development-focused environment.
Staff Accountant (Remote)
Employer: Ridgeford Operations
Location: Phoenix-based firm, fully remote in U.S. (U.S. hours)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep Ridgeford’s books in QuickBooks Online, handle month-end close, and build cost comparisons for manufacturing clients. Great if you want remote work, have solid reconciliations experience, and like tying operations back to dollars.
Principal Consultant – Bank ALM
Employer: Strata Decision Technology
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year + variable pay + benefits
Advise community and regional bank executives and boards on ALM, interest rate risk, liquidity, and balance sheet strategy. Best for someone with 10+ years banking, deep ALM/treasury experience, and comfort presenting in the boardroom.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out to the recruiter – many teams are flexible when they see strong core skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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