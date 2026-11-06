🚌 Phoenix Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & CDL Opportunities

Phoenix is buzzing with driving and transportation roles right now—from sports events and airports to local delivery and long‑haul CDL routes.

Here are several solid options you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group

Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead event‑day parking and traffic teams at Suns/Mercury games and concerts. Great fit if you like managing people, solving problems on the fly, and being in the middle of the action downtown.

Employer: Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group

Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help fans park and move safely around garages near the arena before and after events. Lots of guest interaction, mostly evenings/weekends, and you’re part of the game‑day atmosphere.

Employer: UPS

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Use your own vehicle to deliver packages locally during busy season. Active, outdoor work with weekly pay and no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: The Driver Provider

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: Hourly + tips (keep 100% of gratuities)

Drive luxury sedans/SUVs for corporate and VIP clients around Phoenix. Great if you enjoy customer service, want flexible hours, and like being home daily.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate a heavy truck with Class A CDL to deliver and remove large waste containers. Local work with strong benefits and steady hours at a major environmental services company.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Average Pay: $1,380–$1,680 weekly

Haul containers in and out of Arizona railyards with 99% no-touch freight and 90% drop-and-hook. Weekly home time plus medical, 401(k) match, and paid orientation.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Average Pay: $1,200–$1,470 weekly (first 90 days guaranteed at least $1,000/week)

Run night routes hauling sporting goods with 100% no-touch freight. Every‑other‑week home time plus sign‑on bonus and performance pay.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Average Pay: $1,290–$1,580 weekly

Haul furniture from Arizona to Kansas and back, 100% no-touch and mostly drop‑and‑hook. Weekly home time and a sign‑on bonus for both new and experienced CDL‑A drivers.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (Team)

Average Pay: $1,340–$1,640 weekly

Team up to haul auto parts across the West with 100% no-touch freight and big sign‑on bonuses. Monthly home time and you can bring a pet on the road.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Average Pay: $1,360–$1,660 weekly

Move beer in dry vans across multiple states with 100% no-touch freight and regular routes. Every three weeks home, plus sign‑on bonus and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts in company vehicles (no CDL required) while helping in the store. Good for someone who likes a mix of driving, light lifting, and customer service.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour, Monday–Friday, home daily

Local food box deliveries with early morning starts and early afternoon finish. Great if you want steady daytime hours and to sleep in your own bed every night.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour, weekly pay

Keep medium and heavy‑duty fleet vehicles running with a Friday–Monday 9:00am–7:30pm schedule and Tue–Thu off. Strong benefits, training, and ASE support.

Employer: Ken Garff Automotive Group (Kia Bell Rd)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance bonuses up to $400/month)

Entry‑level shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections. No tools required—use shop tools and grow through their PRO TECH career program.

Employer: Alliance Ground International

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead ramp crews handling baggage, cargo, and aircraft servicing on the airport ramp. Hands‑on leadership role with heavy equipment, outdoor work, and 24/7 shift options.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour (DOE)

Drive household‑goods moves locally and over the road while leading a moving crew. Good for CDL drivers who like physical work, travel, and customer interaction.

Employer: PTA Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,900–$2,100 per week

Regional out‑and‑back runs with 100% no-touch freight, home every 2 days and weekly reset at home. Big benefits list plus rider and pet programs.

Employer: Medi Set Go

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Drive patients to medical appointments, help with mobility, and provide caring, on‑time service. Good match if you want meaningful, people‑focused driving work.

Employer: Not listed (Independent Contractor role)

Not listed (Independent Contractor role) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Contract

Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week

Use your own cargo or Sprinter van to run delivery routes as a 1099 contractor. Flexible schedule, on‑the‑road work, and you control your own vehicle and time.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send an application while it’s fresh—transportation roles in Phoenix tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.