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Phoenix
🚌 Phoenix Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & CDL Opportunities
9 days ago
Phoenix is buzzing with driving and transportation roles right now—from sports events and airports to local delivery and long‑haul CDL routes.
Here are several solid options you can scan and apply to fast:
Team Captain, Traffic Support
- Employer: Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead event‑day parking and traffic teams at Suns/Mercury games and concerts. Great fit if you like managing people, solving problems on the fly, and being in the middle of the action downtown.
Traffic Support (Part-Time)
- Employer: Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help fans park and move safely around garages near the arena before and after events. Lots of guest interaction, mostly evenings/weekends, and you’re part of the game‑day atmosphere.
Seasonal Support Driver
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Seasonal / Temporary
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
Use your own vehicle to deliver packages locally during busy season. Active, outdoor work with weekly pay and no prior delivery experience required.
Professional Driver / Chauffeur – No CDL Required | Hourly + Tips
- Employer: The Driver Provider
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
- Pay: Hourly + tips (keep 100% of gratuities)
Drive luxury sedans/SUVs for corporate and VIP clients around Phoenix. Great if you enjoy customer service, want flexible hours, and like being home daily.
Container Driver CDL (A)
- Employer: Republic Services
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate a heavy truck with Class A CDL to deliver and remove large waste containers. Local work with strong benefits and steady hours at a major environmental services company.
CDL-A - Intermodal Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Average Pay: $1,380–$1,680 weekly
Haul containers in and out of Arizona railyards with 99% no-touch freight and 90% drop-and-hook. Weekly home time plus medical, 401(k) match, and paid orientation.
CDL-A - Dedicated Nighttime Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Average Pay: $1,200–$1,470 weekly (first 90 days guaranteed at least $1,000/week)
Run night routes hauling sporting goods with 100% no-touch freight. Every‑other‑week home time plus sign‑on bonus and performance pay.
CDL-A - Dedicated Truck Driver - Flexsteel
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Average Pay: $1,290–$1,580 weekly
Haul furniture from Arizona to Kansas and back, 100% no-touch and mostly drop‑and‑hook. Weekly home time and a sign‑on bonus for both new and experienced CDL‑A drivers.
CDL-A - Dedicated Team Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time (Team)
- Average Pay: $1,340–$1,640 weekly
Team up to haul auto parts across the West with 100% no-touch freight and big sign‑on bonuses. Monthly home time and you can bring a pet on the road.
CDL-A - Dedicated Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Average Pay: $1,360–$1,660 weekly
Move beer in dry vans across multiple states with 100% no-touch freight and regular routes. Every three weeks home, plus sign‑on bonus and tuition reimbursement.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver auto parts in company vehicles (no CDL required) while helping in the store. Good for someone who likes a mix of driving, light lifting, and customer service.
CDL A Local Delivery Driver
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00/hour, Monday–Friday, home daily
Local food box deliveries with early morning starts and early afternoon finish. Great if you want steady daytime hours and to sleep in your own bed every night.
Diesel Technician/Mechanic (4/10 Schedule)
- Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour, weekly pay
Keep medium and heavy‑duty fleet vehicles running with a Friday–Monday 9:00am–7:30pm schedule and Tue–Thu off. Strong benefits, training, and ASE support.
Quick Lube Technician
- Employer: Ken Garff Automotive Group (Kia Bell Rd)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (performance bonuses up to $400/month)
Entry‑level shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections. No tools required—use shop tools and grow through their PRO TECH career program.
Ground Ramp Supervisor
- Employer: Alliance Ground International
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead ramp crews handling baggage, cargo, and aircraft servicing on the airport ramp. Hands‑on leadership role with heavy equipment, outdoor work, and 24/7 shift options.
CDL Driver – Local and OTR
- Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$30/hour (DOE)
Drive household‑goods moves locally and over the road while leading a moving crew. Good for CDL drivers who like physical work, travel, and customer interaction.
CDL-A Driver – Home Every Other Day + Weekly Reset
- Employer: PTA Services
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,900–$2,100 per week
Regional out‑and‑back runs with 100% no-touch freight, home every 2 days and weekly reset at home. Big benefits list plus rider and pet programs.
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Driver
- Employer: Medi Set Go
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour
Drive patients to medical appointments, help with mobility, and provide caring, on‑time service. Good match if you want meaningful, people‑focused driving work.
Independent Contractor Driver – Cargo & Sprinter Van Only
- Employer: Not listed (Independent Contractor role)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week
Use your own cargo or Sprinter van to run delivery routes as a 1099 contractor. Flexible schedule, on‑the‑road work, and you control your own vehicle and time.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send an application while it’s fresh—transportation roles in Phoenix tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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