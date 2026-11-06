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🏭 Phoenix Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
Phoenix’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now—from semiconductors to food, aerospace, and building products. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to six-figure engineering and leadership jobs.
Packaging Quality and Reliability Engineer
Employer: Intel
Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)
Type: Full-time, experienced hire
Salary: $140,830–$198,820/year
Work on cutting-edge semiconductor packaging quality and reliability for Intel’s foundry group. Ideal if you have an engineering degree plus strong SPC/reliability skills and want big-company pay, stock, and benefits.
Engineering Manager
Employer: Select Staffing (automotive remanufacturing client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: $130K–$140K/year + ~10% bonus
Lead a team of 5 engineers improving processes, equipment uptime, and quality for remanufactured transmissions and torque converters. Monday–Friday, 6:00am–3:30pm, with strong benefits and 3 weeks PTO.
Manufacturing Engineer – Aerospace
Employer: Select Staffing (aerospace/defense client)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: $120K–$135K/year
Own process development for complex aerospace parts using SolidWorks, CNC, sheet metal, welding, and assembly. Four-day workweek on 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00am–3:30pm) plus 401(k) match.
Production Associate – 2nd Shift
Employer: Fortify Building Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)
Location: Tolleson, AZ (Phoenix area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18/hour base + $1/hour shift diff + quarterly bonus
Hands-on role doing material handling, packaging, stacking, and helping machine operators on 2nd shift (2:30pm–11:00pm). Day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and overtime potential.
High Speed Manufacturing Machine Operator (Folder/Gluer) – 12-Hour Days
Employer: ProAmpac (PAC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Listed as internship, full-time style schedule
Pay: $22.75/hour and up (based on experience)
Run ECO Solo folder/gluer machines in a fast-paced packaging plant on a 7:00am–7:00pm, 2-2-3 rotating schedule. Great fit if you have 2+ years machine operation and like owning a line.
Quality Technician – 3rd Shift
Employer: Altium Packaging
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Audit, test, and measure molded/packaged products on 8-hour overnight shifts. Good for someone with 1+ year manufacturing quality experience and basic statistics/computer skills.
Continuous Improvement Manager
Employer: ofi North America (Olam Food Ingredients)
Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $107,000–$130,000/year + bonus
Lead lean/OpEx projects in a food ingredients plant—driving safety, quality, yield, and cost savings. Great match if you have 5+ years plant experience (food/chemical/pharma) and LEAN/TPM/Six Sigma exposure.
Machine Operator I – Donuts, 2nd Shift
Employer: ECHO Incorporated
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.25/hour
Operate a donut winding machine for trimmer line, change spools, package and label product on Mon–Thu, 3:00pm–1:30am. Offers 11 paid holidays, low-cost health insurance, 5% 401(k) match, and bonuses.
Quality Control Technician
Employer: GFT Ready Mix
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
QC role inspecting incoming materials, in-process work, and finished products, plus writing procedures and supporting continuous improvement. Good for someone detail-oriented with QC experience.
Entry AMHS Technician
Employer: TSMC
Location: Phoenix, AZ (4nm fab)
Type: Full-time, temporary/contract with potential to convert
Support automated material handling systems in a semiconductor cleanroom. Includes 2–4 months of training and compressed 12-hour shifts; high school diploma required, mechanical/maintenance experience a plus.
Incoming Material QR Engineer
Employer: TSMC
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, onsite
Lead incoming material quality and supplier quality for a 5nm fab—audits, change control, and new material evaluations. Requires Master’s or PhD in materials/chem/chem eng and prior chemical/supplier quality experience.
Production Support Engineer
Employer: TSMC
Location: Phoenix, AZ (5088 W. Innovation Circle)
Type: Full-time
Oversee technicians and projects that support fab operations, training, and tours. Great for someone with a bachelor’s in industrial/operations/data/supply chain and strong Excel/SQL/Power BI skills.
Area Manager
Employer: HelloFresh
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, shift-flexible
Front-line leader over multiple production lines in a chilled food facility—coaching hourly staff, tracking KPIs, and handling safety and staffing. Comes with 401(k) match, health benefits day one, and a big HelloFresh discount.
Production Supervisor – 1st Shift
Employer: Chromalloy Corporation
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, onsite
Lead aerospace turbine component production with a focus on safety, quality, and KPIs. Ideal if you have 4+ years repair station/new manufacturing experience and lean/5S background.
Test Technician II – 2nd Shift
Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, onsite
Shift: 2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri
Hands-on testing and troubleshooting of aircraft components using meters, scopes, and blueprints. Requires U.S. citizenship, HS/vocational background, and at least 1 year electronics troubleshooting.
Manufacturing Technician – Pediatric Bracing
Employer: OP Specialty Bracing
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Pay: $20–$23/hour
Build custom braces and helmets for kids using hand tools and detailed work orders. Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm, with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.
RME Planner
Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $31.05–$39.66/hour
Plan and schedule preventive and predictive maintenance for robotics and material handling equipment. Requires CMMS experience, strong Excel skills, and flexibility for nights/weekends; up to 15% travel.
Punch Press Operator
Employer: F&B MFG LLC
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Run and maintain punch presses, read blueprints/routers, and inspect parts. Open to multiple experience levels (0–5+ years), with clear paths from entry-level to advanced operator.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: infinite Computer Solution
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Contract, onsite
Pay: Up to $24/hour
Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, shipping, inventory, bulk counting, and truck loading/unloading using material handling equipment.
Quality Control Technician – Food
Employer: Giorgio Fresh Company
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, onsite
Pay: $17.15/hour
Entry-level QA role in a cold food-production environment, doing inspections, documentation, equipment calibration, and some packing/order building. Includes health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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