🏭 Phoenix Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Phoenix’s manufacturing scene is buzzing right now—from semiconductors to food, aerospace, and building products. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to six-figure engineering and leadership jobs.

Employer: Intel

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)

Type: Full-time, experienced hire

Salary: $140,830–$198,820/year

Work on cutting-edge semiconductor packaging quality and reliability for Intel’s foundry group. Ideal if you have an engineering degree plus strong SPC/reliability skills and want big-company pay, stock, and benefits.

Employer: Select Staffing (automotive remanufacturing client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $130K–$140K/year + ~10% bonus

Lead a team of 5 engineers improving processes, equipment uptime, and quality for remanufactured transmissions and torque converters. Monday–Friday, 6:00am–3:30pm, with strong benefits and 3 weeks PTO.

Employer: Select Staffing (aerospace/defense client)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $120K–$135K/year

Own process development for complex aerospace parts using SolidWorks, CNC, sheet metal, welding, and assembly. Four-day workweek on 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00am–3:30pm) plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Fortify Building Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)

Location: Tolleson, AZ (Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base + $1/hour shift diff + quarterly bonus

Hands-on role doing material handling, packaging, stacking, and helping machine operators on 2nd shift (2:30pm–11:00pm). Day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and overtime potential.

Employer: ProAmpac (PAC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Listed as internship, full-time style schedule

Pay: $22.75/hour and up (based on experience)

Run ECO Solo folder/gluer machines in a fast-paced packaging plant on a 7:00am–7:00pm, 2-2-3 rotating schedule. Great fit if you have 2+ years machine operation and like owning a line.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Audit, test, and measure molded/packaged products on 8-hour overnight shifts. Good for someone with 1+ year manufacturing quality experience and basic statistics/computer skills.

Employer: ofi North America (Olam Food Ingredients)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000–$130,000/year + bonus

Lead lean/OpEx projects in a food ingredients plant—driving safety, quality, yield, and cost savings. Great match if you have 5+ years plant experience (food/chemical/pharma) and LEAN/TPM/Six Sigma exposure.

Employer: ECHO Incorporated

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.25/hour

Operate a donut winding machine for trimmer line, change spools, package and label product on Mon–Thu, 3:00pm–1:30am. Offers 11 paid holidays, low-cost health insurance, 5% 401(k) match, and bonuses.

Employer: GFT Ready Mix

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

QC role inspecting incoming materials, in-process work, and finished products, plus writing procedures and supporting continuous improvement. Good for someone detail-oriented with QC experience.

Employer: TSMC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (4nm fab)

Type: Full-time, temporary/contract with potential to convert

Support automated material handling systems in a semiconductor cleanroom. Includes 2–4 months of training and compressed 12-hour shifts; high school diploma required, mechanical/maintenance experience a plus.

Employer: TSMC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Lead incoming material quality and supplier quality for a 5nm fab—audits, change control, and new material evaluations. Requires Master’s or PhD in materials/chem/chem eng and prior chemical/supplier quality experience.

Employer: TSMC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (5088 W. Innovation Circle)

Type: Full-time

Oversee technicians and projects that support fab operations, training, and tours. Great for someone with a bachelor’s in industrial/operations/data/supply chain and strong Excel/SQL/Power BI skills.

Employer: HelloFresh

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, shift-flexible

Front-line leader over multiple production lines in a chilled food facility—coaching hourly staff, tracking KPIs, and handling safety and staffing. Comes with 401(k) match, health benefits day one, and a big HelloFresh discount.

Employer: Chromalloy Corporation

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Lead aerospace turbine component production with a focus on safety, quality, and KPIs. Ideal if you have 4+ years repair station/new manufacturing experience and lean/5S background.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri

Hands-on testing and troubleshooting of aircraft components using meters, scopes, and blueprints. Requires U.S. citizenship, HS/vocational background, and at least 1 year electronics troubleshooting.

Employer: OP Specialty Bracing

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Build custom braces and helmets for kids using hand tools and detailed work orders. Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm, with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.05–$39.66/hour

Plan and schedule preventive and predictive maintenance for robotics and material handling equipment. Requires CMMS experience, strong Excel skills, and flexibility for nights/weekends; up to 15% travel.

Employer: F&B MFG LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Run and maintain punch presses, read blueprints/routers, and inspect parts. Open to multiple experience levels (0–5+ years), with clear paths from entry-level to advanced operator.

Employer: infinite Computer Solution

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Contract, onsite

Pay: Up to $24/hour

Hands-on warehouse role doing receiving, shipping, inventory, bulk counting, and truck loading/unloading using material handling equipment.

Employer: Giorgio Fresh Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $17.15/hour

Entry-level QA role in a cold food-production environment, doing inspections, documentation, equipment calibration, and some packing/order building. Includes health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.