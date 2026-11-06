🎓 Phoenix Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From $20/hr to $100K+

Phoenix’s education scene is buzzing right now—from early childhood centers to universities and public agencies, there’s a wide mix of roles if you like teaching, training, or student support.

Here are several solid openings around Phoenix, AZ you can skim and click through fast.

Employer: Maricopa County, County Attorney’s Office

Maricopa County, Location: 225 W Madison St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

225 W Madison St, Type: Full-time, Unclassified (not overtime-eligible)

Full-time, (not overtime-eligible) Salary: $69,000 – $103,000 annually

Key dates: Posting 11/05/26 • Application deadline 11/12/26

This role designs and delivers wellness trainings for county staff, focusing on stress, trauma, and mental health at work. Good fit if you enjoy building programs, researching new wellness ideas, and helping employees manage job-related stress.

Employer: Barrow Neurological Institute

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time, academic/clinical leadership

Full-time, academic/clinical leadership Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead a one-year UCNS-accredited fellowship while providing expert care for Alzheimer’s, FTD, and related disorders. Ideal for an M.D. or D.O. neurologist/psychiatrist with a strong record in medical education, mentorship, and cognitive disorders who wants to shape a high-profile training program.

Employer: Nelnet / FACTS Education Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ (private schools across the metro area)

Phoenix, AZ (private schools across the metro area) Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $20.00 – $35.00 per hour

Work with small groups or one-on-one in ELA, math, and enrichment for eligible students in private schools. Great if you want weekday-only hours, like direct student impact, and have experience teaching or tutoring elementary or secondary students.

Employer: HelloFresh

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Fulfillment Center)

Phoenix, AZ (Fulfillment Center) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay/Benefits: Competitive hourly rate, 401(k) with match, team bonus opportunities, health benefits from day one, generous PTO, up to 85% meal plan discount

Oversee training and onboarding for fulfillment center staff, manage trainers, and run site-level learning programs. Good match if you have a background in adult learning or operations training and like blending classroom teaching with hands-on warehouse coaching.

Employer: BASIS Phoenix Primary (BASIS.ed)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Long-term substitute, full-time during assignment

Long-term substitute, full-time during assignment Salary: Competitive, based on education and experience

Join a co-teaching model where Subject Expert Teachers handle core instruction and you focus on individual student needs and classroom transitions. Comes with employer-paid medical and dental, PTO, 401(k) with match, and other benefits.

Employer: Busy Bees Nurseries (BrightPath Kids / Busy Bees network)

(BrightPath Kids / Busy Bees network) Location: Carefree, AZ (listed under Phoenix area)

Carefree, AZ (listed under Phoenix area) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Schedule: No evenings or weekends

Lead a classroom for children 6 weeks–12 years, create curriculum aligned with AZ Early Learning Standards, and partner closely with families. Offers a childcare discount, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: Busy Bees Nurseries

Location: Carefree, AZ (Phoenix area)

Carefree, AZ (Phoenix area) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Schedule: No evenings or weekends

Focus on toddlers in a "home away from home" setting, planning age-appropriate activities and keeping kids safe and engaged. Same perks as other Busy Bees roles, including childcare discount, 401(k) with match, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Busy Bees Nurseries

Location: Carefree, AZ (Phoenix area)

Carefree, AZ (Phoenix area) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Schedule: No evenings or weekends

Lead an infant classroom, support early development, and build strong relationships with families. Includes health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, PTO, and a generous childcare discount.

Employer: Central Arizona Project (CAP)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule/Perks: 4×10 Mon–Thu workweek, option for part-time remote after 3 months, AZ State Retirement System pension, 401(k), strong benefits

Run the new Water Education Center, from daily operations and exhibits to public programs, school visits, and stakeholder events. Great if you love education, events, and facilities work and want to help Arizonans understand water and conservation.

Employer: Grand Canyon University (GCU)

Location: On campus, 3300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85017

On campus, 3300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85017 Type: Full-time, 12‑month grant-funded role

Support the L.O.P.E.S. Academy for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities by helping run daily operations, tracking progress, and building community and internship partnerships. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Special Education or related field and 3+ years working with this population.

Employer: Gary D. Stromberg & Associates, LLC

Location: Public elementary school district, Phoenix, AZ

Public elementary school district, Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Full-time, Part-time, or Contract Pay: $75.00 per hour

Provide school psychology services in a bilingual setting with strong district support. Includes options for medical/dental, flexible schedule, relocation assistance, and professional development; requires a Certified School Psychologist License.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip by.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.