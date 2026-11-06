🔬 Phoenix Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Lab & Field Roles

Phoenix is buzzing with science and research work right now, from cancer labs to archaeology digs to child health studies. If you like data, discovery, and being hands-on, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex molecular assay development for solid tumor profiling in a role that mixes bench work, data analysis, and mentoring. Great fit if you have a Master’s (4+ yrs) or PhD (1–3 yrs) in a cancer-related field and experience with NGS, validation studies, and regulated lab work (CAP/CLIA, FDA, etc.).

Employer: Trinity Consultants (Southwest team)

Trinity Consultants (Southwest team) Location: Phoenix, AZ (and other Southwest offices)

Type: On-call / Temporary

Salary: $19.50 – $24.50/hour

On-call field role doing Class III surveys, construction monitoring, and data recovery excavations across the Southwest. Good for folks with field school or archaeology training, who can work long days outdoors and want flexible, project-based work with 401(k) eligibility and PTO based on hours worked.

Employer: University of Arizona – College of Medicine, Phoenix

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Downtown – 475 N. 5th Street)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.50 – $20.63/hour, full UArizona benefits

Support child health and nanoparticle-based gene therapy research with lab work, animal studies, cell culture, and data tracking. Great entry-to-mid level lab role if you have 3+ years of relevant experience, want strong university benefits, and like a mix of bench work and lab organization.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.