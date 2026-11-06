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🚧 Phoenix Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple $60K–$130K+ Openings
Phoenix’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you work with your hands, there are solid options here from entry-level trainees to six-figure leaders.
Auto Repair Technician
Employer: AAA Mountain West Group
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: Avg. $67,000–$77,000/year
Work in a modern shop with steady AAA tow-ins, 11 paid holidays, strong PTO, 401(k) match up to 6%, and tuition reimbursement for ASE. Closed Sundays.
Senior Estimator (Construction)
Employer: LHH
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Lead complex bids with 10+ years estimating experience, from takeoffs to final proposals. High-impact role with direct access to leadership and ownership of estimates on major projects.
General Foreman – Process Piping
Employer: Kelso Industries
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Run high-purity process piping crews on semiconductor and advanced manufacturing jobs. Great fit if you have 7+ years piping and experience with orbital/TIG/fusion welding and leading field teams.
Aluminum TIG Welder IV (1st Shift)
Employer: Ultra Clean Technology
Location: Chandler, AZ (Phoenix area)
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Advanced MIG/TIG role on close-tolerance weldments for the semiconductor sector. Work to AWS standards with complex fixtures and jigs in a manufacturing environment.
Construction Superintendent
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Oversee commercial, data center, industrial, multifamily, and education projects from start to finish. Requires 5+ years construction supervision and offers PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus, and relocation.
Site Solutions Technician
Employer: EquipmentShare
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs, on-call pay
Hands-on role setting up and servicing trench safety, shoring, modular buildings, and more. Great for multi-trade handy folks with building maintenance or construction experience.
Truck Installation Technician III
Employer: Reading Truck
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Install service bodies, dumps, hitches, racks, and hydraulics on work trucks. Uses welding, wiring, and power tools. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 10 paid holidays, tool purchase program, and tuition reimbursement.
Residential Service Plumber
Employer: Ace Cooling Heating Plumbing and Electrical (Ace Home Service)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $70,000–$130,000/year (base + uncapped commission)
Run residential service calls with a company vehicle, top industry wages, health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO. Needs 3+ years residential plumbing and ability to handle water heaters.
General Foreman – Pipe
Employer: RK Industries
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $35–$50/hour + vehicle or allowance + phone + tablet + benefits
Lead multiple pipefitting crews on commercial, industrial, semiconductor, and data center projects. Journeyman pipefitter background and prior foreman/general foreman experience required.
Plumbing Service Manager
Employer: Ace Cooling Heating Plumbing and Electrical (ACE Home Services)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $110,000–$120,000/year + bonuses
Run the residential plumbing department—manage techs, KPIs, budgets, and customer experience. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, life & disability, and leadership development.
Excavation Technician / Laborer
Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Operate backhoes, mini-excavators, and skid steers for sewer and water line repairs. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid training, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and profit sharing.
Fire Sprinkler Foreman
Employer: Halo Fire
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $32–$48/hour
Lead fire sprinkler installation crews on commercial jobs, reading blueprints and ensuring NFPA code compliance. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, PTO, relocation help, and professional development.
Senior Integrated Construction Coordinator (VDC/BIM)
Employer: Mortenson (via Phoenix Group listing)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $98,800–$133,300/year + incentive plan
Lead VDC/BIM processes (Revit, Navisworks, 4D planning, coordination) across project phases. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, life & disability, tuition reimbursement, and adoption assistance.
Experienced Industrial / Commercial Door Technician
Employer: Vortex Doors
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Install and repair commercial and industrial doors, docks, and access hardware. Offers industry-best training, clear advancement levels, health benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation/sick time, company vehicle, tools, uniforms, and boot allowance.
Stainless Steel Tubing Fitter – Semiconductor
Employer: Mountain West Industrial
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $40–$50/hour, 40–80 hrs/week expected
Fit and install 1/4"–2" stainless tubing on the TSMC semiconductor project, working from isometric drawings in a cleanroom-style environment. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, life insurance, and more.
Subcontract Roofing Crews – Shingle, Tile & Repair
Employer: TSM Roofing, LLC
Location: Phoenix Metro & Prescott, AZ
Type: Contract (subcontract crews)
Owens Corning Platinum Preferred roofer offering steady, year-round volume, fast pay, and organized jobs. Looking for insured shingle, tile, and repair crews.
Trainee Laser Grinding Technician
Employer: CoGri USA Inc.
Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year + bonuses & per diem
Travel North America operating a proprietary Laser Grinder® on warehouse floors. Paid training, overtime, $60/night per diem, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 10 PTO days, 13 holidays.
Welder – Orbital Welder Trainee (Paid Training)
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, in-person
Pay: $25–$45/hour
Get paid orbital welding training for semiconductor and data center piping. Great for welders with basic MIG/TIG/pipe/fab experience who want high-purity, high-demand skills.
Electrical Specialist / Industrial Electrician
Employer: Air Products
Location: Western US, residence-based (Phoenix-friendly)
Type: Full-time, heavy travel (≈65%)
Maintain and troubleshoot medium/high-voltage motors, switchgear, transformers, and distribution systems across industrial gas plants. Offers day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick time, parental leave, FSAs/HSAs, and life insurance.
Auto Repair Technician
Employer: AAA Mountain West Group
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: Avg. $67,000–$77,000/year
Same strong AAA tech role as above, listed on Indeed: 11 paid holidays, PTO from day one, best-in-class benefits, 401(k) match, ASE tuition help, free AAA membership, and closed Sundays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and open to the right experience mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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