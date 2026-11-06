🚧 Phoenix Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple $60K–$130K+ Openings

Phoenix’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you work with your hands, there are solid options here from entry-level trainees to six-figure leaders.

Employer: AAA Mountain West Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Avg. $67,000–$77,000/year

Work in a modern shop with steady AAA tow-ins, 11 paid holidays, strong PTO, 401(k) match up to 6%, and tuition reimbursement for ASE. Closed Sundays.

Employer: LHH

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead complex bids with 10+ years estimating experience, from takeoffs to final proposals. High-impact role with direct access to leadership and ownership of estimates on major projects.

Employer: Kelso Industries

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Run high-purity process piping crews on semiconductor and advanced manufacturing jobs. Great fit if you have 7+ years piping and experience with orbital/TIG/fusion welding and leading field teams.

Employer: Ultra Clean Technology

Location: Chandler, AZ (Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Advanced MIG/TIG role on close-tolerance weldments for the semiconductor sector. Work to AWS standards with complex fixtures and jigs in a manufacturing environment.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Oversee commercial, data center, industrial, multifamily, and education projects from start to finish. Requires 5+ years construction supervision and offers PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus, and relocation.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs, on-call pay

Hands-on role setting up and servicing trench safety, shoring, modular buildings, and more. Great for multi-trade handy folks with building maintenance or construction experience.

Employer: Reading Truck

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Install service bodies, dumps, hitches, racks, and hydraulics on work trucks. Uses welding, wiring, and power tools. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, 10 paid holidays, tool purchase program, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ace Cooling Heating Plumbing and Electrical (Ace Home Service)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$130,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

Run residential service calls with a company vehicle, top industry wages, health benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO. Needs 3+ years residential plumbing and ability to handle water heaters.

Employer: RK Industries

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35–$50/hour + vehicle or allowance + phone + tablet + benefits

Lead multiple pipefitting crews on commercial, industrial, semiconductor, and data center projects. Journeyman pipefitter background and prior foreman/general foreman experience required.

Employer: Ace Cooling Heating Plumbing and Electrical (ACE Home Services)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110,000–$120,000/year + bonuses

Run the residential plumbing department—manage techs, KPIs, budgets, and customer experience. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, life & disability, and leadership development.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Operate backhoes, mini-excavators, and skid steers for sewer and water line repairs. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid training, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and profit sharing.

Employer: Halo Fire

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $32–$48/hour

Lead fire sprinkler installation crews on commercial jobs, reading blueprints and ensuring NFPA code compliance. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, PTO, relocation help, and professional development.

Employer: Mortenson (via Phoenix Group listing)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $98,800–$133,300/year + incentive plan

Lead VDC/BIM processes (Revit, Navisworks, 4D planning, coordination) across project phases. Comes with medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, life & disability, tuition reimbursement, and adoption assistance.

Employer: Vortex Doors

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Install and repair commercial and industrial doors, docks, and access hardware. Offers industry-best training, clear advancement levels, health benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, vacation/sick time, company vehicle, tools, uniforms, and boot allowance.

Employer: Mountain West Industrial

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $40–$50/hour, 40–80 hrs/week expected

Fit and install 1/4"–2" stainless tubing on the TSMC semiconductor project, working from isometric drawings in a cleanroom-style environment. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, life insurance, and more.

Employer: TSM Roofing, LLC

Location: Phoenix Metro & Prescott, AZ

Type: Contract (subcontract crews)

Owens Corning Platinum Preferred roofer offering steady, year-round volume, fast pay, and organized jobs. Looking for insured shingle, tile, and repair crews.

Employer: CoGri USA Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (hybrid, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000/year + bonuses & per diem

Travel North America operating a proprietary Laser Grinder® on warehouse floors. Paid training, overtime, $60/night per diem, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 10 PTO days, 13 holidays.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25–$45/hour

Get paid orbital welding training for semiconductor and data center piping. Great for welders with basic MIG/TIG/pipe/fab experience who want high-purity, high-demand skills.

Employer: Air Products

Location: Western US, residence-based (Phoenix-friendly)

Type: Full-time, heavy travel (≈65%)

Maintain and troubleshoot medium/high-voltage motors, switchgear, transformers, and distribution systems across industrial gas plants. Offers day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, sick time, parental leave, FSAs/HSAs, and life insurance.

Employer: AAA Mountain West Group

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Avg. $67,000–$77,000/year

Same strong AAA tech role as above, listed on Indeed: 11 paid holidays, PTO from day one, best-in-class benefits, 401(k) match, ASE tuition help, free AAA membership, and closed Sundays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and open to the right experience mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.