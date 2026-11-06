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Phoenix

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Phoenix and Nearby Areas

8 days ago

Phoenix neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to garden goodies and even pet supplies. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Red Wooden King Bed Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAPy6_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Red wooden king bed frame
Condition: Hand painted a snappy red (no other details given)
Location: Anthem Parkside, Anthem, AZ
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com

Free king-size frame, hand painted in a bright red color. Great if you need a bold bed frame and can transport a large piece of furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Vetmedin Chewable Tablets for Dogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgLt7_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Vetmedin (Pimobendan) 2.5 mg chewable tablets
Quantity: 50 tablets per box
Use: Cardiac drug for oral use in dogs only, FDA approved
Location: Arizona Carousel, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com

Free heart medication for dogs. Only for dogs already under a vet’s care—talk to your veterinarian before using.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

FREE SAGUARO CACTUS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pvKz_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Tall saguaro cactus
Use: Suitable for outdoor landscaping
Location: Paloverde, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com

A tall saguaro ready for someone’s yard or landscape project. You’ll likely need proper tools, help, and a vehicle that can handle a large cactus.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free fish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3GwI_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Goldfish (about 5 inches and 3 inches long) and mosquito fish
Details: From an outdoor pond that has been stable for about 3 years; fish do well in colder winter months and hot summers
Location: Missouri at 43rd Ave, near 39th and Solano, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com

Free pond fish that have outgrown their current space. Good for outdoor ponds; you must bring a container to transport them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Table - Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F74sm_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Large table
Size: 59" x 119.5" (just under 5' x 10')
Details: Sturdy, seats 8 easily (or more), good for office use or family gatherings
Location: Rancho Solano, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com

Very large, sturdy table—great for a big dining area, conference room, or craft space. You’ll need enough help and a vehicle to move a nearly 10-foot table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Wood Mulch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3b8X_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Wood mulch
Details: Described as high-quality mulch for gardening and landscaping
Location: Rancho Solano, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com

Free mulch to freshen up garden beds, trees, or other landscaping areas. Check the listing for how much is available and how pickup works.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Ayelet Ameer Oud Perfume (BEST OFFER)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7uKB_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Ayelet Ameer Oud perfume
Note: Marked “BEST OFFER” (may not be fully free; check listing)
Details: Brand established 1907
Location: Tivoli, Tolleson, AZ (near Phoenix)
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com

Perfume with an oud scent. The post says “BEST OFFER,” so confirm with the poster whether they’re giving it away or taking offers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Player Noir Cologne for Men (BEST OFFER)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVWRG_1GoMd4fW00

Item: Player Noir cologne for men
Note: Marked “BEST OFFER” (may not be fully free; check listing)
Details: Described as an elegant and bold scent
Location: Tivoli, Tolleson, AZ (near Phoenix)
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com

Men’s fragrance with a bold scent profile. As with the perfume, the “BEST OFFER” note means you should confirm price or free status with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Phoenix tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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