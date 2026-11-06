🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Phoenix and Nearby Areas

Phoenix neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to garden goodies and even pet supplies. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.

Item: Red wooden king bed frame

Condition: Hand painted a snappy red (no other details given)

Location: Anthem Parkside, Anthem, AZ

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Free king-size frame, hand painted in a bright red color. Great if you need a bold bed frame and can transport a large piece of furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vetmedin (Pimobendan) 2.5 mg chewable tablets

Quantity: 50 tablets per box

Use: Cardiac drug for oral use in dogs only, FDA approved

Location: Arizona Carousel, Phoenix, AZ

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Free heart medication for dogs. Only for dogs already under a vet’s care—talk to your veterinarian before using.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tall saguaro cactus

Use: Suitable for outdoor landscaping

Location: Paloverde, Phoenix, AZ

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

A tall saguaro ready for someone’s yard or landscape project. You’ll likely need proper tools, help, and a vehicle that can handle a large cactus.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Goldfish (about 5 inches and 3 inches long) and mosquito fish

Details: From an outdoor pond that has been stable for about 3 years; fish do well in colder winter months and hot summers

Location: Missouri at 43rd Ave, near 39th and Solano, Phoenix, AZ

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Free pond fish that have outgrown their current space. Good for outdoor ponds; you must bring a container to transport them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large table

Size: 59" x 119.5" (just under 5' x 10')

Details: Sturdy, seats 8 easily (or more), good for office use or family gatherings

Location: Rancho Solano, Phoenix, AZ

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Very large, sturdy table—great for a big dining area, conference room, or craft space. You’ll need enough help and a vehicle to move a nearly 10-foot table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wood mulch

Details: Described as high-quality mulch for gardening and landscaping

Location: Rancho Solano, Phoenix, AZ

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Free mulch to freshen up garden beds, trees, or other landscaping areas. Check the listing for how much is available and how pickup works.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Ayelet Ameer Oud perfume

Note: Marked “BEST OFFER” (may not be fully free; check listing)

Details: Brand established 1907

Location: Tivoli, Tolleson, AZ (near Phoenix)

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfume with an oud scent. The post says “BEST OFFER,” so confirm with the poster whether they’re giving it away or taking offers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Player Noir cologne for men

Note: Marked “BEST OFFER” (may not be fully free; check listing)

Details: Described as an elegant and bold scent

Location: Tivoli, Tolleson, AZ (near Phoenix)

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Men’s fragrance with a bold scent profile. As with the perfume, the “BEST OFFER” note means you should confirm price or free status with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Phoenix tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.