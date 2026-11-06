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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Phoenix and Nearby Areas
Phoenix neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to garden goodies and even pet supplies. Here’s a simple roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home.
Red Wooden King Bed Frame
Item: Red wooden king bed frame
Condition: Hand painted a snappy red (no other details given)
Location: Anthem Parkside, Anthem, AZ
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Free king-size frame, hand painted in a bright red color. Great if you need a bold bed frame and can transport a large piece of furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vetmedin Chewable Tablets for Dogs
Item: Vetmedin (Pimobendan) 2.5 mg chewable tablets
Quantity: 50 tablets per box
Use: Cardiac drug for oral use in dogs only, FDA approved
Location: Arizona Carousel, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Free heart medication for dogs. Only for dogs already under a vet’s care—talk to your veterinarian before using.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE SAGUARO CACTUS
Item: Tall saguaro cactus
Use: Suitable for outdoor landscaping
Location: Paloverde, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
A tall saguaro ready for someone’s yard or landscape project. You’ll likely need proper tools, help, and a vehicle that can handle a large cactus.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free fish
Item: Goldfish (about 5 inches and 3 inches long) and mosquito fish
Details: From an outdoor pond that has been stable for about 3 years; fish do well in colder winter months and hot summers
Location: Missouri at 43rd Ave, near 39th and Solano, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Free pond fish that have outgrown their current space. Good for outdoor ponds; you must bring a container to transport them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Table - Free
Item: Large table
Size: 59" x 119.5" (just under 5' x 10')
Details: Sturdy, seats 8 easily (or more), good for office use or family gatherings
Location: Rancho Solano, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Very large, sturdy table—great for a big dining area, conference room, or craft space. You’ll need enough help and a vehicle to move a nearly 10-foot table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wood Mulch
Item: Wood mulch
Details: Described as high-quality mulch for gardening and landscaping
Location: Rancho Solano, Phoenix, AZ
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Free mulch to freshen up garden beds, trees, or other landscaping areas. Check the listing for how much is available and how pickup works.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ayelet Ameer Oud Perfume (BEST OFFER)
Item: Ayelet Ameer Oud perfume
Note: Marked “BEST OFFER” (may not be fully free; check listing)
Details: Brand established 1907
Location: Tivoli, Tolleson, AZ (near Phoenix)
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfume with an oud scent. The post says “BEST OFFER,” so confirm with the poster whether they’re giving it away or taking offers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Player Noir Cologne for Men (BEST OFFER)
Item: Player Noir cologne for men
Note: Marked “BEST OFFER” (may not be fully free; check listing)
Details: Described as an elegant and bold scent
Location: Tivoli, Tolleson, AZ (near Phoenix)
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Men’s fragrance with a bold scent profile. As with the perfume, the “BEST OFFER” note means you should confirm price or free status with the poster.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Phoenix tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.