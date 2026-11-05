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Phoenix
🚔 Phoenix Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $145K
7 days ago
Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe. Here are several solid options, from entry-level security to six-figure safety leadership roles.
Lifeguard Club Med Resorts
- Employer: Club Med
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Be part of a multicultural resort team, keeping guests safe at the pool while enjoying travel perks, fast growth potential, and even chances to perform on stage.
Security Officer (Commercial, Cleared) – Internship
- Employer: Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.
- Location: Deer Valley, AZ
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Secret-cleared role at a high‑profile site, handling access control, patrols, and incident response. Good fit if you already hold a Secret clearance and want experience in critical infrastructure security.
Security Officer (Commercial, Cleared)
- Employer: Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.
- Location: Deer Valley, AZ
- Type: Likely full/part-time (not specified)
- Salary: Not listed
Similar cleared role focused on access control, patrols, and emergency response at a high‑profile client site. Requires Secret clearance, high school diploma/GED, and ability to meet licensing and CPR/First Aid requirements.
Dispatcher Security
- Employer: VSS Security Services, Inc.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)
- Salary: From $18.00/hour
Work in a dispatch center, using Microsoft Office and electronic reporting software to support field officers. Comes with health insurance, paid holidays, vacation, and advancement opportunities.
Patrol Driver
- Employer: VSS Security Services, Inc.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $19.00/hour
Patrol sites by vehicle, protect people and property, and work mostly outdoors. Requires Arizona DPS Guard License, clean driving record, age 25+, and comfort in Arizona heat; offers health insurance and advancement.
Traveling Safety Manager – Advanced Technology
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (traveling role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $145,000/year
Lead health and safety programs for data center and advanced technology projects. Great for someone with 8+ years construction/safety experience who wants to travel and manage safety teams, with strong benefits and 401(k).
Retail Shortage Control – Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (2728 W Peoria Ave, 85029)
- Type: Regular Part-time
- Salary: $16.00/hour
Stand at the front of the store, greet every customer, and help deter theft while keeping the vibe friendly. Includes associate discount, flexible hours, and potential benefits for part‑time staff.
Project Safety Coordinator (On-Site EHS Manager)
- Employer: MSR-FSR, LLC
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
On‑site EHS lead for complex semiconductor/advanced tech projects. Requires 5+ years construction safety, OSHA 30 (minimum), and strong field presence; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and training & development.
Police Communications Trainee – Phoenix Police Department
- Employer: City of Phoenix
- Location: 100 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.43/hour to $41.42/hour (up to ~$86,153/year)
Join the 911/Crime Stop team taking emergency and non‑emergency calls and dispatching officers. Includes a $7,500 hiring incentive, strong pension, medical, transit pass, tuition reimbursement, and generous paid time off.
Security Guard Part Time – Incident Reporting
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $20.73/hour
Weekend‑style daytime schedule (Fri–Sun 6am–2pm) doing unarmed patrols, incident response, and reports at a tech/media/telecom site. Includes paid training, retirement plan access, and employee discounts.
Senior Safety Specialist
- Employer: Buesing Civil Company
- Location: Phoenix, AZ 85040
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year
Senior field safety role supporting civil construction projects, doing audits, training, incident investigations, and PPE management. Comes with 401(k), profit sharing, health benefits, PTO, and professional development support.
Security Guards with Active License Needed
- Employer: Not listed (security company)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
Guard role for those with an Arizona DPS Guard License, doing patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Offers health insurance, paid time off, and growth opportunities.
Security Officer Driver – Patrol Monitor
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $21.20/hour
Drive and patrol client sites, manage access, and respond to alarms. Requires valid driver’s license and 1+ year security experience, with options to pick up extra shifts and access training and retirement benefits.
Security Officer – Weekend Overnights
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time (Enhanced)
- Salary: $21.20/hour
Overnight weekend role (Fri & Sat 10pm–6am) with fixed “anchor” shifts plus the option to claim more hours. You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, and can build toward a full‑time schedule if you want.
Security Officer – Overnight Truck Gate
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time (Enhanced)
- Salary: $20.73/hour
Overnight gate role (Mon & Tue 10pm–6am) at a tech‑focused site, handling truck/visitor access, logs, and patrols. Includes flexible extra shifts, benefits eligibility, and training.
Security Officer – Dispatch Communications
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $23.34/hour
Weekend 12‑hour shifts (Sat & Sun 6am–6pm) in a dispatch/communications center for a financial institution. Ideal if you have law enforcement or strong security experience and like coordinating responses from behind the scenes.
Security Officer Part Time – Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $23.34/hour
Front desk security at a financial institution (Tue & Wed 2pm–10pm), greeting visitors, issuing badges, and monitoring access. Great if you like customer service plus security and want steady afternoon/evening hours.
Security Officer Part Time – Reception Security
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $23.34/hour
Weekend front desk role (Sat & Sun 6am–2pm) at a financial institution, focused on visitor screening, access control, and lobby support. Good fit if you want daytime weekend work with a strong hourly rate.
Southwest Division EHS Manager
- Employer: Kelso Industries
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional travel)
- Type: Not specified (senior-level)
- Salary: Not listed
High‑level regional EHS leadership role overseeing safety across multiple HVAC/mechanical/electrical projects. Requires 10+ years EHS experience, 5+ years leadership, and OSHA certifications; you’ll shape safety culture and strategy across the Southwest.
Senior Safety Coordinator
- Employer: Cherry Coatings
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Not specified (senior field role)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead construction safety for a large commercial painting contractor: run orientations, weekly inspections, subcontractor meetings, and incident investigations. Needs 5–10 years construction safety experience and bilingual Spanish/English.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send that application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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