🚔 Phoenix Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $145K

Phoenix is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe. Here are several solid options, from entry-level security to six-figure safety leadership roles.

Employer: Club Med

Club Med Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Be part of a multicultural resort team, keeping guests safe at the pool while enjoying travel perks, fast growth potential, and even chances to perform on stage.

Employer: Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.

Location: Deer Valley, AZ

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Secret-cleared role at a high‑profile site, handling access control, patrols, and incident response. Good fit if you already hold a Secret clearance and want experience in critical infrastructure security.

Employer: Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.

Location: Deer Valley, AZ

Type: Likely full/part-time (not specified)

Likely full/part-time (not specified) Salary: Not listed

Similar cleared role focused on access control, patrols, and emergency response at a high‑profile client site. Requires Secret clearance, high school diploma/GED, and ability to meet licensing and CPR/First Aid requirements.

Employer: VSS Security Services, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)

(full-time also mentioned) Salary: From $18.00/hour

Work in a dispatch center, using Microsoft Office and electronic reporting software to support field officers. Comes with health insurance, paid holidays, vacation, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: VSS Security Services, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19.00/hour

Patrol sites by vehicle, protect people and property, and work mostly outdoors. Requires Arizona DPS Guard License, clean driving record, age 25+, and comfort in Arizona heat; offers health insurance and advancement.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Phoenix, AZ (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $145,000/year

Lead health and safety programs for data center and advanced technology projects. Great for someone with 8+ years construction/safety experience who wants to travel and manage safety teams, with strong benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (2728 W Peoria Ave, 85029)

Type: Regular Part-time

Salary: $16.00/hour

Stand at the front of the store, greet every customer, and help deter theft while keeping the vibe friendly. Includes associate discount, flexible hours, and potential benefits for part‑time staff.

Employer: MSR-FSR, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On‑site EHS lead for complex semiconductor/advanced tech projects. Requires 5+ years construction safety, OSHA 30 (minimum), and strong field presence; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and training & development.

Employer: City of Phoenix

Location: 100 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.43/hour to $41.42/hour (up to ~$86,153/year)

Join the 911/Crime Stop team taking emergency and non‑emergency calls and dispatching officers. Includes a $7,500 hiring incentive, strong pension, medical, transit pass, tuition reimbursement, and generous paid time off.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $20.73/hour

Weekend‑style daytime schedule (Fri–Sun 6am–2pm) doing unarmed patrols, incident response, and reports at a tech/media/telecom site. Includes paid training, retirement plan access, and employee discounts.

Employer: Buesing Civil Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85040

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year

Senior field safety role supporting civil construction projects, doing audits, training, incident investigations, and PPE management. Comes with 401(k), profit sharing, health benefits, PTO, and professional development support.

Employer: Not listed (security company)

Not listed (security company) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Guard role for those with an Arizona DPS Guard License, doing patrols, access control, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response. Offers health insurance, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.20/hour

Drive and patrol client sites, manage access, and respond to alarms. Requires valid driver’s license and 1+ year security experience, with options to pick up extra shifts and access training and retirement benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (Enhanced)

Salary: $21.20/hour

Overnight weekend role (Fri & Sat 10pm–6am) with fixed “anchor” shifts plus the option to claim more hours. You’ll patrol, respond to incidents, and can build toward a full‑time schedule if you want.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (Enhanced)

Salary: $20.73/hour

Overnight gate role (Mon & Tue 10pm–6am) at a tech‑focused site, handling truck/visitor access, logs, and patrols. Includes flexible extra shifts, benefits eligibility, and training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.34/hour

Weekend 12‑hour shifts (Sat & Sun 6am–6pm) in a dispatch/communications center for a financial institution. Ideal if you have law enforcement or strong security experience and like coordinating responses from behind the scenes.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.34/hour

Front desk security at a financial institution (Tue & Wed 2pm–10pm), greeting visitors, issuing badges, and monitoring access. Great if you like customer service plus security and want steady afternoon/evening hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.34/hour

Weekend front desk role (Sat & Sun 6am–2pm) at a financial institution, focused on visitor screening, access control, and lobby support. Good fit if you want daytime weekend work with a strong hourly rate.

Employer: Kelso Industries

Location: Phoenix, AZ (regional travel)

Type: Not specified (senior-level)

Not specified (senior-level) Salary: Not listed

High‑level regional EHS leadership role overseeing safety across multiple HVAC/mechanical/electrical projects. Requires 10+ years EHS experience, 5+ years leadership, and OSHA certifications; you’ll shape safety culture and strategy across the Southwest.

Employer: Cherry Coatings

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Not specified (senior field role)

Not specified (senior field role) Salary: Not listed

Lead construction safety for a large commercial painting contractor: run orientations, weekly inspections, subcontractor meetings, and incident investigations. Needs 5–10 years construction safety experience and bilingual Spanish/English.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send that application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.