🚚 Phoenix Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Phoenix logistics is buzzing right now—lots of warehouse, inventory, and procurement roles, from entry level to six-figure leadership. If you like keeping freight, parts, and products moving, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead dock and freight operations so shipments move on time and damage free. You’ll supervise teams, set schedules, watch safety and service metrics, and help customers with quotes and claims—good fit if you know LTL and like fast-paced docks.

Employer: BlueGrace Logistics

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid, Thu–Sun)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own weekend freight for USPS and government loads—cover open loads, handle bounce recoveries, and manage carrier performance. Great for detail‑driven folks who like solving urgent problems and keeping time‑sensitive freight on track.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, warehouse

Pay: $24.64/hour

Load, move, and pick snacks like Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos for delivery. Two similar roles with different day schedules; both are physical, fast‑paced warehouse jobs with forklift training provided and weekend/holiday work.

Employer: Arizona Dept. of Transportation

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Remote within AZ possible)

Type: Full-time, state government

Salary: $57,986.61 – $67,098.61 (anticipated $62,098.61)

Manage complex public-sector procurements from bid through contract admin for transportation projects. Nice mix of negotiation, contract work, and potential remote days plus strong state benefits and pension.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own vendor master data and onboarding across the company—review setups, lead compliance projects, and support audits. Good for someone with 3–5 years in vendor admin or procurement support who likes process improvement.

Employer: Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite, evening shift)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Base Pay Range: $20 – $32/hour (region-dependent)

Handle receiving, put‑away, replenishment, and order fulfillment for high‑tech medical devices. Uses SAP/WMS and powered equipment; ideal if you have 2–3 years warehouse experience and want to be in healthcare tech.

Employer: Freeport-McMoRan

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time (listed as Supply Chain)

Estimated Pay Range: $130,000 – $180,000/year

Lead contract management for capital projects from bid through closeout—claims, risk, governance, and supplier relationships. Great senior role if you have 10+ years in supply chain/contracts and want big‑project responsibility plus strong benefits.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, cold storage

Salary: Not listed

Pick and move refrigerated product in a cold warehouse environment, building customer orders and keeping inventory accurate. Very physical role (up to 100 lbs) with benefits and growth in a long‑time local employer.

Employer: R+L Carriers

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, dock

Pay: $24.83/hour

Night‑shift forklift job on an LTL dock, moving freight in and out of 53’ trailers. PTO after 90 days plus medical, 401(k) match, and access to company employee resorts.

Employer: Shamrock Foods Company

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $20/hour

Night role supporting outbound shipping—researching shortages, checking inventory against records, and preparing reports. Good entry‑level step into inventory control if you’re okay with cold temps and overnight hours.

Employer: Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ (1st shift)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage gas cylinder inventory at customer sites—order, track, and reconcile industrial and medical gases. Mix of hands‑on cylinder handling and system work (JD Edwards/handhelds), ideal if you like customer‑facing logistics.

Employer: Arizona Appliance & Home

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, warehouse

Salary: Not listed

Handle receiving, staging, and loading appliances, using forklifts and pallet jacks plus handheld tech. Physical role (up to 90+ lbs) with medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Comp Range: $140,000 – $180,000/year + equity

High‑impact role focused on freight quality and claims for AI data center hardware—inspect inbound loads, run damage/shortage claims, and build inspection standards. Great if you’ve run dock inspections, claims, or quality programs and want startup speed.

Employer: TSMC Arizona

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead warehouse teams at a 5nm semiconductor fab—inventory accuracy, KPIs, automation projects, and safety. Best for someone with a degree plus 3+ years warehouse experience and 2+ years supervising.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: US-AZ-REMOTE (Phoenix area)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary Range: $107,500 – $204,500/year

Senior supply chain/procurement role managing complex subcontracts under FAR/DFARS. Fully remote in AZ with up to 10% travel—great if you have 8+ years in defense or government contracting.

(Note: A second Raytheon Procurement Manager posting appears to be a duplicate of this role and is not listed separately.)

Employer: Midas Freight LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ / Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 base + 3% commission on gross margin (listed range $50,000 – $55,000/year)

Run day‑to‑day freight brokerage operations—booking loads, managing carriers, and supporting sales outreach. Nice fit if you like both operations and relationship‑building and want direct access to the owner.

Employer: Pure Plastics, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $18 – $22/hour

Split between shipping/receiving and local driving—receive and kit inventory, build crates, operate forklifts, and haul loads with a trailer. Day shift (6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.) with health insurance, 401(k) match, and PTO.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Phoenix logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.