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🚚 Phoenix Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Phoenix logistics is buzzing right now—lots of warehouse, inventory, and procurement roles, from entry level to six-figure leadership. If you like keeping freight, parts, and products moving, this week’s list is stacked.
Supv-Operations (LTL Freight)
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Lead dock and freight operations so shipments move on time and damage free. You’ll supervise teams, set schedules, watch safety and service metrics, and help customers with quotes and claims—good fit if you know LTL and like fast-paced docks.
Account Coordinator – Government Services (Thu–Sun)
- Employer: BlueGrace Logistics
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid, Thu–Sun)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own weekend freight for USPS and government loads—cover open loads, handle bounce recoveries, and manage carrier performance. Great for detail‑driven folks who like solving urgent problems and keeping time‑sensitive freight on track.
Service Operations Warehouser – Foods (Multiple Shifts)
- Employer: PepsiCo
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, warehouse
- Pay: $24.64/hour
Load, move, and pick snacks like Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos for delivery. Two similar roles with different day schedules; both are physical, fast‑paced warehouse jobs with forklift training provided and weekend/holiday work.
Procurement Specialist (State of Arizona – ADOT)
- Employer: Arizona Dept. of Transportation
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Remote within AZ possible)
- Type: Full-time, state government
- Salary: $57,986.61 – $67,098.61 (anticipated $62,098.61)
Manage complex public-sector procurements from bid through contract admin for transportation projects. Nice mix of negotiation, contract work, and potential remote days plus strong state benefits and pension.
Vendor Administration Lead
- Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own vendor master data and onboarding across the company—review setups, lead compliance projects, and support audits. Good for someone with 3–5 years in vendor admin or procurement support who likes process improvement.
Material Handler 1 – Swing Shift
- Employer: Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite, evening shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $20 – $32/hour (region-dependent)
Handle receiving, put‑away, replenishment, and order fulfillment for high‑tech medical devices. Uses SAP/WMS and powered equipment; ideal if you have 2–3 years warehouse experience and want to be in healthcare tech.
Manager Contracts II – Projects
- Employer: Freeport-McMoRan
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (listed as Supply Chain)
- Estimated Pay Range: $130,000 – $180,000/year
Lead contract management for capital projects from bid through closeout—claims, risk, governance, and supplier relationships. Great senior role if you have 10+ years in supply chain/contracts and want big‑project responsibility plus strong benefits.
Cold Room Order Selector – Days
- Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, cold storage
- Salary: Not listed
Pick and move refrigerated product in a cold warehouse environment, building customer orders and keeping inventory accurate. Very physical role (up to 100 lbs) with benefits and growth in a long‑time local employer.
Forklift Operator FT – Night Dock
- Employer: R+L Carriers
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, dock
- Pay: $24.83/hour
Night‑shift forklift job on an LTL dock, moving freight in and out of 53’ trailers. PTO after 90 days plus medical, 401(k) match, and access to company employee resorts.
Inventory Coordinator I (Nights)
- Employer: Shamrock Foods Company
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Pay: $20/hour
Night role supporting outbound shipping—researching shortages, checking inventory against records, and preparing reports. Good entry‑level step into inventory control if you’re okay with cold temps and overnight hours.
On-Site Cylinder Inventory Coordinator
- Employer: Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (1st shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage gas cylinder inventory at customer sites—order, track, and reconcile industrial and medical gases. Mix of hands‑on cylinder handling and system work (JD Edwards/handhelds), ideal if you like customer‑facing logistics.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Arizona Appliance & Home
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, warehouse
- Salary: Not listed
Handle receiving, staging, and loading appliances, using forklifts and pallet jacks plus handheld tech. Physical role (up to 90+ lbs) with medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts.
Logistics Quality Control Specialist
- Employer: Fluidstack
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Comp Range: $140,000 – $180,000/year + equity
High‑impact role focused on freight quality and claims for AI data center hardware—inspect inbound loads, run damage/shortage claims, and build inspection standards. Great if you’ve run dock inspections, claims, or quality programs and want startup speed.
Warehouse Management Supervisor
- Employer: TSMC Arizona
- Location: Phoenix, AZ (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead warehouse teams at a 5nm semiconductor fab—inventory accuracy, KPIs, automation projects, and safety. Best for someone with a degree plus 3+ years warehouse experience and 2+ years supervising.
Procurement Manager (Remote – AZ)
- Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
- Location: US-AZ-REMOTE (Phoenix area)
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary Range: $107,500 – $204,500/year
Senior supply chain/procurement role managing complex subcontracts under FAR/DFARS. Fully remote in AZ with up to 10% travel—great if you have 8+ years in defense or government contracting.
(Note: A second Raytheon Procurement Manager posting appears to be a duplicate of this role and is not listed separately.)
Senior Account Manager – Freight Brokerage (Hybrid)
- Employer: Midas Freight LLC
- Location: Phoenix, AZ / Hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000 base + 3% commission on gross margin (listed range $50,000 – $55,000/year)
Run day‑to‑day freight brokerage operations—booking loads, managing carriers, and supporting sales outreach. Nice fit if you like both operations and relationship‑building and want direct access to the owner.
Shipping & Receiving Clerk / Driver
- Employer: Pure Plastics, LLC
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: $18 – $22/hour
Split between shipping/receiving and local driving—receive and kit inventory, build crates, operate forklifts, and haul loads with a trailer. Day shift (6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.) with health insurance, 401(k) match, and PTO.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Phoenix logistics roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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