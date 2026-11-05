📊 Phoenix Social Science & Policy Jobs With Multiple Openings

Phoenix is buzzing with policy and research roles right now, especially if you love data, laws, and how they shape real life in Arizona.

Employer: Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS)

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Location: Phoenix, AZ (150 N 18th Ave)

(150 N 18th Ave) Type: Internship

Pay: $15.40–$24.20/hour (DOE)

Support Arizona’s public health work from the policy side. You’ll track bills, research statutes, help implement new laws (including work tied to SB 1162 (2026)), and prepare briefings for leadership—great hands‑on experience if you’re studying public policy, political science, law, or health administration.

Employer: Common Sense Institute (CSI)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (role can be based in Phoenix, other CSI offices, or fully remote in the U.S.)

(role can be based in Phoenix, other CSI offices, or fully remote in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$135,000/year (DOE)

Lead high‑level economic and fiscal research on major policy issues. You’ll run impact models (IMPLAN, REMI), manage research staff, write reports, and share findings with media, lawmakers, and the public—ideal for someone with 5+ years’ experience and strong economic modeling skills.

Employer: Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$85,000/year (DOE)

Help Arizona stay competitive for business and jobs. This role digs into tax, incentives, and business climate data, builds cost comparison models, and turns research into clear reports for ACA leaders and companies—great fit if you have 2+ years in economic research or policy analysis and strong Excel skills.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a short cover note, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.