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🏥 Phoenix Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Phoenix healthcare is buzzing right now – from travel contracts to six-figure provider roles, there’s a lot on the table whether you’re clinical, allied, or leadership.
Here are some of the most interesting healthcare & medical openings in and around Phoenix, AZ this week:
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner – Arizona Neonatology Practice
Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group
Location: Phoenix + East Valley Level II & III NICUs
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,000–$164,000 base
Design your own practice model across Level II community NICUs and high-acuity Level III units, with flexible 24–48 hour shifts and strong mentorship for new grads. Nationally recognized network, tuition reimbursement potential, and a big focus on autonomy and advanced neonatal care.
Radiologic Technologist Sr
Employer: Dignity Health – St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $30.91–$45.98/hour
Senior Rad Tech role at a major Level I Trauma Center with exposure to X-ray, fluoro, portables, OR, ED/Trauma and more. Great fit if you want complex cases, advanced tech systems, and to work alongside world-class programs like Barrow Neurological Institute.
Certified Athletic Trainer – Contract / PRN
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ (high schools & athletic events)
Type: PRN / Contract
Support local high schools and teams by covering practices, games, and tournaments, handling taping, bracing, and on-field injury evaluation. Ideal if you love sports medicine, sideline work, and representing a leading pediatric health system in the community.
TRA RN – Med Surg Travel & Local Contracts
Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Trusted Resource Associates
Location: Phoenix area (Abrazo Arrowhead – Glendale; Abrazo West – Goodyear)
Type: Travel & Local Contracts
Pay: ~$60/hour local; ~$2,215/week travel
13-week night-shift Med Surg contracts with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, housing/per diem for travelers, and referral bonuses. Great for experienced acute-care RNs wanting W-2 stability but travel-style flexibility.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Biltmore Cardiology
Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Biltmore Cardiology
Location: Goodyear, AZ (West Valley, near Phoenix)
Type: Full-time
Full-time NP/PA role supporting inpatient and outpatient cardiology at Abrazo West with an M–F schedule and some call. Comes with competitive base salary, productivity and call bonuses, plus full benefits and 401(k).
Primary Care Physician – Adult Medicine (4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote)
Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)
Location: Phoenix, AZ – Biltmore office
Type: Full-time
Salary: $238,600–$285,300 base
Adult internal medicine panel with a mix of in-person and telehealth, plus one remote day weekly. Strong benefits, sabbaticals, CME stipend, and a tech-forward primary care model with team-based support.
Clinical Nurse – Radiology
Employer: Phoenix Children’s
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time (3x12s, days)
Day-shift RN role in Radiology (MRI, PET, X-ray, sedation, contrast, pre-op) with Monday–Friday scheduling and limited call. Designed for experienced ED/ICU/PACU nurses who want specialty imaging experience in a pediatric setting.
Family Physician – 4 Days Clinic / 1 Day Remote
Employer: One Medical
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $238,600–$285,300 base
Outpatient primary care for all ages (0+) with a hybrid in-person/virtual schedule and strong tech tools. Includes sabbatical, CME support, malpractice coverage, and a big focus on human-centered, evidence-based care.
Blood Bank Technical Coordinator (Blood Bank Laboratory Technologist)
Employer: Vetted Solutions
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Lead complex blood bank testing, troubleshoot advanced issues, and act as a technical resource for the lab. Good match for experienced blood bank technologists who enjoy problem-solving and regulatory compliance.
Medical Laboratory Technician
Employer: Vetted Solutions
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Hands-on clinical lab role running routine and some specialized tests, maintaining analyzers, and documenting results in the LIS. Great if you like tech-heavy lab work and contributing directly to diagnostic quality.
BCBA Clinical Director
Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, in-center
Compensation: Up to $122,000+/year total (base + bonuses)
Lead an ABA center with a small caseload (up to 8 kids), mentor BCBAs/RBTs, and access robust CEUs, student loan help, and 29 days off in year one. Strong fit for experienced BCBAs ready for leadership and system-level impact.
Tech I – Lab Support Services
Employer: Mayo Clinic
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00–$25.59/hour
Entry-to-mid level lab support role focused on phlebotomy, specimen collection/processing, and front-desk lab duties in a fast-paced environment. Solid benefits, education support, and a strong path to grow within Mayo.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient
Employer: Harper Physical Therapy
Location: Anthem / North Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Outpatient ortho and aquatic therapy in a private-practice setting with flexible scheduling, bonuses, CE allowance, and mentorship. New grads welcome; ideal if you want a close-knit team and time to truly work with your patients.
Remote Dietitian – Director of Nutrition Excellence & Digital Integration
Employer: Compass Healthcare – Morrison Healthcare
Location: Remote (Phoenix-based listing; system role)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Salary: $95,000–$110,000
System-level RD leadership role overseeing menu databases and EPIC integration across 15 facilities, plus MyDining program strategy. Great for experienced RDs who want remote work, project leadership, and broad impact.
Travel Pediatric Surgical Technologist – $2,151/week
Employer: Voca Healthcare
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts
Pay: ~$2,151/week
Travel peds surg tech contract with day-one-style benefits, weekly pay, and retention bonuses. Best for techs with ~2 years’ recent experience who want to build pediatric OR skills while traveling.
Internal Medicine Physician – SNF Focus
Employer: medrina
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Compensation: $350,000–$400,000 base
Manage complex patients in skilled nursing facilities with no nights or weekends and highly flexible scheduling. Physician-owned group with strong admin support so you can focus on medicine, not paperwork.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,857/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts
Pay: ~$2,857/week
High-paying Cath Lab travel contract with day-one benefits, CEUs, and strong stipends for those who qualify. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs looking for aggressive compensation and full travel perks.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Outpatient – $2,138/week
Employer: Meda Health
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shifts
Pay: ~$2,138/week (for eligible travelers >50 miles away)
Outpatient OT contract with weekday hours and full travel package for those who qualify. Great if you want outpatient experience plus travel stipends.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health
Employer: College Medical Center Phoenix
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time, Day Shift
RN role caring for adult and geriatric behavioral health patients, from assessments and treatment planning to crisis intervention and education. New grads welcome, with a supportive, team-based environment.
Radiology Technologist – $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Arizona Specialty Hospital
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Bonus: $10,000 sign-on
Hospital-based Rad Tech role focused on orthopedic and spine surgery cases, including C-arm work in the OR and diagnostic imaging. Comes with strong benefits and a specialty-surgery environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.