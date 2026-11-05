🏥 Phoenix Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Phoenix healthcare is buzzing right now – from travel contracts to six-figure provider roles, there’s a lot on the table whether you’re clinical, allied, or leadership.

Here are some of the most interesting healthcare & medical openings in and around Phoenix, AZ this week:

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Location: Phoenix + East Valley Level II & III NICUs

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000–$164,000 base

Design your own practice model across Level II community NICUs and high-acuity Level III units, with flexible 24–48 hour shifts and strong mentorship for new grads. Nationally recognized network, tuition reimbursement potential, and a big focus on autonomy and advanced neonatal care.

Employer: Dignity Health – St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.91–$45.98/hour

Senior Rad Tech role at a major Level I Trauma Center with exposure to X-ray, fluoro, portables, OR, ED/Trauma and more. Great fit if you want complex cases, advanced tech systems, and to work alongside world-class programs like Barrow Neurological Institute.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ (high schools & athletic events)

Type: PRN / Contract

Support local high schools and teams by covering practices, games, and tournaments, handling taping, bracing, and on-field injury evaluation. Ideal if you love sports medicine, sideline work, and representing a leading pediatric health system in the community.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Trusted Resource Associates

Location: Phoenix area (Abrazo Arrowhead – Glendale; Abrazo West – Goodyear)

Type: Travel & Local Contracts

Pay: ~$60/hour local; ~$2,215/week travel

13-week night-shift Med Surg contracts with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, housing/per diem for travelers, and referral bonuses. Great for experienced acute-care RNs wanting W-2 stability but travel-style flexibility.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Biltmore Cardiology

Location: Goodyear, AZ (West Valley, near Phoenix)

Type: Full-time

Full-time NP/PA role supporting inpatient and outpatient cardiology at Abrazo West with an M–F schedule and some call. Comes with competitive base salary, productivity and call bonuses, plus full benefits and 401(k).

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

Location: Phoenix, AZ – Biltmore office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $238,600–$285,300 base

Adult internal medicine panel with a mix of in-person and telehealth, plus one remote day weekly. Strong benefits, sabbaticals, CME stipend, and a tech-forward primary care model with team-based support.

Employer: Phoenix Children’s

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (3x12s, days)

Day-shift RN role in Radiology (MRI, PET, X-ray, sedation, contrast, pre-op) with Monday–Friday scheduling and limited call. Designed for experienced ED/ICU/PACU nurses who want specialty imaging experience in a pediatric setting.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $238,600–$285,300 base

Outpatient primary care for all ages (0+) with a hybrid in-person/virtual schedule and strong tech tools. Includes sabbatical, CME support, malpractice coverage, and a big focus on human-centered, evidence-based care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Lead complex blood bank testing, troubleshoot advanced issues, and act as a technical resource for the lab. Good match for experienced blood bank technologists who enjoy problem-solving and regulatory compliance.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Hands-on clinical lab role running routine and some specialized tests, maintaining analyzers, and documenting results in the LIS. Great if you like tech-heavy lab work and contributing directly to diagnostic quality.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, in-center

Compensation: Up to $122,000+/year total (base + bonuses)

Lead an ABA center with a small caseload (up to 8 kids), mentor BCBAs/RBTs, and access robust CEUs, student loan help, and 29 days off in year one. Strong fit for experienced BCBAs ready for leadership and system-level impact.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.59/hour

Entry-to-mid level lab support role focused on phlebotomy, specimen collection/processing, and front-desk lab duties in a fast-paced environment. Solid benefits, education support, and a strong path to grow within Mayo.

Employer: Harper Physical Therapy

Location: Anthem / North Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Outpatient ortho and aquatic therapy in a private-practice setting with flexible scheduling, bonuses, CE allowance, and mentorship. New grads welcome; ideal if you want a close-knit team and time to truly work with your patients.

Employer: Compass Healthcare – Morrison Healthcare

Location: Remote (Phoenix-based listing; system role)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $95,000–$110,000

System-level RD leadership role overseeing menu databases and EPIC integration across 15 facilities, plus MyDining program strategy. Great for experienced RDs who want remote work, project leadership, and broad impact.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts

Pay: ~$2,151/week

Travel peds surg tech contract with day-one-style benefits, weekly pay, and retention bonuses. Best for techs with ~2 years’ recent experience who want to build pediatric OR skills while traveling.

Employer: medrina

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Compensation: $350,000–$400,000 base

Manage complex patients in skilled nursing facilities with no nights or weekends and highly flexible scheduling. Physician-owned group with strong admin support so you can focus on medicine, not paperwork.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts

Pay: ~$2,857/week

High-paying Cath Lab travel contract with day-one benefits, CEUs, and strong stipends for those who qualify. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs looking for aggressive compensation and full travel perks.

Employer: Meda Health

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shifts

Pay: ~$2,138/week (for eligible travelers >50 miles away)

Outpatient OT contract with weekday hours and full travel package for those who qualify. Great if you want outpatient experience plus travel stipends.

Employer: College Medical Center Phoenix

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

RN role caring for adult and geriatric behavioral health patients, from assessments and treatment planning to crisis intervention and education. New grads welcome, with a supportive, team-based environment.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Arizona Specialty Hospital

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on

Hospital-based Rad Tech role focused on orthopedic and spine surgery cases, including C-arm work in the OR and diagnostic imaging. Comes with strong benefits and a specialty-surgery environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.