🏘️ Phoenix Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Phoenix is still growing fast, and that means steady demand for people who can manage properties and support real estate activity.

Here are several planning & development–related roles hiring now in Phoenix, AZ:

Employer: RHF (Retirement Housing Foundation)

RHF (Retirement Housing Foundation) Location: Stone Creek, Phoenix, AZ

Salary: $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Manage a 40-unit mobility & sensory impaired community, handling leasing, resident relations, budgets, and compliance for affordable housing. Good fit if you have 3+ years of property management experience and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, retirement plan).

Employer: RPM Living

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead all business operations at an apartment community, including team leadership, budgets, resident satisfaction, and owner relations. Ideal if you have 3+ years of multifamily property management and lease-up experience, and want weekly pay, healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO, and career growth.

Employer: Redfin

Location: Phoenix-based, serving Casa Grande market

Salary: Flat-rate pay per field event (1099 contractor)

Type: Independent contractor (1099), flexible hours

Show homes, host open houses, and attend inspections on your own schedule, with no pressure to close deals. Great if you have (or can get) an Arizona real estate license, want flexible, field-based work, and like the idea of steady customer flow without office time.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.