🎓 Phoenix Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Coaching Roles

Phoenix is buzzing with education openings right now—from early childhood and K–12 to career colleges and even AI-powered virtual schools.

Below are several standout roles you can skim and click through fast.

Employer: UEI College

UEI College Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach future medical billers and coders the skills they need to land jobs. Great if you have 36+ months of industry experience, a CPR certificate, and want to move into teaching—no prior teaching experience required, they will train you and offer benefits plus a 401(k) match.

Employer: UEI College

UEI College Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help students start dental careers while using your hands-on background. You’ll support students’ goals and teach core dental skills; teaching experience isn’t required, but you’ll need 36+ months of related experience and, in Arizona, an AZ Board-approved Radiology certificate.

Employer: UEI College

UEI College Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for an HVAC pro ready to move into the classroom. You’ll train students on technical and soft skills; 36+ months of HVAC experience, EPA certification, OSHA 10, and basic computer skills are required. They’ll train you to teach and offer a 401(k) match.

Employer: UEI College

UEI College Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your electrical trade experience to teach the next generation. You’ll focus on hands-on skills and career readiness; requires 36+ months of related industry experience, OSHA 10, and basic computer skills. No teaching background needed—they will train you.

Employer: UEI College

UEI College Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for experienced MAs who want to give back. You’ll guide students through clinical and soft skills; needs 36+ months of experience plus state-required licensure/certification. Teaching experience not required, and you still get access to benefits and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Alignerr (powered by Labelbox)

(powered by Labelbox) Location: Remote from Phoenix, AZ

Remote from Type: Contract, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Hourly/task-based (not listed)

If you’ve taught management or organizational behavior, this lets you shape how AI “thinks” about leadership. Fully remote, flexible hours, and focused on reviewing AI-generated business scenarios and giving expert feedback.

Employer: Bourgade Catholic High School / Xavier College Preparatory (Diocese of Phoenix)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Full-time or Part-time (exempt)

Target Start: Spring 2027

Salary: Not listed

Help launch a new 12,000 sq. ft. Construction Technologies facility and CTE program. Ideal for an experienced construction pro who can teach safety, tools, framing, electrical, plumbing, and more, while building industry partnerships. AZ CTE teaching certification (or ability to obtain) required; preference for practicing Catholics.

Employer: Xavier College Preparatory

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on campus)

Phoenix, AZ (on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a kindergarten classroom with small-group work, behavior support, and classroom prep. Requires HS diploma or GED, CPR/First Aid, and at least 1 year in education/childcare; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Scottsdale Unified School District

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Arcadia High School)

Phoenix, AZ (Arcadia High School) Type: Part-time (supplemental coaching stipend)

Salary: Supplemental salary schedule (amount not listed)

Coach JV wrestling athletes in skills, strategy, and sportsmanship. You’ll help run practices, support academics, and may drive athletes to games; must be 21+ with an AZ IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card and required NFHS coaching certificates.

Employer: 24 SEVEN CHILD CARE, INC

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time (approx. 36–40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 8:00am–5:30pm, 4.5 days/week

Salary: Wage based on child care classroom experience (exact rate not listed)

Lead a toddler classroom with strong classroom management and at least 2 years of child care classroom experience. Requires HS diploma/CDA/Associate’s, clean background, and fingerprint clearance card; small center with a “teachers really teach” vibe.

Employer: Not listed (technical education provider)

Not listed (technical education provider) Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Likely Full-time or contract (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Design and deliver advanced HVAC and electrical training for corporate clients. Great for someone with deep technical knowledge plus experience in curriculum development, adult learning, and corporate training.

Employer: EōS Fitness

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.50–$35/hour

Teach high-energy boxing-style group classes and build a fun, results-focused community. Requires a nationally accredited Group Fitness certification and CPR/AED, plus you get a free gym membership, discounts, and access to benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Aya Education

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Contract (26/27 school year)

Pay: $1,789–$1,983 per week

Take a Special Education Teacher contract with strong weekly pay and full support. Requires a Bachelor’s+, active state teaching license with Special Education endorsement, and IEP experience; Aya offers CEUs, housing or stipends (when applicable), day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Alpha School / Unbound Academy (via Crossover)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid in AZ, virtual with students)

Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid in AZ, virtual with students) Type: Full-time, Contractor (W2 via Crossover)

Salary: $60,000/year (≈$30/hour)

Coach grades 4–8 in life skills, confidence, and executive function instead of traditional lecturing. You’ll lead interactive virtual workshops and 1:1 mentoring; needs a valid or reinstatable U.S. teaching certificate and willingness to work hybrid in Arizona.

Employer: Alpha School / Unbound Academy (via Crossover)

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid in AZ, virtual with students)

Phoenix, AZ (Hybrid in AZ, virtual with students) Type: Full-time, W2 employee

Salary: $60,000/year

Focus on grades 3–8 reading intervention with small groups and 1:1 sessions. Requires a Bachelor’s in education/literacy, reading specialist/intervention certification, dyslexia-focused training, and 2+ years of intervention experience; comes with immediate access to W2 benefits.

Employer: Fowler Elementary School District

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: From $44,793.60/year

Teach middle school English Language Arts with a focus on literacy and critical thinking. Includes full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and more) and chances for professional development.

Employer: Triple R Preschool

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 1–2 year-old classroom, plan curriculum, and keep families updated via the Brightwheel app. Requires fingerprint clearance, pediatric CPR/First Aid, and experience in early childhood; offers PTO, flexible schedule, employee discount, and PD support.

Employer: Maryvale Preparatory Academy (Great Hearts)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: $17.00/hour

Support a lead 4th grade teacher with instruction, supervision, and classroom routines in a classical school setting. Some college or an Associate’s is required (Bachelor’s preferred), plus fingerprint clearance and willingness to join school events and PD.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many schools and programs are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.