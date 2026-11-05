undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Phoenix Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Phoenix is buzzing with hands-on work right now, from resort grounds to high-tech plants. If you like staying active and keeping spaces running smoothly, this week has some solid options.
Chemical Cleaning Supervisor
Employer: HPC-Industrial, powered by Clean Harbors
Location: Phoenix, AZ (traveling role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range mentioned by employer; varies by experience/location
Lead 2+ industrial cleaning crews on tank and equipment jobs across the region (up to 90% travel). Good fit if you have 5+ years industrial cleaning, RCRA certs, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid training.
Plant Maintenance Technician (Union & Non-Union Options)
Employer: DPR Construction
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Support a modern manufacturing/plant facility by doing mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic maintenance. Requires 3–5 years plant/facility experience and a valid driver’s license; strong path if you like troubleshooting and want a big, well-known contractor on your resume.
- Alternate postings: Indeed listing
School Custodial Cleaner
Employer: ABM Industries
Location: Phoenix, AZ (K–12 / college campuses)
Type: Full-time
Entry-friendly role keeping classrooms, restrooms, and hallways clean and safe. No experience or diploma required, with training, benefits, and military-friendly hiring.
Janitorial Cleaner
Employer: ABM Industries
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
General facility cleaning (floors, restrooms, trash, glass, event setups). Good for someone who wants steady work, benefits, and can work independently while following set routines.
Lead Cleaner
Employer: ABM Industries
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.00/hour
Step-up role if you already clean and want to lead a team. You’ll assign work, train new hires, check quality, and still help with hands-on cleaning. No diploma required; 1 year of lead or customer service experience preferred.
Groundskeeper – WorldMark Scottsdale Resort
Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.
Location: Phoenix / Scottsdale area
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.50/hour
Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00am–3:30pm
Keep a vacation resort looking sharp: landscaping, trash pickup, sprinklers, walkways. Comes with a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, wellness programs) for 30+ hours/week.
Enhancement Crew Member
Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping Inc.
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Hands-on landscape upgrades for homes and commercial sites: plants, trees, decorative rock, and basic irrigation tweaks. Needs 1+ year landscape or construction experience and ability to work outdoors in the heat.
Maintenance Mechanic (Entry-Level)
Employer: Prudential Overall Supply
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Great starter role in industrial maintenance at a textile/uniform plant. You’ll do preventive maintenance, basic electrical/mechanical troubleshooting, and facility upkeep. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.
Maintenance Mechanic – Recycling Plant
Employer: Circular Services
Location: Phoenix, AZ 85009
Type: Full-time
Shift: 2nd shift
Maintain and repair balers, conveyors, motors, forklifts, loaders and more at a busy recycling facility. Needs 3+ years mechanical experience, comfort with heavy equipment, and flexible hours; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.
Plant Maintenance IV – District Cooling
Employer: Cordia
Location: Downtown Phoenix / Tempe sites
Type: Full-time
Pay: $40.00–$44.00/hour + overtime + bonus eligible
Senior-level role maintaining large chiller plants, pumps, and distribution piping that cool 47 downtown buildings. Requires 5+ years with chilled water equipment, ability to lift 50 lbs, and 24/7 emergency callout availability. Strong pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and 10 holidays.
Maintenance Engineer – Medical Office Buildings
Employer: Healthcare Realty
Location: Phoenix & Scottsdale, AZ
Type: Full-time
On-site engineer for multiple medical office buildings handling HVAC (rooftop units, boilers, VAV), electrical, plumbing, and life-safety systems. Needs 5+ years facilities maintenance, BAS experience, and ability to lift 50 lbs; comes with health, dental, and 401(k).
Director, Plant Operations
Employer: Oceans Healthcare / Haven Behavioral Healthcare
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Leadership role over plant operations, life safety, housekeeping, security, and grounds in a behavioral health hospital. Requires 5+ years facilities management (healthcare preferred) and experience with TJC/CMS standards; you’ll manage audits, vendors, construction projects, and safety programs.
Associate Maintenance Manager
Employer: HelloFresh
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Shift: Wednesday–Saturday, 7:00pm–5:30am
Pay Range (AZ): $63,000–$80,000/year
Oversee maintenance and reliability for a high-volume meal-kit fulfillment center, leading a team of techs and managing vendors. Ideal if you have 0–2+ years maintenance leadership in food/distribution, know OSHA basics, and like being on the shop floor.
Maintenance Technician I
Employer: HelloFresh
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Shift: Wednesday–Saturday, 7:00pm–5:30am
Pay (AZ): $23.75/hour
Hands-on tech role fixing conveyors, HVAC, dock doors, production equipment, plus basic carpentry, plumbing, and electrical. Needs 1+ year maintenance in a plant, comfort in 40°F areas, and ability to read schematics; includes day-one health benefits and big meal-kit discounts.
Housekeeper – Phoenix Veterans Homes
Employer: Powerlink Healthcare Support Services
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time
Keep resident rooms and common areas clean in a veterans long-term care setting, including laundry. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, compassionate, can pass a background check, and want to serve veterans.
Night Housekeeper – Arena
Employer: Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group
Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ
Type: Full-time (overnights)
Overnight role keeping the Mortgage Matchup Center clean: floors, restrooms, offices, and trash. Requires night availability and a high school diploma/GED; comes with medical, PTO, 401(k) match, arena perks, and access to on-site gym and game tickets (as available).
Housekeeper – Senior Living (PRN/On-Call)
Employer: MorningStar Senior Living
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: PRN / On-call
Pay: $19/hour
On-call housekeeping in a senior living community, cleaning resident rooms and common areas. Good if you want flexible, as-needed shifts and enjoy building relationships with older adults.
Sanitation Team Member (Cleaner, Housekeeping, Custodial) – Part Time
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Type: Part-time
Pay Range: $18.00–$25.40/hour (experience-based)
Part-time store cleaner handling sales floor, seating, restrooms, back offices, parking lot, and landscaping. No experience needed; includes store discount, PTO eligibility, and other “Whole Benefits” depending on hours.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Phoenix roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.