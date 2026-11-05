🔧 Phoenix Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Phoenix is buzzing with hands-on work right now, from resort grounds to high-tech plants. If you like staying active and keeping spaces running smoothly, this week has some solid options.

Employer: HPC-Industrial, powered by Clean Harbors

Location: Phoenix, AZ (traveling role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned by employer; varies by experience/location

Lead 2+ industrial cleaning crews on tank and equipment jobs across the region (up to 90% travel). Good fit if you have 5+ years industrial cleaning, RCRA certs, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid training.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Support a modern manufacturing/plant facility by doing mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic maintenance. Requires 3–5 years plant/facility experience and a valid driver’s license; strong path if you like troubleshooting and want a big, well-known contractor on your resume.

Alternate postings: Indeed listing

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Phoenix, AZ (K–12 / college campuses)

Type: Full-time

Entry-friendly role keeping classrooms, restrooms, and hallways clean and safe. No experience or diploma required, with training, benefits, and military-friendly hiring.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

General facility cleaning (floors, restrooms, trash, glass, event setups). Good for someone who wants steady work, benefits, and can work independently while following set routines.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Step-up role if you already clean and want to lead a team. You’ll assign work, train new hires, check quality, and still help with hands-on cleaning. No diploma required; 1 year of lead or customer service experience preferred.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Phoenix / Scottsdale area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00am–3:30pm

Keep a vacation resort looking sharp: landscaping, trash pickup, sprinklers, walkways. Comes with a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, wellness programs) for 30+ hours/week.

Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Hands-on landscape upgrades for homes and commercial sites: plants, trees, decorative rock, and basic irrigation tweaks. Needs 1+ year landscape or construction experience and ability to work outdoors in the heat.

Employer: Prudential Overall Supply

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Great starter role in industrial maintenance at a textile/uniform plant. You’ll do preventive maintenance, basic electrical/mechanical troubleshooting, and facility upkeep. Monday–Friday schedule with benefits, 401(k) match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Circular Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85009

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift

Maintain and repair balers, conveyors, motors, forklifts, loaders and more at a busy recycling facility. Needs 3+ years mechanical experience, comfort with heavy equipment, and flexible hours; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Cordia

Location: Downtown Phoenix / Tempe sites

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00–$44.00/hour + overtime + bonus eligible

Senior-level role maintaining large chiller plants, pumps, and distribution piping that cool 47 downtown buildings. Requires 5+ years with chilled water equipment, ability to lift 50 lbs, and 24/7 emergency callout availability. Strong pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and 10 holidays.

Employer: Healthcare Realty

Location: Phoenix & Scottsdale, AZ

Type: Full-time

On-site engineer for multiple medical office buildings handling HVAC (rooftop units, boilers, VAV), electrical, plumbing, and life-safety systems. Needs 5+ years facilities maintenance, BAS experience, and ability to lift 50 lbs; comes with health, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Oceans Healthcare / Haven Behavioral Healthcare

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Leadership role over plant operations, life safety, housekeeping, security, and grounds in a behavioral health hospital. Requires 5+ years facilities management (healthcare preferred) and experience with TJC/CMS standards; you’ll manage audits, vendors, construction projects, and safety programs.

Employer: HelloFresh

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: Wednesday–Saturday, 7:00pm–5:30am

Pay Range (AZ): $63,000–$80,000/year

Oversee maintenance and reliability for a high-volume meal-kit fulfillment center, leading a team of techs and managing vendors. Ideal if you have 0–2+ years maintenance leadership in food/distribution, know OSHA basics, and like being on the shop floor.

Employer: HelloFresh

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Shift: Wednesday–Saturday, 7:00pm–5:30am

Pay (AZ): $23.75/hour

Hands-on tech role fixing conveyors, HVAC, dock doors, production equipment, plus basic carpentry, plumbing, and electrical. Needs 1+ year maintenance in a plant, comfort in 40°F areas, and ability to read schematics; includes day-one health benefits and big meal-kit discounts.

Employer: Powerlink Healthcare Support Services

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Keep resident rooms and common areas clean in a veterans long-term care setting, including laundry. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, compassionate, can pass a background check, and want to serve veterans.

Employer: Phoenix Suns / Player 15 Group

Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Overnight role keeping the Mortgage Matchup Center clean: floors, restrooms, offices, and trash. Requires night availability and a high school diploma/GED; comes with medical, PTO, 401(k) match, arena perks, and access to on-site gym and game tickets (as available).

Employer: MorningStar Senior Living

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: PRN / On-call

Pay: $19/hour

On-call housekeeping in a senior living community, cleaning resident rooms and common areas. Good if you want flexible, as-needed shifts and enjoy building relationships with older adults.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $18.00–$25.40/hour (experience-based)

Part-time store cleaner handling sales floor, seating, restrooms, back offices, parking lot, and landscaping. No experience needed; includes store discount, PTO eligibility, and other “Whole Benefits” depending on hours.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Phoenix roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.