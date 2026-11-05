🌿 Phoenix Agriculture Jobs: Multiple Irrigation & Cannabis Roles

Phoenix is busy right now with green-industry work, from cannabis cultivation to high-end landscape irrigation. If you like working outdoors or with plants, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Curaleaf

Curaleaf Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: $17.50–$19.75/hr

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Schedule: Saturday–Wednesday, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM

Hands-on role mixing nutrients, running irrigation systems, and tracking plant data in a large cannabis grow. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like routine, and don’t mind PPE, early mornings, and physical work.

Employer: Valley Tree Care

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: $24–$31/hr (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 10-hour shifts, Monday–Friday

Lead irrigation work on high-end homes: design systems, install and repair piping, and program controllers. Great for someone with 2+ years irrigation experience, a clean driver’s license, and interest in growing with a new division.

Employer: Valley Tree Care

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Salary: $23–$25/hr (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 10-hour shifts, Monday–Friday

Similar hands-on irrigation work—designing, installing, and maintaining systems plus low-voltage lighting—within a growing family-owned company. Good step if you have 2+ years irrigation experience and want steady hours, benefits, and field time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.