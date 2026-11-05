⚖️ Phoenix Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Remote Options

Phoenix is busy right now with legal and compliance hiring, especially for people who like complex rules, investigations, and contracts. If you’re in law, claims, or regulatory work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Delgado Entertainment Law

Delgado Entertainment Law Location: Phoenix, AZ (fully remote, part-time or full-time)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Handle copyright, trademark, business disputes, and contracts for a high-profile boutique entertainment firm with major social media reach. Mix of litigation and transactional work, cutting-edge IP/AI issues, 4+ years litigation experience required, plus strong writing and negotiation skills.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Remote in Arizona (near Phoenix, AZ office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the bank’s unclaimed property compliance program—due diligence mailings, multi-state reporting, data analysis, and process improvements. Great fit if you know unclaimed property laws, Excel, and have 3+ years in compliance/financial ops (or 7+ years with a HS diploma/GED).

Employer: TriWest Healthcare Alliance

Location: Phoenix, AZ (remote eligible in select states)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $66,000–$73,000/year (range noted in posting)

Investigate healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse for VA and TRICARE programs—review claims, analyze data, support audits, and work with federal agencies. Requires 2+ years FWA investigations or claim auditing, U.S. citizenship, DoD background clearance, and comfort with Excel/SQL.

Employer: Diversified Services Network

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site/unspecified hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20/hour with benefits

Provide administrative and program support for appeals—review cases, spot errors, prepare summaries, support hearings, and process overpayment referrals. Good match if you have an associate degree, strong case review skills, and can handle a high-volume workload.

Employer: Sweet James LLP

Location: Phoenix, AZ (on-site)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: $33–$43/hour (base pay)

Manage personal injury litigation files from start to finish, coordinate with insurers and providers, and support depositions and trial prep at a fast-growing, tech-forward PI firm. Needs 2+ years civil or PI litigation experience, strong organization, and comfort in a high-volume environment.

Employer: Prologis

Location: Phoenix, AZ or other major U.S. hubs

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$230,000/year + bonus & LTIs

Senior in-house role supporting solar and energy projects—negotiate PPAs, EPC contracts, leases, easements, and handle site control and development issues. Requires JD, active bar, and 7+ years focused on renewable energy project development or commercial energy transactions.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh—Phoenix legal and compliance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.