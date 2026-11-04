⚡ Phoenix Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Phoenix is busy building and maintaining the systems that keep water and air clean. If you like hands-on work that really matters, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Anatek Co LTD

Anatek Co LTD Location: Phoenix, AZ (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000 – $48,000 per year

Entry-level, field-based role installing and maintaining water quality instruments at sites like semiconductor plants and wastewater facilities. Great fit for recent grads with a technical degree who want full training, lots of hands-on work, and time out in the field (about 25% travel).

Employer: Maricopa County – Air Quality Department

Location: 401 W Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Type: Full-time, Unclassified, Overtime-eligible

Salary: $28.00 – $35.88/hour anticipated (up to $43.75/hour full range)

Application Deadline: 11/09/26

County role working on air monitoring stations—installing, operating, and troubleshooting instruments that track air pollution and weather data. Good for someone with strong technical and problem-solving skills who wants stable public-sector work with clear documentation and compliance standards.

Employer: HUBER Technology, LLC

Location: Phoenix, AZ (travel across the U.S.)

Type: Full-time, Field Service

Salary: Not listed

Travel-heavy role installing, commissioning, and repairing wastewater equipment at customer sites nationwide. Comes with per diem for travel, health benefits within 30 days, 401(k) with match, and generous PTO—ideal if you have mechanical/industrial repair experience and like being on the road.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.