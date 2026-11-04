🎓 Phoenix Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Support Roles

Phoenix schools and learning centers are busy hiring right now—from early childhood to K–12 and adult training. If you like helping students grow, there’s a mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible roles to fit your schedule.

Employer: StrataTech Education Group / Tulsa Welding School

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Adjunct / 2nd Shift

Salary: Not listed

Teach employer-sponsored welding and fabrication to adult learners on campus and at client sites. Great fit if you have 3+ years welding experience (SMAW/GMAW/FCAW/GTAW) and want to move into instruction while keeping hands-on lab work and strong safety standards.

Note: This role also appears via Tulsa Welding School and as a non–2nd shift posting; they all describe the same B2B welding instructor position.

Employer: The Academies of Math and Science

Location: 1445 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: $48,331 – $54,571/year (DOE)

Teach 5th grade English Language Arts at a high-performing K–8 charter network focused on college readiness. You’ll use data-driven instruction, get weekly PD, and work closely with families in a Title I community.

Employer: San Joaquin Valley College

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend high school outreach and admissions—present at schools and events, then guide students and families through the enrollment process. Good for someone with an Associate’s degree and strong presentation, relationship-building, and travel flexibility.

Employer: CASA Academy

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: From $40,000/year + $1,000 performance bonus potential

Support small-group reading and math, help with school operations, and step in as a sub when needed. Strong fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, can pass the AZ paraprofessional exam, and like a tight-knit, joyful school culture.

Employer: Whiz Kidz Preschools – Ahwatukee Campus

Location: Phoenix, AZ 85048

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19.50/hour

Work with infants and toddlers 6 weeks–2 years in an Early Head Start classroom with low ratios and strong family partnerships. Requires CDA or related degree, 2+ years in a licensed center, and an AZ Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card.

Employer: Little Sprout Preschool

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Rose Garden Ln & Cave Creek Rd)

Type: Part-time (Mon/Wed/Fri, ~8am–3pm)

Salary: Not listed

Help lead teachers with classroom tasks, snack, and cleaning in an academic private preschool (not daycare). Great if you want school-day hours, CPR/First Aid, and an AZ Fingerprint Card, with breaks that follow the PVUSD calendar.

Employer: The Reading Alliance (school-based)

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: $15–$18/hour

Support schools with English language proficiency testing, behavior support, and structured recess and campus supervision. Good entry role if you have a HS diploma, can get an AZ Fingerprint Card, and enjoy building relationships with students.

Employer: Cobalt Ed (Platinum Education Services)

Location: Central Phoenix, AZ 85015 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Salary: $25–$30/hour

Tutor high schoolers in ELA and/or math after school (roughly 3:00–4:30pm in person plus optional online hours). Requires a Bachelor’s, current AZ secondary teaching certificate, SEI preferred, and 3+ years classroom experience.

Employer: YVREE Wellness Studio

Location: Downtown Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time, In-person

Salary: $40–$55/class

Join the founding instructor team for a new whole-person wellness studio opening November 2026. Ideal for certified yoga teachers (RYT-200+) who want to lead Vinyasa, Yin, restorative, meditation, or specialty classes in a collaborative setting.

Employer: Little Sprout Preschool

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time during school year (Aug–May), Part-time listing but school-day hours

Salary: Not listed

Lead a PreK classroom in a teacher-led academic preschool with a balanced play-and-curriculum approach. Monday–Friday 8am–3pm, PVUSD calendar, PTO, 401(k), and chances to mentor assistants and shape classroom culture.

Employer: Arizona Cultural Academy & College Prep

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Seasonal, Contract (8–12 hrs/week)

Salary: $25–$30/hour

Provide Science of Reading–aligned small-group and 1:1 intervention for K–8 students from mid-Nov 2026 to mid-May 2027, Tuesdays and Thursdays 8am–12pm. Requires a Bachelor’s, teaching license with literacy/reading endorsement, and comfort in a faith-based school.

Employer: Valley Learning Centers Inc.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Salary: $15.15–$16/hour

Float between classrooms serving children 6 weeks–12 years, helping with supervision and creative activities. Good for someone with 6+ months in a licensed center, a HS diploma/GED, and a Level One Fingerprint Card.

Employer: Sage Connections

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Type: Full-time, W-2 (approx. 37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Provide school-based special education services for the 2026–2027 school year, including IEP development, SDI, and collaboration with teams. Requires a Special Education credential (mild/mod or mod/severe) and IVP fingerprint card; comes with W-2 benefits and support.

Employer: Whiz Kidz Preschools

Location: Phoenix, AZ – serves 6 Valley locations

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: From $20/hour

Travel between multiple Whiz Kidz campuses, subbing in infant through PreK rooms as needed. Great if you have 2+ years in licensed childcare, strong classroom management, and like variety in your week.

Employer: Little Sprout Preschool

Location: Phoenix, AZ (Rose Garden Ln & Cave Creek Rd)

Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri ~2:30–6:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

Run a calm, structured after-school program for ages 3–6 with centers, games, and parent pick-up. Nice option if you want short afternoon hours, PVUSD calendar, and already have CPR/First Aid and an AZ Fingerprint Card.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while roles are still open. Phoenix schools move fast when they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.