Large fire rips through Delaware County catholic school

A massive fire tore through St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Springfield Township, Delaware County, Monday night.

It started at around 5:00 p.m. as flames ripped through the St. Francis of Assisi School on Saxer Avenue. As crews battled the fire, the Springfield Fire Company advised community members to avoid the area.

Hundreds of community members stood and watched as the blaze and smoke seeped from the roof of the school.

“This is really sad for me because like a lot of people have a lot of memories here,” said 4th grader Lizzie Smith.

“It’s hard to see the school like this,” added Kristen Augustine of Springfield Twp.

Crews battled the massive fire for hours but remained at the scene overnight to extinguish potential hotspots.

School officials said no one was inside the building when the fire started, according to the Inquirer.

No injuries were reported.

The school, which serves Pre-K to 8th grade students, has been a pillar in the community since its opening in 1929.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said the fire was contained in one building that’s used for pre-K to 3rd-grade students. The students in other grades attend their classes in a different building on the campus, according to the Inquirer.

School officials said classes are canceled for at least Monday as officials work to locate another learning space for the students without a classroom.

“At this time, our concern is for the safety of the school community, the community-at-large, and working to provide continued instruction with as little interruption as possible. We will make any other determinations at a later time pending all circumstances and information,” Kenneth A. Gavin, chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in a statement, according to the Inquirer.

Community members say it’s still hard to believe.

“I think if everyone stays positive and faith in God. Everything’s going to work out OK,” said Kevin Ferry of Springfield Twp.

“Rest assured, we are a strong community. We are surrounded by a town that cares about us. Things can always be replaced. People cannot. And it will be the people, through our collective efforts, that see through this difficult time,” school officials said in a statement .

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.