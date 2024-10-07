Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PHL17

    Air pollution inside Philly’s subway is much worse than on the streets

    By Kabindra Shakya, Villanova University and Aimee Eggler, Villanova UniversityAssociated Press / AP,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5tUU_0vxtnc7T00

    (THE CONVERSATION) The air quality in the City Hall subway station in downtown Philadelphia is much worse than on the sidewalks directly above the station. That is a key finding of our new study published in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

    We are an environmental scientist and a biochemist who assessed the air quality at the 15th Street-City Hall station in Philadelphia. We focused on this station because our previous study found it to have the highest levels of particulate matter among 12 Philly subway stations we measured on the busy Market-Frankford or Broad Street lines.

    Most concerning, we found that there was about 10 times more black carbon inside the station than at street level. Black carbon, which is commonly called soot, is a major component of fine particulate air pollution. It is emitted from incomplete combustion of fossil fuels and biomass burning, and inhaling it is associated with adverse health effects such as asthma, heart attacks and lung cancer.

    Our findings suggest that the black carbon is being generated by the subway system itself. Graphite used on brake pads is one potential source.

    We also found that levels of ultrafine particles, or UFP, were about 1.7 times higher underground than above ground. While fine particles are up to 2.5 microns in diameter – about 35 times smaller than a grain of fine beach sand – ultrafine particles are 0.1 microns or smaller. These particles are concerning, as they penetrate deep into people’s lungs.

    Limited access to outside air, the frequency of trains, a large number of passengers and its location in the heart of Center City may be some of the reasons for the high concentrations of particulate matter at the 15th Street station.

    Subway air quality has previously been investigated in Philadelphia and several other U.S. cities, including Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. A study of 71 subway stations in those metro areas found PATH stations in New York and New Jersey to have the highest concentration of fine particles. That study also found a similar concentration of fine particles, mainly iron and carbon, in Philadelphia as we found.

    Our study, however, measured more types and sizes of particulate matter.

    Why it matters

    Our study highlights the need for Philadelphia to monitor the air quality in its subways and to reduce air pollution exposure for commuters and subway workers.

    Several major factors contribute to subway air pollution. These include the subway system’s age, how worn the wheels and rails are, the frequency of trains, the use of a graphite lubricant on the brake pads, poor ventilation, station depth and the limits of access to outdoor air and outdoor traffic.

    Having better ventilation, using platform screen doors and cleaning more often to minimize dust are a few ways to improve air quality.

    While we believe air quality in the subway needs to be improved, our findings do not suggest that commuters should avoid taking the subway. Air pollution levels are highly variable across stations and over time, and commuters spend relatively short periods of time inside subway stations.

    People with any health concerns, especially a lung condition, can get excellent protection by wearing an N95 mask or even a surgical mask. Subway workers can use air purifiers to reduce their exposure to particle pollution.

    How we do our work

    We simultaneously measured the particle pollution in the underground subway platform and the pedestrian pathway above ground using three types of monitors. We took measurements for six hours a day, from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on five weekdays during the summer of 2022.

    What’s next

    The next step in this project is to expose lung cells in the lab to the air pollution particles from the 15th Street Station and measure the oxidative stress caused by the particles. This stress contributes to chronic diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancers.

    We will also examine the types of air particles, and the levels of various metals in them, to determine what about these particles from the subway causes stress to lung cells.

    The Research Brief is a short take on interesting academic work.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    PennDOT & PA State Troopers deploy “Operation Yellow Jacket”
    PHL175 days ago
    USPS announces recommended mailing and shipping dates for the holiday season
    PHL1719 hours ago
    Frontier plane fire causes abrupt landing in Las Vegas
    PHL172 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Generators are hugely discounted for October Prime Day
    PHL1718 hours ago
    Suspect crashes into SEPTA bus after shootout in West Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 injured
    PHL176 days ago
    Wawa named #1 convenience store in the U.S.
    PHL178 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    McDonald’s to bring back iconic ‘Boo Buckets’ for Halloween season
    PHL177 days ago
    Fear the deer: AAA’s ways to avoid collisions this fall
    PHL171 day ago
    Amtrak announces discounts and sales for Northeast travel
    PHL176 days ago
    Man shot in stomach in Frankford is in critical condition
    PHL177 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    One dead and two injured in deadly triple shooting in North Philadelphia
    PHL172 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy