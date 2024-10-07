Eastern State Penitentiary ranked 2nd most haunted location in the world

October is here and Halloween is weeks away, so if you want to find a spooky place to see, Philadelphia has one of the most haunted locations in the world.

According to Planet Cruise , Eastern State Penitentiary is the second most haunted location in the world, right after Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

The travel agency gathered information from TripAdvisor to find the places with the most mentions of being “haunted”.

Facade of Eastern State Penitentiary, 1897

Cellblock 12, 1911

Aerial shot of Eastern State Penitentiary, 1998

Facade 97th Annual Report ending 1927

Picture of the Shop Building at Eastern State Penintentiary, 1908

Eastern State Penitentiary was first with 538 reviews mentioning the word “haunted” and with more than 230 reviews mentioning its “spooky” and “scary”.

Eastern State Penitentiary has been the home of over 85,000 prisoners and you can tour the area any time of year, but their big events happen during Halloween.

Some of the activities include haunted houses, themed bars and live entertainment.

Other places in the U.S. that Planet Cruise had on the list were:

St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida

Myrtles Plantation in Francisville, Louisiana

The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado

Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia

RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

For more information on other haunted and spooky places around the world, you can go to planetcruise.com .

