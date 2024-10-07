Open in App
    Eastern State Penitentiary ranked 2nd most haunted location in the world

    By Victor Muniz Rosa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpIou_0vxdASLq00

    October is here and Halloween is weeks away, so if you want to find a spooky place to see, Philadelphia has one of the most haunted locations in the world.

    According to Planet Cruise , Eastern State Penitentiary is the second most haunted location in the world, right after Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

    The travel agency gathered information from TripAdvisor to find the places with the most mentions of being “haunted”.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3kHJ_0vxdASLq00
      Facade of Eastern State Penitentiary, 1897
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6UPc_0vxdASLq00
      Cellblock 12, 1911
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR2Sa_0vxdASLq00
      Aerial shot of Eastern State Penitentiary, 1998
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YSis_0vxdASLq00
      Facade 97th Annual Report ending 1927
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxJZ9_0vxdASLq00
      Picture of the Shop Building at Eastern State Penintentiary, 1908

    Eastern State Penitentiary was first with 538 reviews mentioning the word “haunted” and with more than 230 reviews mentioning its “spooky” and “scary”.

    Eastern State Penitentiary has been the home of over 85,000 prisoners and you can tour the area any time of year, but their big events happen during Halloween.

    Some of the activities include haunted houses, themed bars and live entertainment.

    Other places in the U.S. that Planet Cruise had on the list were:

    • St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida
    • Myrtles Plantation in Francisville, Louisiana
    • The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado
    • Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia
    • RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

    For more information on other haunted and spooky places around the world, you can go to planetcruise.com .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.

