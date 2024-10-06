Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PHL17

    Venezuelan man uses love for cooking to make a home in Texas

    By Anthony TorresEsmeralda Zamora,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8dvK_0vwGeHbr00

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community.

    Aguero fled from Venezuela eight years ago. He said there were many reasons that lead to his decision, health care was hard to come by, inflation skyrocketed, and there was a fear of what would happen when anyone spoke freely about the government.

    Currently in Venezuela, the country is facing turmoil following their recent presidential election. Aguero said he is glad to be in the United States and called it a “land of opportunity.”

    “There is no persecution against you for thinking differently or for not agreeing with certain government policies,” Aguero said.

    RELATED: Local Venezuelans in turmoil following country’s election

    After making the journey to the U.S. from his hometown of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Aguero decided to share his love for culinary arts with the city and make a name for himself. He owns “Fogonero” a Venezuelan restaurant with locations in Cedar Park and Pflugerville .

    “From the American natives, as well as other nationalities, we have had an extraordinary reaction,” Aguero said.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1284oc_0vwGeHbr00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community. (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ET14_0vwGeHbr00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community. (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvtlH_0vwGeHbr00
      Venezuelan flag hangs outside Saul Aguero’s restaurant “Fogonero.” (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gErw_0vwGeHbr00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community.

    Aguero said his customers were surprised by the amount of flavors, the presentation of dishes and the variety the menu offers.

    To help fully immerse Austin in the Venezuelan culture of his restaurant, Aguero asked his longtime friend and architect Feliz Gomez to help design the restaurants.

    “He was inspired by the materials used here in Texas such as plywood and laminate, he gave it that Venezuelan touch by adding those colors,” Augero said.

    RELATED: Maduro opponents take to streets to revive protests disputing Venezuelan election results

    First-time customers said they feel like they are in a welcoming space, Aguero said.

    Aguero said he wants to continue to share his culture through Venezuelan cuisine with fellow Austinites for years to come.

    “We are waiting for all of you here to show you our Venezuelan cuisine and to share a great experience of both our food and our service with you,” Aguero said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PHL17.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    BBQ joint blending Mexican, Texas flavor makes list of U.S. best restaurants
    PHL174 days ago
    Wawa named #1 convenience store in the U.S.
    PHL176 days ago
    Two additional arrests made following illegal car meetups
    PHL178 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Traditional Mexican music takes Texas group Grupo Frontera global
    PHL175 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    PennDOT & PA State Troopers deploy “Operation Yellow Jacket”
    PHL174 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Why Pennsylvania may be the sweetest state to live in
    PHL177 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    September is National Whole Grains Month
    PHL177 days ago
    McDonald’s to bring back iconic ‘Boo Buckets’ for Halloween season
    PHL176 days ago
    Amtrak announces discounts and sales for Northeast travel
    PHL175 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy